Monday News, June 19, 2017

Summer officially starts this Wednesday (June 21)

*The Triad has received close to 5 inches of rain since Friday.

RECALL: Publix Super Markets is recalling small containers of its

‘Publix Tropical Medley Mix’ because of the threat of Listeria. https://goo.gl/sx87nw

The 5.7oz Tropical Medley Mix was sold in 6 states including North Carolina. The UPC Code: 41415-08586. All ‘use by’ dates are being recalled. The product in question may return for a full refund. Info: 1-800-242-1227 www.publix.com

Update: Doctors treating wounded Rep. Steve Scalise say his condition has improved from “critical” to “serious.” Scalise and three others were shot last Wednesday morning at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

The 51-year-old Republican congressman from Louisiana has undergone at least three operations since being transported to the facility. https://goo.gl/wxDRR8

A vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London late last night.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a terrorist act. https://goo.gl/fuzCXf

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic, which could become Tropical Storm Bret by Tuesday. www.local10.com

Divers say they found 7 missing sailors that were accidentally killed when their Navy destroyer (the USS Fitzgerald) collided with a container ship four times its size off the Japanese coast early Saturday. Fox News

Alert: Authorities continue their search for an escaped inmate from the Davidson County Detention Center. 23 year old Benjamin Lee Small, of Thomasville, escaped from the jail Saturday night and is considered dangerous. www.journalnow.com

Happy campers: Salvation Army Academy of Music and Arts Summer Music Conservatory begins June 26th weekly through August 11.

A few openings are still open for students, Grades 4 – 12

Contact info: www.salvationArmyWS.org (336) 970-0608

At the Movies: ‘Cars-3’ settling into ‘pole’ position (number 1) during its opening weekend. ‘Wonder Woman’ drops to #2. Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family (Plugged In) at the News Blog, www.wbfj.fm

Kids Summer Movies Schedule 2017

Check out a listing of participating Winston-Salem cinemas with prices,

show times and movies playing with ratings on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

AMC Classic 10 (640 Reynolda Road)

The Grand 18 (5601 University Parkway)

Marketplace Cinema (2095 Peters Creek Parkway) Source: My Winston-Salem https://goo.gl/qURse1