Monday News, JUNE 22, 2020

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem: One lane of Broad Street near 2nd Street will be closed in each direction today (June 22) til 4pm. Reason: A manhole is being installed over an existing sewer line.

Check your Hand Sanitizer? The FDA has an advisory out for hand sanitizer manufactured by a specific company in Mexico (Eskbiochem SA de CV), due to the presence of methanol (wood alcohol), a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. *A complete list of products in question on the News Blog.

BTW: The FDA reminds us to wash our hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. AND to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-advises-consumers-not-use-hand-sanitizer-products-manufactured-eskbiochem

RECALL: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling three lots of its Children’s Robitussin and Dimetapp cough syrups after the discovery of faulty dosing cups that can increase the risk of an overdose, according to the Food and Drug Administration. *Two lots of Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and one lot of Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough, which shipped to retailers.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/childrens-cough-syrup-recalled

NASCAR Cup Series: TODAY at 3pm

The green flag for the rain-delayed GEICO 500 at Talladega (3pm) on FOX.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nascar/2020/06/21/talladega-geico-500-race-start-time-tv-schedule-lineup/3231656001/

Guilford County Division of Public Health COVID-19 Testing Site

LOCATION: Peeler Recreation Center in Greensboro.

Monday – Wednesday – Friday from 10-2pm

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites

UPDATE: Individuals are still coming to Christ in Minneapolis !!

The streets of Minneapolis (where that deadly incident happened claiming the life of George Floyd) those same infamous streets are being used by God – in the name of Jesus – to save those searching for hope and healing. For several weeks, Christians and non-believers alike have come to the area to praise, worship, and profess their faith in Christ. God is getting the glory. Testimonies of the saving power of JESUS CHRIST are going numerous. Glory to GOD!!! Revival is spreading! Pray for healing in our nation.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/june/the-revival-is-spreading-souls-find-salvation-on-the-streets-of-minneapolis

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” John 3:16-17

The cost of groceries. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data, grocery store prices rose by 2.6% on average in April (the biggest increase since February 1974)

and 1% in May. Here’s what foods rose—and which fell—in cost last month.

*Meat saw the biggest increase:

Beef and veal prices rose by nearly 11% on average, which is the largest monthly increase ever. Uncooked beef roasts rose 20%, and uncooked beef steak prices rose by close to 12%. Pork chops prices increased by 8%, and whole chickens cost 2% more. https://www.health.com/syndication/grocery-prices-rise-pandemic

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of YOUR blood donation.

*Your COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days.

Plus, you get a $5 Amazon.com gift card if you donate in the month of June.

*Make your appointments thru the free Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org.

EVENT: The Winston-Salem Dash will host a ‘Play Catch on the Field’ event at

(now TRUIST Ballpark) this Saturday, June 27. (Sounds like a cool Father’s Day gift!)

The event is FREE to the public. Space is limited. www.wsdash.com

A new ‘COVID-19 test site’ is now open at the CVS pharmacy on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. Interested: You must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. *CVS has over 70 COVID-19 testing site locations across the state. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/cvs-opens-covid-19-test-site-on-mlk/

Having problems with your unemployment?

Wake Forest Law may be able to help. Are you one of the many that can’t get through to D-E-S and you’re waiting for your benefits? Wake Forest Law has a Pro Bono project that may help. Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm. http://news.law.wfu.edu/making-an-impact/

UPDATE: The Rend Collective Concert scheduled for June 27th at the W-S Fairgrounds Annex is being POSTPONED.

More info will be coming in the coming weeks.

Tickets already purchased will be good for the rescheduled show date. TBD…

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM)

Opening up conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering FREE virtual education programs throughout the month of JUNE. Topics include: Alzheimer’s and dementia research and healthy living for your Brain + Body. 24-Hour Helpline 800-272-3900

Dates and registration info: at www.alz.org/northcarolina

*Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

`Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)