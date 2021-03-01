Monday News, MARCH 01, 2021

March 14: Daylight saving time (Spring forward one hour)

March 20: Spring begins

REMINDER: When using your windshield wipers, headlights MUST be ON. It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

Another Covid vaccine in town. The FDA cleared that Johnson & Johnson one dose Covid vaccine over the weekend. https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/01/health/us-coronavirus-monday/index.html

A ‘male’ was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a fall at Hanging Rock (near the lower cascades) on Sunday. The male is expected to recover.

Big shout out to several organizations in the rescue including the Stokes County Fire and Rescue, City of King Fire Department and the Fire and Rescue Association Technical Response team.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/male-taken-to-hospital-after-fall-at-hanging-rock/article_

UPDATE: The ‘Silver Alert’ has been cancelled for Keshawn Solomon.

Keshawn was located safe and unharmed. Good news. (Winston-Salem police)

A LONGER Hurricane season coming?

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs annually from June 1 through Nov. 30, but that could change. Federal weather officials are ‘discussing’ the possibility of starting future hurricane seasons in mid-May. BTW: remember last year? The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was a record-breaking one with a total of 30 named storms.

https://myfox8.com/weather-stories/earlier-start-to-hurricane-season-noaa-debates-starting-future-atlantic-seasons-in-may/

Women’s ACC Basketball Tournament begins this Wednesday (Mar3)

at the Greensboro Coliseum. Wake Forest vs North Carolina at noon on Thursday.

*A limited number of TIX on sale now to the general public. (Ticketmaster.com)

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/acc-womens-basketball-tournament-to-tip-off-wednesday-in-greensboro/

Men’s College Hoops (Monday games – March 01st)

ACC action: North Carolina at Syracuse (ESPN) at 7pm

Big South tournament: High Point vs. Winthrop (ESPN3) at 6pm

Small businesses -with fewer than 20 employees – can now apply for PPP loans, again. More details on this 2 -week window on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/22/business/smallbusiness/paycheck-protection-program-small-business-biden.html

North Carolinians who get food stamps will now see an increase in their benefits.

Recipients can find out the amount of their additional benefits by either going to www.ebtedge.com, download the ebtEDGE mobile app, or call (888) 622-7328.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/state-to-increase-food-stamp-benefits-and-p-ebt-benefits/

Tanglewood Park- Summer Jobs

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/forsythcountync?keywords=tanglewood

What age is considered a ‘senior citizen’? VERNE is asking for a friend…

According to after55.com, a few senior discounts start as early as age 50,

especially with an AARP card. But the senior savings really kick in at 55 and 60.

https://www.after55.com/blog/senior-citizen-age/

#1 thing you must do upon turning 55?

Listen to your doctor, eat healthier, but most importantly, get moving and stay moving. You don’t have to kill yourself with side bends or sit-ups. Go dancing, take a swim class, golf, do yoga, or go on a gentle hike at the park

https://www.after55.com/blog/senior-citizen-age/

Senior Deals: Starting at age 55, you can get deals at retailers (like Belk and Walgreens). Most restaurants including Denny’s, I-Hop, Outback and Carrabba’s.

Cruise discounts with Carnival and Royal Caribbean. Even Senior Citizen ‘mobile plans’ with Verizon and T-Mobile. Flip phone optional? 😊

https://www.dealnews.com/features/discounts/senior-discounts/

In recognition of National Nutrition Month, Crisis Control Ministry has kicked-off its 21st annual “Wee Care! Cereal Drive” (March 1-31, 2021).

Participating Elementary schools and Daycare centers throughout Forsyth County have collection bins for donated cereal available through the month of March. Elementary schools, preschools and daycare centers are collecting cereal to be distributed in Crisis Control Ministry’s food pantries in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

Additional local businesses and organizations are welcome and encouraged to participate in the ‘cereal drive’. INFO: Contact Maggie Sandy at 336.842.0430.

For additional information, visit www.crisiscontrol.org

“Captain, we need more power…”

Two astronauts on board the International Space Station ventured out Sunday to install support frames for new, high-efficiency solar panels that will be arriving at the International Space Station later this year.

Why: With more people and experiments flying on the space station, more power will be needed to keep everything running. The eight existing solar panels on the Space Station are approaching 20 years old (well past the recommended usage?)

*The six new solar panels — to be delivered in pairs by SpaceX over the coming months- should boost the station’s electrical capability by as much as 30%.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/february/spacewalking-astronauts-prep-station-for-new-solar-wings