Monday News, March 18, 2019

Spring officially arrives this Wednesday (March 20) at 5:58pm

NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament bracket tips from USA-Today.

Everything you need to dominate your March Madness office pool 

*First off, you’ll definitely need a bracket. You can print one here.

http://smg-design.s3.amazonaws.com/bracket/2019-mens-ncaa-basketball-tournament-bracket.pdf

#1 seeds: Duke, Carolina, Virginia and Gonzaga…

*NC Central, Gardner Webb Liberty University and Wofford received automatic bids to the Big Dance by winning their conference tourneys.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaab/2019/03/18/ncaa-tournament-bracket-tips-your-guide-dominating-march-madness/3199272002/

Congrats: State High School Basketball Championships from our area…

Bishop McGuinness (Boys) winning (their first State title since 2009).

West Forsyth getting their first State 4-A girls basketball title over the weekend.

ALERT: Taking that low-dose aspirin every day to prevent a heart attack or stroke is NO longer recommended for most older adults. The new guidelines released Sunday by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. This change comes after a large clinical trial found a daily low-dose aspirin had no effect on prolonging life in healthy, elderly people. Actually, taking low doses of aspirin could cause hemorrhages.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/03/18/aspirin-prevent-heart-attacks-strokes-doctors/3199831002/

NC DOT: NO Photos on Railroad Tracks?

With prom season not too far away, transportation officials are asking people to avoid using railroad tracks as a backdrop for their photos. NCDOT is asking yearbook staff advisers to alert students and photographers about the dangers of taking pictures on or near railroad tracks. With new technology, approaching trains are much quieter and people shouldn’t assume they would hear one coming.

*Plus, officials are also warning people that railroad tracks, trestles, rail yards and rights-of-way are private property, and using them as photo backdrops is trespassing.

-Source: N.C. Department of Transportation

Chick-fil-A: The ‘Frosted Key Lime’ hits CFA stores TODAY (March 18).

The Frosted Key Lime is a hand-spun combination of vanilla IceDream, Lemonade and natural, sugar-free lime flavorings. Enjoy thru May 25…

https://www.southernthing.com/chick-fil-a-to-offer-seasonal-frosted-key-lime-treat-this-spring-2631622119.html

The US Postal Service will launch new Sesame Street, T. Rex and spooky stamps.

More details coming soon. BTW: To mail a letter First Class, it will cost you 55 cents.

https://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2019/0312-usps-reveals-additional-stamps-for-2019.htm

Soil Testing kits are available at your county Cooperative Extension office.

The kits are $4 per box right now. Starting in April, the soil testing kits are FREE through November. forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu 336-703-2850

*Get your ‘green thumb on’ at the Spring Gardening Symposium this Saturday, March 23 from 1-6 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office on Fairchild Drive in WS

NC Cooperative Extension/ Forsyth County Center is located of Fairchild Drive in Winston-Salem.

A new crew of astronauts have arrived safely at the International Space Station.

One of the astronauts has an NC connection.

*NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch who grew up in Jacksonville (NC) is a three-time graduate of NC State University with bachelor’s degrees in physics and electrical engineering with a master’s in electrical engineering.

*During her time at the space station, Koch will conduct experiments and perform general maintenance work. And, on March 29, she will go out into space as part of the first all-female crew to conduct a spacewalk. Koch will return to Earth this fall.

NC State grad, NASA astronaut arrives safely at International Space Station

Revitalize! Church Conference with Mark Clifton and Steve Green

Next Tuesday (March 26) from 9am to 3pm…

This conference is designed to encourage and equip local pastors and other leaders in the process of helping area churches to become fully missional. Mark Clifton from the North American Mission board will be speaking and CCM artist Steve Green will be leading worship. Lunch will be provided.

Details here…

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/revitalize-with-mark-clifton-and-steve-green-tickets-55026263034?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

The marketing slogan for March 18- “It’s not delivery. It’s DiGiorno”

BTW: Parent company… Nestlé

Experts suggest: Do NOT cook a frozen pizza with the cardboard circle.

Slide pizza only on rack or stone, (don’t put the cardboard circle in the oven).