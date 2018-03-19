Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, March 19, 2018

Monday News, March 19, 2018

Verne HillMar 19, 2018Comments Off on Monday News, March 19, 2018

Like

Spring officially begins Tuesday (March 20) at 12:15pm.  *Get a FREE small cone of vanilla soft serve at Dairy Queen on Tuesday.

Wednesday is the First full day of Spring, and SNOW is back in our forecast?

Surprise at the Box Office:   ‘I Can Only Imagine’ -The Movie landing at #3 after opening weekend at theaters nationwide.  The movie based on the hit song by MercyMe beat out ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ and ‘Love, Simon.’  https://goo.gl/54Bk3f

Black Panther continued to make history in its fifth weekend at #1

“I Can Only Imagine – The Movie” in theaters now.  Check out locations and show times AND the review by Focus on the Family on the News Blog at wbfj.fm     https://goo.gl/XJdXgn

 

Big concert announcement: MercyMe is coming to Greensboro in November.  Tickets go on sale this Friday March 23…

WBFJ pre-sale is this Thursday (March 22) Code: ‘ONLY’

MercyMe:  Greensboro Coliseum on November 10th

 

Police are still investigating a situation that unfolded outside Hanes Mall Saturday evening.  A local bail bondsmen tried to take a man (Nathaniel Artillery Taylor) into custody. One of the bail bondsmen tried to approach Taylor in a vehicle outside the mall and Taylor took off, according to police. Police said a bail bondsmen in the vehicle’s path fired his weapon at Taylor, striking the vehicle. Police are still looking for Taylor. Anyone with any information can call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. https://goo.gl/qNFF6e

 

Prayers Please:  A new California law that forces more than 100 pro-life pregnancy centers in California to post notices telling clients where and how to get an abortion will be challenged before the US Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 20).    https://goo.gl/hByLPW

 

Residents in southwest Austin, Texas were asked to hunker down in their homes overnight after an explosion rocked the area on Sunday, injuring two men. Authorities are unsure if the recent explosion is connected to a string of bombings that have left multiple people dead or wounded in the Texas capital. https://goo.gl/7QdAn4

 

Classes at Miami’s Florida International University resumed today after that pedestrian bridge collapse last week, claiming the lives of 6 people.

Praise:  One woman says she’s thankful be alive and it’s all thanks to an unlikely ally, the dreaded red light.  Suzie Ber-mu-dez told NBC News she was stuck at a red traffic light seconds before that bridge collapsed. “I was the first car. If the light would have changed I was three seconds away from being under the bridge,” she explained.  “I’m very grateful to be alive. Thank God…”        https://goo.gl/CKAs7j

 

Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament: Sweet 16 is set…

Duke advances.   ACC still has 4 teams advancing…without the Tarheels

 

Triple the Impact: Amazon is tripling the donation rate on your eligible Amazon Smile purchases to the charitable organization of your choice like WBFJ through March 31AmazonSmile is the same Amazon you know. Same products, same prices, same service.  Details on our social media sites

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostAmazonSmile: Triple the Impact to WBFJ in March
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘I Can Only Imagine’ -The Movie surprises Hollywood

Verne HillMar 19, 2018

10 Things to Tell Your Wife (or spouse) Every Day

Verne HillMar 19, 2018

AmazonSmile: Triple the Impact to WBFJ in March

Verne HillMar 19, 2018

Community Events

Mar
20
Tue
all-day “Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
“Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
Mar 20 all-day
Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Groups are encouraged to collect cereal to feed hungry children! Sponsored by Crisis Control Ministry 336.724.7875  x1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org/weecare  
12:30 pm Blood Drive @ Benson Center @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
Blood Drive @ Benson Center @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
Mar 20 @ 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Sponsored by the Community Blood Center of the Carolinas 888.592.5663 /  Walk-ins welcomed http://www.cbcc.us    
12:30 pm Jim Daly @ Lexi's Place (Lexington)
Jim Daly @ Lexi's Place (Lexington)
Mar 20 @ 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm
Jim Daly is the President & CEO of Focus On The Family This is a luncheon for pastors only and attendants must RSVP by March 15th at:amy@energizeministries.com (must send email to reserve your seat). Only 50[...]
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
Mar 20 @ 6:30 pm – 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.764-2103 http://www.ugbconline.com/    
7:00 pm “Hope & Worship” Celebration!! @ Triad Adventist Fellowship (Greensboro)
“Hope & Worship” Celebration!! @ Triad Adventist Fellowship (Greensboro)
Mar 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The Hope & Worship Celebration is an 8-day event. It is FREE, however registration is recommended: http://www.helphopehere.com Here is the artists scheduled for each night: 3/17 – Mark Schultz 3/18 – Jaci Velasquez 3/19 –[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes