Monday News, June 21, 2021

HOT…HAZY…HUMID for your first (full) day of Summer

Amazon ‘Prime Day’ today through Tuesday

Online shopping tips from experts…

-Make a list and stick to it

-Use the item comparison feature on the site

-Consider buying in bulk for items used most in your household

Stay away from…

-Buying the first items you see online

-Falling for a lightning deal; which are time limited sales on products that expire within a few hours.

*Shopping expert Kristen McGrath is the editor for both Offers.com and RetailMeNot’s blog.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/amazon-prime-day-sales-start-monday-how-to-get-the-best-deals/

Americans are wild about their lawns.

Every year, Americans spend $8.5 billion dollars on lawn care with an average of 40 hours per year mowing.

But its summer and our lawns are brown!

Experts suggest that it’s natural for grass to go dormant to conserve water during periods of limited rainfall. Drought-induced brown grass should turn green on its own as the weather cools and rainfall increases. You can also restore your lawn by giving it an inch of water on a weekly basis with your lawn sprinkler.

Other summer lawn tips include…

Mow high. Put your lawn mower on a high setting, to leave the grass

around 3 inches high. …

Just add water: Deep, regular watering will help. Water early in the day.

https://www.landscapeeast.com/blog/irrigation-systems-keeping-grass-green-during-summer-2011-08

Fed up with a ‘dead brown’ lawn?

Consider doing what this couple from Boise, Idaho has done.

The couple had been having sprinkler issues and were tired of dealing with their dead brown lawn. So, the husband painted their lawn with green paint.

When her husband first suggested the idea, the wife said she thought he was crazy.

But they are happy with the results.

https://www.ktvb.com/article/features/dead-grass-no-problem-paint-it-green/277-843a792f-67a4-41de-8072-2492b753cff8

*What would you do to keep your yard green?

Covid-19 vaccinations have leveled off in North Carolina, enter the NC vaccine lottery. Gov. Cooper and the COVID-19 task force announced Thursday a new cash lottery incentive. Four (vaccinated) people will win $1 million dollars through the

“It’s your shot at a million” summer cash drawing.

State leaders said people who get the COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into the weekly Wednesday drawings starting this Wednesday, June 23 through Aug. 4.

Already got your dose? Great! You’re automatically entered.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/summervaxcash

(NEW) The Promise Keepers Men’s Conference happening (in-person) this summer.

The dates: July 16 + 17, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Details on the News Blog https://promisekeepersevent.com

ALABAMA: 8 kids among the 13 lives lost during Tropical Depression Claudette

Eight children in a van from a youth home were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Saturday about 35 miles south of Montgomery on I-65. The vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads. The children’s ages were 4 to 17.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/weather/life-threatening-flash-flooding-rises-in-claudettes-path/

LOCAL: Prayers for family members and first responders…

Rockingham County search and rescue crews found a 4th victim from the family that went missing while tubing down the Dan River last Thursday. The body of 7-year-old Isiah Crawford was recovered from the river Sunday morning.

A 30-year-old woman is still missing…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/water-rescue-underway-following-tubing-incident/

Useful tip: Most all vehicles have a recirculation button with the AC controls in their cars. But many of us are unsure when to use it.

Well, the easy answer is to use it in the summer and turn it off in the winter.

*The recirculation button simply takes the air from inside the car and recirculates it in the cabin instead of pulling fresh air from outside. On HOT days, if you do not recirculate the cooler air in the cabin, your AC system is pulling hot air from outside and trying to cool it. Using the recirculation feature will get your car cooler and will decrease the wear and tear on your AC system. https://www.southernliving.com/news/car-air-recirculation-button

Helping those in need: The Summer Food Service Program will be serving lunch, and breakfast in some locations, to kids thru August 20.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Learn more about the latest research and this new drug…

www.alz.org/northcarolina

Also, a 24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900 is available!