Monday News, March 07, 2022

WIND ADVISORY for most of North Carolina including the Triad. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts to 40 mph is expected

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen remains in the HIGH range for Monday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ for North Carolina. Focus today: Thunderstorms and Tornadoes https://www.weather.gov/rah//severeprep / https://www.readync.gov/

*Statewide Tornado Drill set for this Wednesday morning (March 9) at 9:30am

Gas prices up to near $4 dollars a gallon in North Carolina.

Oil prices are now at their highest level in 13 years, raising fears about a further spike in inflation that could damage the global economy.

Prayer for residents in the mid-west. A series of deadly tornadoes ripping through multiple counties near Des Moines, Iowa over the weekend. Seven people, including two children lost their lives. The oldest victim was 72-years-old and the youngest was 2.

At the Box Office: ‘The Batman’ (new film) soring to #1 in its opening weekend.

Things got a little ‘crazy’ at an Austin, Texas, showing of “The Batman” this weekend.

An actual bat was spotted swooping around inside the theater. This prompted management to put the movie on hold while they summoned help (no not from the caped crusader) but animal control! KXAN reported that the audience members were offered refunds, but most decided to stay!

Congrats to the Lady Wolfpack winning the Women’s ACC Basketball Tournament in Greensboro on Sunday.

Men’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn this week

Fifth seed Wake Forest will play Wednesday afternoon at 2:30pm.

The Deacs will take on the winner of Tuesday’s Pitt-BC game.

The Demon Deacons inter the tournament with their best regular-season in 13 years.

Clemson vs. NC State play on Tuesday (4:30pm)

Duke, Carolina, Miami and Notre Dame just in on Thursday.

‘Conversation with a Cop’ this morning on the WBFJ Morning Show…

Catrina Thompson, Chief of Police for the City of Winston-Salem

*Continue to pray for Chief Thompson and all of our first responders!

Update: Ukraine under attack from Russia

*Russia launched fresh attacks on Ukrainian cities and residential areas this morning (March 7), even after it announced a limited cease-fire and the opening of humanitarian corridors. Hundreds of thousands of civilians attempting to flee the violence were blocked by Russian shelling over the weekend.

*American Express is the latest credit card company to end its operations in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Visa and Mastercard made similar announcements over the weekend.

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up starts TODAY (March 7).

Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’ or call 336-727-8000. Items like furniture, mattresses and appliances.

Starting this week, every home in the U.S. will be able to order an ‘additional set of 4 COVID test kits’. Order here: https://www.covidtests.gov/

Sobering milestone: The official global death toll from COVID-19, now over 6 million.

Experts are stressing that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. Looking at the numbers: It took the world seven months to record its first million deaths from the virus after the pandemic began in early 2020. Four months later another million people had died, and 1 million have died every three months since -hitting 5 million deaths at the end of October 2021.

*The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University on March 7, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming, and businesses are reopening around the globe.

*As Covid death rates remain high in Poland, Hungary, Romania and other Eastern European countries, now over 1.5 million refugees are migrating west from war-torn Ukraine, a country with poor vaccination coverage and high rates of cases and deaths.

The future of Best Buy: at-home gyms, e-bikes and outdoor grills?

Best Buy built a retail empire selling TVs and laptops. But to keep growing and fend off rivals like Amazon and Walmart, the company is looking at ways to attract customers. Best Buy will expand its footprint into health, fitness, and outdoor products in addition to its core consumer electronics business. BTW: Close to 40% of Best Buy’s business today comes from online sales, nearly double than before the pandemic.

Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

