Monday News, June 25, 2018

WBFJ News Monday, June 25, 2018

Christmas is 6 months away…

National Lightning Safety Awareness week

Just remember, “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!”

There is no safe place outside when thunderstorms are in the area.

All Toys ‘R’ Us stores and Babies R Us stores will close by Friday.

Just like the closing day, discounts vary by location.

Saudi Arabia’s longstanding ban on women driving officially ended over the weekend. Saudi Arabia was the world’s last remaining country to place a ban on women driving. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/

The “Fixer Upper” family is now seven members strong.

Chip + Joanna Gaines showing pics of their fifth child, a baby boy named ‘Crew’.

…born two and a half weeks early.

While the couple’s hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper” has concluded, they’re still busy with their many other projects including a new restaurant and upcoming book. But Chip and Joanna have both said that family is their main focus.

At the Movies: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” rules in theaters

Surpassing expectations, Universal Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debuted with an estimated $150 million, marking only the second time ever two different films have brought in over $100 million over two consecutive weekends. Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles slipping to #2 at the Box Office.

Seems that Amazon and Walmart have a real competitor… when it comes to buying groceries online. Kroger’s online (digital) sales are up a whopping 66% compared to a year ago. The grocery giant owns supermarket chains Ralphs, Fry’s and Harris Teeter. http://myfox8.com/2018/06/22/krogers-online-sales-up-66-amazon-and-walmart-have-a-real-competitor/

