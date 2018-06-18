Monday News, June 18, 2018

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

Northwest Boulevard will be closed between Reynolda Road and Hawthorne Road for more than three weeks starting this Tuesday, June 19 (9pm) through July 11, weather permitting. Reason: Crews will be making improvements to the bus staging and student drop-off areas near Wiley Middle School. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

Guilford County Commissioners and School Board members say school security is a top priority and they’re directing resources to improve it. Commissioners unanimously agreed to spend $10 million to fund changes in school security, The county expects the results from a study by September. http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/06/15/-10m-for-gcs-security

New study: Suicide deaths continue to rise for both women and men. Over the past decade, suicide has been ranked as the 10th leading cause of death in the US across all ages. However, in 2016, it was the second leading cause of death among individuals ages 10 to 34. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/

A deadly 6.1 magnitude earthquake near the western Japanese city of Osaka overnight has claimed at least 3 lives. Over 300 injured… http://www1.cbn.com

RECALL: Kelloggs Announces Cereal Recall Due To Salmonella Concern

Honey Smacks were distributed all across the nation. CNN

At the Box Office: “Incredibles 2” had the highest grossing debut weekend of all time for an animated film. The Disney and Pixar sequel also finished with one of the top ten openings of all-time for a film of any genre. http://www.boxofficemojo.com/

Featuring the same superhero family — Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and their three children, Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack — “Incredibles 2” pays special attention to mom Helen (Elastigirl) and her desire to return to crime-fighting.

*Check out the latest movie and music review from Focus on the Family (Plugged In)

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/incredibles-2-2018

Scotty McCreery ties the knot. The 24-year-old American Idol Season 10 winner (and NC native) married Gabi Dugal his High School sweetheart on Saturday in front of 200 friends and family at a ‘little castle’ in the North Carolina mountains. Scotty and Gabi first met in Kindergarten and have been dating for 6 years.

*The couple’s first dance? Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,”

The menu: Cajun food, steak, pasta and wedding pie (instead of wedding cake).

*Gabi is a Tarheel graduate and works as a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital. Scotty is h that McCreery is an avid N.C. State Wolfpack fan.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/scotty-mccreery-marries-high-school-sweetheart-in-a-little-castle/article_8fb068b9-5717-575b-a510-23e2a56767ff.html

Safety Tips to survive the heat…

-Stay hydrated (mainly water, maybe sports drinks)

-Limit strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours

-Check on the elderly and outdoor pets https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

CDC recommended tips to help prevent heat-related illnesses in the elderly:

-Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible—don’t rely on fans as the only cooling source during times of extreme heat.

-Stay well hydrated by drinking water or sports drinks. Avoid drinks with caffeine and alcohol and don’t wait until feeling thirsty before beginning hydration.

-Limit using the stove or oven to cook during times of extreme heat.

-Wear loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing.

-Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

-Get plenty of rest.