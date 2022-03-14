Monday News, March 14, 2022

Today is 3.14 day or ‘Pi Day’ (as in March 14th)

An important Greek symbol (π) used in mathematics.

Pi represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

https://www.checkiday.com/99733b001d1d263a392cc5e856c42c5f/pi-day

Pi (or is it pie) day deals at Domino’s, Marco’s and Hungry Howie’s.

Cici’s offering a $3.14 adult buffet. Whole Foods offering $3.14 off their cherry and

apple pies. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2022/03/11/pi-day-deals-2022/6996294001/

Today is also ‘National Potato Chip Day’

…which should be every day, right?!?

Seasonal Allergy Alert

TREE pollen in the MODERATE range for Monday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Navigating the seasonal time change. In general, “losing” an hour in the Spring is ‘more of an adjustment’ than “gaining” an hour in the fall.

Tips to help with ‘springing forward’…

Exercise. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, three times a week.

Soak up some sun. Sunlight helps set your body’s internal clock,

which controls things like your sleep-wake cycle.

Napping is OK! If you feel sleepy after the ‘time change’, take a short nap in the afternoon, but not too close to bedtime.

https://www.webmd.com/sleep-disorders/spring-forward-with-sleep-tips

Classes are canceled today for students at NC A&T due to technology issues (with the site ‘Blackboard’). Campus is still open while they work to restore service.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/ncat-classes-canceled-monday-blackboard-issues/83

It’s just ‘madness’. The NCAA field of 68 teams is set. ACC Tournament champ Virginia Tech joins Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Miami in the ‘Big Dance’.

Wake Forest will play in the NIT.

The Deacs play Towson in a first-round game at home this Wednesday (7pm at the Joel). The winner of the Towson-Wake Forest game will play the winner of the Virginia Commonwealth-Princeton game. Tickets are $15 each. Details at GoDeacs.com.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forests-bubble-bursts-demon-deacons-miss-out-on-ncaa-tournament-but-get-nit-bid/article

Firefighters responded to a fire at Bella Collina Mansion in Stokesdale right before midnight. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire at the popular Triad wedding venue. A cause for the fire still isn’t known.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/bella-collina-mansion-fire-stokesdale/83

Fuel-saving tips from AAA…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

Source: AAA Carolinas https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

NOTE: When you purchase a gallon of gas in North Carolina, you pay a state tax of 36 cents and a federal tax of around 18 cents.

EnergyUnited is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its Empowering the Future scholarship program for High School seniors. Two $5,000 scholarships will be given to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school AND who plan to attend a college or technical school. Applicants must either live in a residence or attend a school served by EnergyUnited.

The deadline to apply is no later than Thursday, March 31.

Requirements: Submit a copy of their transcripts, respond to two essay questions and complete an online application.

For more information, visit: https://www.energyunited.com/scholarship-program/.

Contact Adam Martin, Communications Specialist at 704-924-2139 or adam.martin@energyunited.com

Bank branch closings. The downtown Winston-Salem office of Wells Fargo on North Main Street will ‘permanently close’ on June 1. The Wells Fargo ATM at the downtown branch will remain available, while branch deposits will be transferred to

the MLK Drive office.

*Bank of America recently closed its branches at Hanes Mall Blvd and Reynolda Road. Both branches already had been closed temporarily in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://journalnow.com/business/local/wells-fargo-plans-to-close-downtown-winston-salem-branch/article

Brady’s back? QB Tom Brady returns to the NFL just six weeks after retiring.

Brady is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season. ESPN

A UNC-Wilmington student played the lottery on her 19th birthday and won.

Laniah Ashley won $100,000 dollars on a scratch-off purchased in Clinton, NC (east of Fayetteville). “It was my first time ever buying a (lottery) ticket,” Ashley said. “I thought the colors on the ticket looked pretty – so I chose that one. After buying the ticket, Ashley said she went back to her grandparents’ house. She was sitting with her grandparents when she realized she had won. *Ashley plans to put the money towards paying for school and helping out her grandparents. -WRAL

www.wral.com/to-celebrate-birthday-19-year-old-buys-lottery-ticket-and-wins-100k/20180562/

FREE Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up is underway.

Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’ or call 336-727-8000. Items like furniture, mattresses and appliances.

Ukraine: Under attack from Russia.

*Russian airstrikes hit a large military base near the western border with Poland (Lviv).

border city of, a NATO member, killing 35 people and leaving more than 130 in hospital.

*There have been heavy explosions in Ukraine’s capital (Kyiv) with multiple casualties.

*Sad update: A pregnant woman who was photographed last week being taken out of a maternity hospital in Mariupol after it was bombed has passed away, along with her unborn baby. (AP)

Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to pray for and help’ the Ukrainian people…

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/09/europe/russia-invasion-ukraine-evacuations-03-09-intl/index.html