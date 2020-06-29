Monday News, JUNE 29, 2020

FACT: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Sunscreen use can help prevent skin cancer by protecting you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Here are some helpful tips…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Check the expiration date! (3 years over is the limit).

Those colorful sunrises + sunsets courtesy of the Saharan dust plume blowing across the Atlantic Ocean

WINSTON-SALEM DASH: FREE HOT DOG MONDAYS

TODAY’s giveaway is exclusive to FRONTLINE WORKERS from 4:30pm – 6pm

Tickets are free and must be reserved online prior to attending. www.wsdash.com

Meals for Students: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7 PM. Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for partnering with the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals in EIGHT city recreation centers.

No Registration is required.

President Trump signed an executive order to protect the country’s historical memorials and monuments from vandalism. The order reinforces laws that criminalize the destruction of public monuments, vandalism toward religious property, and will withhold federal support from state and local agencies that fail to stop the desecration. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/june/trump-takes-big-step-to-protect-americas-monuments-as-vandals-rampage-against-them

Change is coming. Lawmakers in Mississippi have voted to remove the current state flag which carries the Confederate ‘Southern cross’ battle emblem.

A commission of nine will be formed to adopt ‘several new flag deigns.

*One design MUST incorporate the phrase “In God We Trust.”

All designs recommended by the commission (by September 14) must be placed on the ballot in a special election November 3 in Mississippi.

Jimmy Upchurch, West Stokes’ longtime coach who guided the football program to a state title in 2011, will retire after 17 seasons.

Please wear a face covering in public spaces, both inside or outside,

where physical distancing – of six feet – is not possible…

North Carolina remains in the “Safer At Home – Phase 2” til July 17

…to help slow the spread of COVID-19