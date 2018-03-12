Search
Monday News, March 12, 2018

Verne HillMar 12, 2018Comments Off on Monday News, March 12, 2018

Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad.  Wintry mix this morning.  Then snow showers likely this afternoon… Windy…Highs staying in the 30s

 

Easy directions for Snow Cream

-In a large bowl, whisk milk, sugar, vanilla and salt together until combined.

-Go scoop up some fresh (clean!) snow, and immediately stir it into the milk mixture until you reach your desired consistency. …

-Top with sprinkles or other ice cream toppings if desired, and enjoy!  https://goo.gl/ZNfJPy

 

Five Lose Their Lives In New York City Helicopter Crash

The helicopter landed in the East River and quickly flipped over in cold water.

 

President Reveals His School Safety Program

The plan does not include a push to increase the minimum age to 21 for purchasing certain weapons.

 

Prayer Concern: A Central Wilkes Middle Schooler is still hospitalized after he was hit by a tour bus in Washington, DC while on a field trip.

14 year old Hunter Brown (8th grader) suffered several broken bones and is in stable condition. Source: Fox 8 / Family’s pastor Richard Cardwell

 

Good News: Krispy Kreme’s new donut is stuffed with Nutella

Bad News:  The only place where the new donuts are currently available = Dominican Republic…     https://goo.gl/7EQg7E

 

Time change = Change those batteries in your smoke detectors 

Most detectors will operate about 6 months on a battery, so the common advice is to replace batteries twice a year. A good time to replace all of your smoke detectors’ batteries, because it serves as a twice-yearly reminder, is on the weekends when we set our clocks forward for daylight savings time and back to standard time.  https://goo.gl/ZtbkSL

 

ACC has the most teams going to the NCAA Tournament (9 teams)

Virginia one of 4 #1 seeds. Carolina, Duke and NC State are going…

UNC-G is going as well as Davidson College who knocked Notre Dame out of going to the Big Dance. *Division 1 Men’s Basketball brackets:  https://goo.gl/SEnw7P

 

THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB…

Today’s marketing slogan:  “Double your pleasure, double your fun”

*Congratulations to ____, winning $50 dollars in FREE Groceries courtesy of Welcome Home Realty

BTW: Doublemint was launched in the U.S. in 1914. Beginning in 1960, the television ads showcasing the twins also featured a jingle, “Double your pleasure, double your fun, with Doublemint, Doublemint, Doublemint Gum!” This jingle stemmed from the company’s 1959 marketing slogan, “Double your pleasure. Double your fun.”

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostEasy directions for Snow Cream
