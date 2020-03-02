Monday News, March 02, 2020

Today is “Read Across America Day”
Connected with the birthday of Theodor Geisel (aka Dr Seuss).
FOCUS: Motivating children and teens to read.
It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina
Monday’s focus: Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes
A Statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Wednesday (March 4) at 9:30am…
Food News: McDonald’s proclaiming today as Egg McMuffin Day.
Wendy’s launches its breakfast menu nationwide today…
Panera is offering an unlimited coffee subscription plan for $8.99 a month.
Election 2020: Surprise announcement? Pete Buttigieg and Tom Styer both suspending their campaigns over the weekend. Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020
Super Tuesday: Primary Election Day in North Carolina is tomorrow (March 3)
Polls will be open from 6:30am til 7:30pm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
*View your Sample Ballot + Get your Voter precinct information on the News Blog
The latest on the Coronavirus:
A second person has died in Washington state and New York reported its first patient on Monday. The two deaths in the US, both men with existing health problems, had been hospitalized in Washington state. https://www.usatoday.com/news/
Surgeon general: “…those flimsy facemasks will not protect against the virus!”
CDC: Simple things you can do to help keep you and others healthy
*Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
*Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
*Regularly clean surfaces (counter tops, Keyboards and doorknobs) with a disinfectant.
*Stay home when you are sick. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/share-facts-stop-fear.html
Historic meeting: The US signed a peace agreement with the Taliban on Saturday in an effort to end 18 years of war in Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home. The remaining US forces would pull out within 14 months. The complete withdrawal of troops would depend on the Taliban meeting their obligations to prevent terrorism. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/february/us-taliban-sign-peace-agreement-to-withdraw-troops-from-afghanistan-and-end-war
College Hoops: Winston-Salem State University capturing the (CIAA) Men’s Basketball tournament title on Saturday. The Rams earn the CIAA’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Championship and improve to 19-10 overall. https://theciaa.com/news/2020/2/29/winston-salem-state-rallies-late-to-defeat-fayetteville-state-63-62-to-win-the-ciaa-mens-basketball-championship.aspx
Headline of the Morning: “Eggplant lowers high blood pressure”
Japanese researchers agree… Read more from the ‘People’s Pharmacy’
VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150
QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life."
