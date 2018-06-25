Search
Monday News, June 25, 2018

Verne Hill

WBFJ News   Monday, June 25, 2018

Christmas is 6 months away…

 

National Lightning Safety Awareness week 

Just remember, “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!

There is no safe place outside when thunderstorms are in the area.

http://www.lightningsafetycouncil.org/LSC-LSAW.html

 

All Toys ‘R’ Us stores and Babies R Us stores will close by Friday.

Just like the closing day, discounts vary by location.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/06/24/toys-r-us-all-stores-closing-june-29/728636002/

 

Saudi Arabia’s longstanding ban on women driving officially ended over the weekend.  Saudi Arabia was the world’s last remaining country to place a ban on women driving.   https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/

 

The “Fixer Upper” family is now seven members strong.

Chip + Joanna Gaines showing pics of their fifth child, a baby boy named ‘Crew’.

…born two and a half weeks early.

While the couple’s hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper” has concluded, they’re still busy with their many other projects including a new restaurant and upcoming book. But Chip and Joanna have both said that family is their main focus.

https://www.today.com/parents/chip-joanna-gaines-reveal-new-baby-s-name-see-adorable-t131717

 

At the Movies:   “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” rules in theaters

Surpassing expectations, Universal Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debuted with an estimated $150 million, marking only the second time ever two different films have brought in over $100 million over two consecutive weekends. Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles slipping to #2 at the Box Office.

*Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-2018

 

Seems that Amazon and Walmart have a real competitor… when it comes to buying groceries online.  Kroger’s online (digital) sales are up a whopping 66% compared to a year ago.  The grocery giant owns supermarket chains Ralphs, Fry’s and Harris Teeter. http://myfox8.com/2018/06/22/krogers-online-sales-up-66-amazon-and-walmart-have-a-real-competitor/

 

THE WBFJ ‘MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB’ (Monday, June 25, 2018)

Today’s Slogan:  “How Do You Spell Relief? R-O-L-A-I-D-S”

       One of the most popular TV slogans over the years has been…

Winner: Ms Robin Voss taking home $50 dollars in FREE Groceries

courtesy of Welcome Home Realty

 

 

2018 DC Fair Grandstand concert –  Wednesday, OCT 3…

7eventh Time Down

Josh Wilson

Rhett Walker Band

O-B-B

 

