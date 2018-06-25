Monday News, June 25, 2018

WBFJ News Monday, June 25, 2018
Christmas is 6 months away…
National Lightning Safety Awareness week
Just remember, “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!”
There is no safe place outside when thunderstorms are in the area.
http://www.lightningsafetycouncil.org/LSC-LSAW.html
All Toys ‘R’ Us stores and Babies R Us stores will close by Friday.
Just like the closing day, discounts vary by location.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/06/24/toys-r-us-all-stores-closing-june-29/728636002/
Saudi Arabia’s longstanding ban on women driving officially ended over the weekend. Saudi Arabia was the world’s last remaining country to place a ban on women driving. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/
The “Fixer Upper” family is now seven members strong.
Chip + Joanna Gaines showing pics of their fifth child, a baby boy named ‘Crew’.
…born two and a half weeks early.
While the couple’s hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper” has concluded, they’re still busy with their many other projects including a new restaurant and upcoming book. But Chip and Joanna have both said that family is their main focus.
https://www.today.com/parents/chip-joanna-gaines-reveal-new-baby-s-name-see-adorable-t131717
At the Movies: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” rules in theaters
Surpassing expectations, Universal Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debuted with an estimated $150 million, marking only the second time ever two different films have brought in over $100 million over two consecutive weekends. Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles slipping to #2 at the Box Office.
https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-2018
Seems that Amazon and Walmart have a real competitor… when it comes to buying groceries online. Kroger’s online (digital) sales are up a whopping 66% compared to a year ago. The grocery giant owns supermarket chains Ralphs, Fry’s and Harris Teeter. http://myfox8.com/2018/06/22/krogers-online-sales-up-66-amazon-and-walmart-have-a-real-competitor/
THE WBFJ ‘MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB’ (Monday, June 25, 2018)
Today’s Slogan: “How Do You Spell Relief? R-O-L-A-I-D-S”
One of the most popular TV slogans over the years has been…
Winner: Ms Robin Voss taking home $50 dollars in FREE Groceries
2018 DC Fair Grandstand concert – Wednesday, OCT 3…
7eventh Time Down
Josh Wilson
Rhett Walker Band
O-B-B
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
