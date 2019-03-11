Monday News, March 11, 2019 

Dry start for the work week with above normal temperatures today

Today is National Napping Day – If you need an excuse to take a nap (post Time Change), then today is the perfect day to cash it in plus there are many health benefits to taking a nap.

At the Box Office: Disney’s release of Captain Marvel landing at #1. #2 “How to Train Your Dragon-3 and Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Family Funeral” settling in at #3. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/chart/

Airlines in multiple countries have suspended the use of Boeing’s new 737 MAX 8 aircraft after an Ethiopian Airlines flight of the same model crashed Sunday, killing all 157 people on board. The jetliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa in route to Nairobi, Kenya. This is the second Boeing 737 Max 8 to crash in recent months raising questions about the new aircraft’s safety.

https://www.npr.org/2019/03/10/701984701/ethiopian-airlines-flight-crashes-with-more-than-150-on-board

For the sake of progress? The Dairi-O on University Parkway outside of Rural Hall will have to move. Reason: The Dairi-O property is needed to construct a new intersection for University and Old Hollow Road in northern Forsyth County to make way for the Northern Beltway. *When finished, the beltway will be a 34-mile freeway making a semi-circle around Winston-Salem. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/dairi-o-is-coming-down-on-university-to-make-way/article_3b5a7d23-563c-574b-a21b-bbbfb1965397.html

Piedmont Federal Savings Bank has closed its Reynolda Road branch in Winston-Salem. Good news: All Reynolda branch employees will remain with the bank.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/piedmont-federal-closes-reynolda-road-branch/article_40d051ea-be16-5a9b-8e3f-368145d539f4.html

Southern Conference Tournament: UNC-G vs Wofford @ 7pm tonight in Asheville

ACC Men’s Basketball Tourney in Charlotte

TUE: Wake Forest vs Miami – noon (first round)

WED: N.C. State vs Clemson (second round) at noon

THUR: UNC, Duke, Virginia and Florida State play on Thursday

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/wfu/basketball/wake-forest-will-open-acc-tournament-on-tuesday-at-noon/article_6cb1d7ff-538c-5d40-b628-67905deac4c8.html

NCAA BIG Dance: Area men’s teams winning their tournaments that are already IN…

Gardner Webb (first time in school history) and Liberty University

Tuesday is “National Pancake Day”

Get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes (between 7am to 7pm) at IHOP on Tuesday. Donation please? It’s actually a fundraiser to support several charities including the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Learn more at www.ihoppancakeday.com

Spring Job Fair this Wednesday – Noon to 4pm

Bridger Field House (BB&T Football Field) on Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Job fields include Transportation, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Protective Services, Healthcare, Professional Careers, Skilled Trades and I-T.

Employers include: Cone Health, Dewey’s Bakery, Herbalife, Joyce Farms, Pepsi Co, Truliant Credit Union and Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools (plus others).

https://www.facebook.com/events/384472642136299/?active_tab=about