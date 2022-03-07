Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, March 07, 2022

Monday News, March 07, 2022

Verne HillMar 07, 2022Comments Off on Monday News, March 07, 2022

Like

 WIND ADVISORY for most of North Carolina including the Triad. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts to 40 mph is expected

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen remains in the HIGH range for Monday.  https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ for North Carolina.  Focus today: Thunderstorms and Tornadoes  https://www.weather.gov/rah//severeprep    /     https://www.readync.gov/

*Statewide Tornado Drill set for this Wednesday morning (March 9) at 9:30am

 

 

Gas prices up to near $4 dollars a gallon in North Carolina.

Oil prices are now at their highest level in 13 years, raising fears about a further spike in inflation that could damage the global economy.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/06/investing/global-markets-oil-highest-2008/index.html

 

Prayer for residents in the mid-west. A series of deadly tornadoes ripping through multiple counties near Des Moines, Iowa over the weekend. Seven people, including two children lost their lives. The oldest victim was 72-years-old and the youngest was 2.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/05/weather/iowa-tornado-deaths/index.html

 

At the Box Office: ‘The Batman’ (new film) soring to #1 in its opening weekend.

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

 

Things got a little ‘crazy’ at an Austin, Texas, showing of “The Batman” this weekend.
An actual bat was spotted swooping around inside the theater. This prompted management to put the movie on hold while they summoned help (no not from the caped crusader) but animal control!  KXAN reported that the audience members were offered refunds, but most decided to stay!
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Batman-screening-features-guest-appearance-A-16982429.php

 

 

Congrats to the Lady Wolfpack winning the Women’s ACC Basketball Tournament in Greensboro on Sunday.

 

Men’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn this week

Fifth seed Wake Forest will play Wednesday afternoon at 2:30pm.

The Deacs will take on the winner of Tuesday’s Pitt-BC game.

The Demon Deacons inter the tournament with their best regular-season in 13 years.

Clemson vs. NC State play on Tuesday (4:30pm)

Duke, Carolina, Miami and Notre Dame just in on Thursday.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-is-no-5-seed-and-will-play-wednesday-in-acc-tournament-in-brooklyn/article_

 

‘Conversation with a Cop’ this morning on the WBFJ Morning Show…

Catrina Thompson, Chief of Police for the City of Winston-Salem

*Continue to pray for Chief Thompson and all of our first responders!

BIO: https://www.cityofws.org/1506/Chief-Catrina-A-Thompson

 

 

Update: Ukraine under attack from Russia

*Russia launched fresh attacks on Ukrainian cities and residential areas this morning (March 7), even after it announced a limited cease-fire and the opening of humanitarian corridors. Hundreds of thousands of civilians attempting to flee the violence were blocked by Russian shelling over the weekend.

*American Express is the latest credit card company to end its operations in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Visa and Mastercard made similar announcements over the weekend.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/03/europe/zaporizhzhia-nuclear-power-plant-fire-ukraine-intl-hnk/index.html

*Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to help’ the Ukrainian people…

 

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up starts TODAY (March 7).

Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’ or call 336-727-8000. Items like furniture, mattresses and appliances.

 

Starting this week, every home in the U.S. will be able to order an ‘additional set of 4 COVID test kits’.  Order here: https://www.covidtests.gov/

 

Sobering milestone: The official global death toll from COVID-19, now over 6 million.

Experts are stressing that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. Looking at the numbers: It took the world seven months to record its first million deaths from the virus after the pandemic began in early 2020. Four months later another million people had died, and 1 million have died every three months since -hitting 5 million deaths at the end of October 2021.

*The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University on March 7, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming, and businesses are reopening around the globe.

*As Covid death rates remain high in Poland, Hungary, Romania and other Eastern European countries, now over 1.5 million refugees are migrating west from war-torn Ukraine, a country with poor vaccination coverage and high rates of cases and deaths.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/death-toll-surpasses-6-million-for-pandemic-now-in-3rd-year/article_

 

The future of Best Buy: at-home gyms, e-bikes and outdoor grills?

Best Buy built a retail empire selling TVs and laptops. But to keep growing and fend off rivals like Amazon and Walmart, the company is looking at ways to attract customers. Best Buy will expand its footprint into health, fitness, and outdoor products in addition to its core consumer electronics business.  BTW: Close to 40% of Best Buy’s business today comes from online sales, nearly double than before the pandemic.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/03/business/best-buy-fitness-electric-bikes-outdoor-grills/index.html

 

 

Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

 

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month.  Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries every Friday in March.   https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostNC: Severe Weather Preparedness Week 2022
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Fuel saving tips from AAA Carolinas

Verne HillMar 08, 2022

Tuesday News, March 08, 2022

Verne HillMar 08, 2022

NC: Severe Weather Preparedness Week 2022

Verne HillMar 07, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes