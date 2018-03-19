Monday News, March 19, 2018

Spring officially begins Tuesday (March 20) at 12:15pm. *Get a FREE small cone of vanilla soft serve at Dairy Queen on Tuesday.

Wednesday is the First full day of Spring, and SNOW is back in our forecast?

Surprise at the Box Office: ‘I Can Only Imagine’ -The Movie landing at #3 after opening weekend at theaters nationwide. The movie based on the hit song by MercyMe beat out ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ and ‘Love, Simon.’ https://goo.gl/54Bk3f

Black Panther continued to make history in its fifth weekend at #1

“I Can Only Imagine – The Movie” in theaters now. Check out locations and show times AND the review by Focus on the Family on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://goo.gl/XJdXgn

Big concert announcement: MercyMe is coming to Greensboro in November. Tickets go on sale this Friday March 23…

WBFJ pre-sale is this Thursday (March 22) Code: ‘ONLY’

MercyMe: Greensboro Coliseum on November 10th

Police are still investigating a situation that unfolded outside Hanes Mall Saturday evening. A local bail bondsmen tried to take a man (Nathaniel Artillery Taylor) into custody. One of the bail bondsmen tried to approach Taylor in a vehicle outside the mall and Taylor took off, according to police. Police said a bail bondsmen in the vehicle’s path fired his weapon at Taylor, striking the vehicle. Police are still looking for Taylor. Anyone with any information can call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. https://goo.gl/qNFF6e

Prayers Please: A new California law that forces more than 100 pro-life pregnancy centers in California to post notices telling clients where and how to get an abortion will be challenged before the US Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 20). https://goo.gl/hByLPW

Residents in southwest Austin, Texas were asked to hunker down in their homes overnight after an explosion rocked the area on Sunday, injuring two men. Authorities are unsure if the recent explosion is connected to a string of bombings that have left multiple people dead or wounded in the Texas capital. https://goo.gl/7QdAn4

Classes at Miami’s Florida International University resumed today after that pedestrian bridge collapse last week, claiming the lives of 6 people.

Praise: One woman says she’s thankful be alive and it’s all thanks to an unlikely ally, the dreaded red light. Suzie Ber-mu-dez told NBC News she was stuck at a red traffic light seconds before that bridge collapsed. “I was the first car. If the light would have changed I was three seconds away from being under the bridge,” she explained. “I’m very grateful to be alive. Thank God…” https://goo.gl/CKAs7j

Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament: Sweet 16 is set…

Duke advances. ACC still has 4 teams advancing…without the Tarheels

Triple the Impact: Amazon is tripling the donation rate on your eligible Amazon Smile purchases to the charitable organization of your choice like WBFJ through March 31. AmazonSmile is the same Amazon you know. Same products, same prices, same service. Details on our social media sites