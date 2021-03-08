Monday News, March 08, 2021

Today is International Women’s Day, a time to celebrate the many achievements and contributions that women have made in building our society.

Daylight saving time (Spring forward one hour this Saturday night). *12 days til SPRING (Spring begins March 20)

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the ‘MODERATE’ range today. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

It’s ‘Spring Weather Safety Week’ in North Carolina

Lightning strikes happen ‘25 million times in the US’ per year!

Safest place to be during a thunderstorm?

Inside an enclosed building or inside a car is best…

https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning-myths

Find out more about Spring Weather Safety on the News Blog https://www.weather.gov/wrn/spring-safety

A federal mass vaccination clinic (for Covid-19 shots) opens up this Wednesday (March 10) at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro.

*North Carolina is currently providing vaccinations for people in Groups 1, 2, and 3, including frontline essential workers, people age 65 and older, health care workers, and long-term care residents. *The Community Vaccination Center in Greensboro plans to operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week for eight weeks.

https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/how-do-i/gso-mass-vax

Don’t know what group you’re in for Covid vaccinations?

Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group. https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Survey: Americans Admit to Having at Least One ‘Cleaning Black Hole’?

What are we talking about? An area in your home that seems impossible to keep clean or organized on a consistent basis.

Topping the list: The messiest areas seem to be closets, a garage and the basement.

Also, almost 90% of people surveyed have at least one “junk drawer” full of knick-knacks. Located in the kitchen.

https://people.com/home/americans-admit-to-having-at-least-one-cleaning-black-hole-in-their-homes-survey-finds/

A cluster of coyote attacks over the weekend forced Greensboro Police and Guilford County Animal Control to close down trails near Lake Brandt Marina.

At least 6 coyote attacks occurred and 4 people were actually bitten.

If a coyote approaches you in a threatening manner, don’t Run! You should yell, wave your arms, or throw something at the coyote, according to urbancoyoteresearch.com.

Safety + Health Magazine offers the acronym S-M-A-R-T to remember survival techniques. Check out the News Blog for details.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/very-sharp-teeth-and-jaws-coyote-attacks-in-greensboro-shut-down-trails-at-lake-brandt-marina

Women’s ACC Basketball Tournament in Greensboro

NC State (Lady Wolfpack) winning their 2nd straight title in with last-minute basket.

Men’s ACC basketball Tournament begins Tuesday in Greensboro

Wake Forest vs Notre Dame at 7pm

Duke vs Boston College at 4:30pm

Investigators are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from Lexington.

12-year-old Ashlan Kaye Earley was reported missing last Friday.

Update: Ashlan was reportedly seen in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday evening. Davidson County Sheriff’s Office # 336-242-2105. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/12-year-old-girl-reported-missing-in-lexington/83-92d5dca4-0728-4c91-9583-1cc8d2eb9bf3

Jury selection begins today in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May (25th). Picking a jury is expected to take at least three weeks.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/march/former-police-officer-derek-chauvins-trial-set-to-begin-today

Update: Christian author and pastor Dr Voddie Baucham is recovering after successful heart surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida last week.

Please continue to pray for the Baucham family.

Dr Baucham serves as dean of theology at African Christian University in Zambia.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe for Baucham, click here.

http://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/11019/20210302/dr-voddie-baucham-discharged-from-hospital-following-successful-heart-surgery.htm

Tuesday at 5pm: Small businesses -with fewer than 20 employees – can now apply for federal P-P-P loans through this Tuesday, March 9th at 5pm.

More details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm,

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program

The ACA marketplace for subsidized health plans has re-opened to assist those in need of healthcare. HealthCare.gov will accept applications thru May 15, 2021.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/obamacare-sign-ups-reopen-as-democrats-push-for-more-aid/

The 11th annual Senior Services (Winston-Salem) – VIRTUAL Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels continues through March 13, you can preview and browse amazing art from a variety of artists ONLINE!

Starting March 13, you can buy your favorite pieces.

The best part is that the sales of the art will help provide nutritious meals to area seniors in our Meals-on-Wheels program! https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/art-show-sale-2021/?preview=true

It’s National Nutrition Month

Crisis Control Ministry is hosting their annual “Wee Care! Cereal Drive”

Now through the end of March (March 31). Participating Elementary schools, preschools and daycare centers are collecting cereal to be distributed in Crisis Control Ministry’s food pantries in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

For additional information, Call Maggie at 336.842.0430. Visit www.crisiscontrol.org