Monday News, March 15, 2021

5 days til SPRING (Spring begins this Saturday, March 20)

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the ‘MODERATE’ range today. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Slowly ‘relaxing’ COVID-19 visitor restrictions.

As of 8am this morning, Novant-affiliated hospitals in North Carolina are allowing most adult and youth patients to have two visitors per day. Restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being examined for COVID-19. Visitors are (still) required to complete a screening questionnaire with temperature assessment and must wear a mask.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/novant-hospitals-now-allow-two-visitors-per-day-for-most-patients/article

Financial Covid Relief on the way. After weeks of debate and delay, the third batch of coronavirus stimulus checks are on the way to millions of Americans.

*5 key facts about the latest $1,400 stimulus checks (WFMY News 2)

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/its-finally-here-5-key-facts-about-the-latest-1400-stimulus-checks/83

NEW: The “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS website is now working for those who are eligible to receive the third stimulus checks. If you use the IRS website, you should see the scheduled deposit date for your check. Example: “We scheduled your payment to be deposited on March 17, 2021 to the bank account below.” https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

A group of seven downtown Winston-Salem churches held a three-hour prayer and remembrance event Sunday night to reflect on the local impact from the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each church offered a prepared prayer and set up luminaries to represent those who died from COVID-19, as well as being a symbol of hope.

The participating churches were Augsburg Lutheran, Calvary Moravian, Centenary United Methodist, First Baptist on Fifth, First Presbyterian, Home Moravian and St. Paul’s Episcopal. https://journalnow.com/news/local/downtown-churches-offer-prayer-reflection-of-first-year-of-covid-19-pandemic/article_235ccdf8-8506-11eb-9ef1-e332bdd6881d.html

March Madness: 7 ACC teams have made the list of 68 teams

Tournament Time for Men’s college basketball

Let’s not forget other area teams in the Big Dance

*Go Mountaineers: After punching the program’s first ticket to the NCAA Tournament in 21 years, App State men’s basketball will take on Norfolk State this Thursday night (8:40pm) on tru-TV

*Go Spartans: UNC-G plays Florida State this Saturday (Mar 20) at 12:45pm on tru-TV

NIT: N.C. State will play Davidson in a first-round game of the 16-team NIT in Texas.

https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/2021-ncaa-tournament-schedule-dates-march-madness-bracket-games-locations-tv-tip-times/

From starting a Bible study to challenging yourself with daily scripture readings, there’s a new free Bible app that has it all. Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) created and supports the new app called WordGo, which provides tools, resources, and training to hundreds of thousands of people across dozens of countries. The purpose of the app is to get people into the word of God and then keep them engaged. The user-friendly app delivers scripture, reflection questions, and biblical commentary straight to your phone every day. The WordGo app also offers two-week, four-week, five-week, and six-week study courses. Find out more: https://www.wordgo.org/bsf

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/march/wordgo-free-bible-study-app-designed-to-get-people-in-the-word-of-god-keep-them-engaged

Have you been watching Kirk Cameron’s nightly “Campfire” devotionals?

The “American Campfire Revival,” a 100-day spiritual campaign led by Kirk Cameron, has hit the halfway mark. Cameron’s reason and mission – to remind Americans that we must “honor God, love one another, and keep His commands in all aspects of our life.

Not just personally but in our homes, churches, our economy, and even with our government. We have the promise of blessing, security, and prosperity in Kingdom terms when we follow God’s ways.

“With the way things have been going for the last year or so, rather than get discouraged and hope for someone in government to turn things in a positive direction, why not come up with our plan (…follow God, the scriptures while being led by the Holy Spirit).

Cameron said. Check it out nightly! https://www.facebook.com/kirkcameron/

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/march/honor-god-love-one-another-keep-his-commands-kirk-cameron-recalls-goal-of-american-campfire-revival-after-hitting-halfway-mark-of-100-day-plan

High Court upholds free speech on college campuses

The U.S. Supreme Court last week sent a strong message to colleges and universities trying to control and censor their students and free speech. *The case involved a student at Georgia Gwinnett College who had been threatened with arrest if he didn’t immediately stop talking about his Christian faith on his campus. The high court ruled 8-1 that situation unconstitutional. *In the age of censorship and cancel culture, the Court’s rare 8-to-1 ruling is a serious sign the justices stand for all Americans being able to express themselves freely, according to Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/march/student-rsquo-s-free-speech-win-could-affect-all-americans-first-amendment-rights

All K-12 students in the Surry County School System will officially start learning in-person five days of week starting April 12. The remote learning option will still be in place as well. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/surry-county-students-returning-to-in-person-classes-5-days-a-week/

In Guildford County, full middle & high school reentry this academic year is ‘very unlikely’. Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said moving middle and high school schedules to Plan A would be a ‘little late in the game,’ at this point.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/gcs-leaders-say-full-middle-high-school-reentry-this-academic-year-is-very-unlikely/

Major crisis on the border. Unaccompanied minors arriving at the Texas / Mexico border are supposed to be transferred to the department of health and human services, but the surge at the border has exceeded shelter capacity. More than 42-hundred children are currently in border patrol custody with another 9 thousand are in shelters. Officials are so overwhelmed that the Biden Administration has ordered FEMA, which usually only helps with natural disasters, to help care for the growing number of minors.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/march/biden-border-crisis-exploding-ndash-fema-ordered-to-help

Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group.

https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Good News: Mr. Barbecue in Winston-Salem is re-opening TODAY (March 15), almost two years after a fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant located on Peters Creek Parkway. The rebuilt restaurant has a new drive-thru. Take out orders only for at least the first month. For more information: Visit mrbarbecue-nc.com.