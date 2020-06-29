Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, JUNE 29, 2020

Monday News, JUNE 29, 2020

Verne HillJun 29, 2020Comments Off on Monday News, JUNE 29, 2020

Like

FACT: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.  Sunscreen use can help prevent skin cancer by protecting you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Here are some helpful tips…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Check the expiration date!  (3 years over is the limit).

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

 

Those colorful sunrises + sunsets courtesy of the Saharan dust plume blowing across the Atlantic Ocean

 

WINSTON-SALEM DASH: FREE HOT DOG MONDAYS

TODAY’s giveaway is exclusive to FRONTLINE WORKERS from 4:30pm – 6pm

Tickets are free and must be reserved online prior to attending. www.wsdash.com

https://groupmatics.events/event/hotdogmonday.

 

 

Meals for Students: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7 PM.  Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for partnering with the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals in EIGHT city recreation centers.

No Registration is required.

 

President Trump signed an executive order to protect the country’s historical memorials and monuments from vandalism.  The order reinforces laws that criminalize the destruction of public monuments, vandalism toward religious property, and will withhold federal support from state and local agencies that fail to stop the desecration.  https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/june/trump-takes-big-step-to-protect-americas-monuments-as-vandals-rampage-against-them

 

Change is coming.  Lawmakers in Mississippi have voted to remove the current state flag which carries the Confederate ‘Southern cross’ battle emblem.

A commission of nine will be formed to adopt ‘several new flag deigns.

*One design MUST incorporate the phrase “In God We Trust.”

All designs recommended by the commission (by September 14) must be placed on the ballot in a special election November 3 in Mississippi.

https://myfox8.com/news/senate-votes-to-remove-mississippi-state-flag/

 

Former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton has agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.  https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/29/us/cam-newton-patriots-deal-spt-trnd/index.html

 

Update: Salem Academy and College has announced that classes will start as scheduled on Aug. 26. All students will be required to complete COVID-19 health and safety protocols.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/salem-academy-and-college

 

Jimmy Upchurch, West Stokes’ longtime coach who guided the football program to a state title in 2011, will retire after 17 seasons. 

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/jimmy-upchurch-west-stokes-longtime-coach-who-guided-the-football-program-to-a-state-title

 

Please wear a face covering in public spaces, both inside or outside,

             where physical distancing – of six feet – is not possible…

North Carolina remains in the “Safer At Home – Phase 2” til July 17

…to help slow the spread of COVID-19

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWFU Law: Pro Bono 'Unemployment' Project (Audio)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Hand Sanitizer ‘advisory’

Verne HillJun 30, 2020

Children’s Fishing Tournament

Verne HillJun 30, 2020

Tuesday News, JUNE 30, 2020

Verne HillJun 30, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes