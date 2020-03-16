Monday News, March 16, 2020

St Patty’s Day coming up Tuesday

First full day of SPRING this Friday (March 20)

“A joyful heart is good medicine, but depression drains one’s strength” Proverbs 17:22

Spring Allergy Season: TREE pollen is in the “HIGH” range for the Triad today

Good News: GRASS and WEED pollen will remain LOW https://www.forsyth.cc/eap/pollen.aspx

At the weekend box office: #1 Disney and Pixar’s Onward.

“I Still Believe” debuted in second place in its opening weekend.

NOTE: Like all of the weekend’s new releases, “I Still Believe” understandably fell below expectations with less people going to theaters nationwide, but audiences that turned out liked what they saw. Along with an “A” CinemaScore rating from opening day audiences, the film received a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/article/ed2775581700/?ref_=bo_hm_hp

What about all of that food that wasn’t used during the ACC Tournament?

After the ACC canceled their tournament last week, the coliseum donated their food to “Out of the Garden Project” – the Triad’s largest nonprofit organization that caters to feeding children and families who will miss meals outside of school or during various circumstances. This opportunity to receive additional food came at the perfect time.

https://myfox8.com/news/out-of-the-garden-project-using-donated-food-from-canceled-acc-tournament-to-feed-kids-in-need/

(NEW) Grocery Stores Alter Hours of Operation for Restocking and Sanitizing

NOTE: Harris Teeter, Publix, Lowes Foods and Trader Joe’s in addition to Walmart retail stores, are shrinking hours as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread.

*Harris Teeter stores will close at 9pm and re-open at their regular time.

*Publix stores will close early at 8 p.m. until further notice…

*Walmart 24-hour stores are now open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article241195231.html

Drive thru only! Chick-fil-A locations nationwide are closing dining rooms and only offering drive-through service starting TODAY (March 16). Additionally, we will treat all catering orders as take out only and do “curb side delivery” for Chick-fil-A mobile orders.” The announcement was made on the Chick-fil-A website on Sunday.

https://www.chick-fil-a.com/corona-virus

*Taco Bell is looking to offer drive-thru only and delivery services only soon.

Apple stores are closed to help control the coronavirus.

Apple is currently planning to reopen its stores on March 28th but the closures could extend past then… time will tell.

Along with store closures, Apple is allowing Apple Card customers to skip their March payments without interest.

With stores already closed, you can pick up devices that were in for repair – today, March 16th between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Apple highlights you can check the status of your repair at http://support.apple.com/repair and Apple staff will be calling to alert customers will be calling customers when devices are ready.

https://www.apple.com/shop/browse/store/temporary_closures

The latest info regarding our world and the COVID 19 coronavirus

NC-DHHS: Daily update on COVID-19 case counts in NC

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc

Monday, March 16, 2020: CDC nationwide cases

Total cases: 1,629. Total deaths: 41. Reported cases: 46 states and District of Columbia

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html

NEWS

UPDATED: CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the U.S.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Coronavirus update www.journalnow.com

Monday, March 16, 2020 – ‘Shutdown’ urged, hoarding discouraged, and more COVID-19 steps that will affect you this week. https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/coronavirus-update-shutdown-urged-hoarding-discouraged-and-more-covid-/article_e25ed0e6-62f6-585a-a806-63479e39b4c4.html

As the number of COVD-19 cases grow, so does the need for healthy blood donors.

Here’s the good news: Donating blood is a safe process.

If you are healthy and able, please come in to ‘give the gift of life’.

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Local News related to the Cornoavirus…

UPDATE: City of Winston-Salem www.CityofWS.org

– All recreation centers will be closed until further notice, along with all programs and activities including after-school and WePLAY day camps and the senior feeding programs.

– All public assembly facilities including the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, the Benton Convention Center, BB&T Ballpark and Bowman Gray Stadium are closed.

Winston-Salem Public Safety

– The Police Department will continue to respond to life-saving emergencies, but the Police Department will not respond to minor traffic accidents with no injuries. Individuals should exchange insurance and license information and clear the road as quickly as possible.

– The Fire Department has suspended response to medical calls at assisted living facilities. County EMS will provide first response for these calls. www.CityofWS.org

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has announced meal sites, schedules for picking up remote learning devices and has an information hotline for parents to call-in and get information about the system closure, after Gov. Roy Cooper ordered that all schools close for at least two weeks because of COVID-19.

The hotline 336-661-3128 is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day during the closure.

WS/FC: COVID-19 Coronavirus Guidance and Resources for Parents

https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/115212

