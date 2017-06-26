Search
Monday News, June 26, 2017

Monday News, June 26, 2017

Verne Hill Jun 26, 2017

First full week of SUMMER: Not as Hot, Less Humidity through Mid-week

 

Looks like gas prices continue to drop ahead for the Fourth of July weekend?  Triad average for regular unleaded = $2.09

 

Republican critics of the Senate’s health care bill are expressing strong doubts that the legislation can make it through the chamber before the July 4 recess. The Senate’s version to repeal and replace Obamacare was made public last week. GOP leaders can afford to lose only two Republican senators and still pass the bill. Like the House legislation, the Senate bill would impose major changes to Medicaid and curtail its growth over time and also would repeal the individual mandate.

-However, the Senate bill would maintain much of Obamacare’s subsidy structure to help people pay for individual coverage, but make it less generous, particularly for older enrollees. https://goo.gl/cZofcK

 

NEW: Japanese air bag maker Takata Corporation is filing for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the US, saying it was the only way to ensure it could carry on supplying replacements for ‘faulty air bag inflators’.

The inflators, which fill up air bags in the event of a crash, can explode with too much force and spew metal shrapnel. At least 16 deaths worldwide and more than 180 injuries are blamed on the inflators, touching off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history that began in 2008

*What you NEED to know about the massive recall: https://goo.gl/bF61Rm

 

‘Promotion’? Tim Tebow is being elevated to the New York Mets’ ‘Class A minor league affiliate’ in St. Lucie, Florida. Tebow has been packing the park in Columbia – and every stop along the way – this season but he’s moving south. Tebow is happy to be headed back to the Sunshine State, where he still has family, friends and many, many supporters in Gator colors. Tebow led the University of Florida to two national championships and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy during his stellar football career with the Gators.

CBN News  https://goo.gl/Dz5xoz

 

Jeep bumps Toyota and Honda out of the Top 10 list of American-made vehicles, according to Cars.com. Two Jeep sport-utility vehicles assembled in Ohio topped the Cars.com list of most American-made vehicles dropping the Camry and Accord. The newly formulated American-made list gives six of its top 10 spots to the traditional Detroit Three —General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. https://goo.gl/DPM6N7
“I’m here today to say congratulations, but also to encourage you to press on.    My concern is not whether God is on our side, my concern is that we are on God’s side.”

-VP Mike Pence, speaking at the 40th anniversary celebration of Focus on the Family late last week.

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm
