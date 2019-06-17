Monday News, June 17, 2019  

Be sure to check out the “Strawberry Moon” later this evening. This full moon was a nickname by Native Americans and a sign to harvest wild strawberries, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

RECALLS in the News

Flour Recall: For the second time in two weeks, flour is being recalled because of E. coli fears. Pillsbury Best 5-pound Bread Flour distributed in 10 states (including Virginia).

Last week, flour made by King Arthur Flour was recalled because of E. coli fears.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/17/health/pillsbury-flour-recall-trnd/index.html

Voluntary RECALL from the makers of Ragú. The company is recalling specific flavors and sizes of its pasta sauce. Reason: May contain plastic fragments? The affected products are listed on the News Blog. http://via.wghp.com/ERAqn

RECALL: El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps are being recalled, because they may contain ‘small rocks’? The dates and lot numbers for the recalled wraps can be found next to the nutrition facts panel. Affected dates and lots on the News Blog…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/16/el-monterey-breakfast-wraps-small-rocks-recall/1472831001/

Other News Items…

An 8-year-old boy is recovering after being bit on the leg by a shark while swimming in the ocean at Bald Head Island on Sunday. The boy was taken to the hospital and is being treated for multiple puncture wounds. The boy is expected to make a full recovery. https://myfox8.com/2019/06/16/8-year-old-boy-bit-by-shark-on-bald-head-island/

Mattress falls off of car and smashes Greensboro woman’s windshield

Brianna Beasley was on I-73 when an unsecured mattress and box spring from a car (a Nissan Sentra) ahead of her – broke free and fell onto her windshield,

Beasley swerved off the highway, but the driver of the car that ruined her windshield did not pull over, stop or come back. Beasley walked away with minor scratches and whiplash. https://myfox8.com/2019/06/16/mattress-falls-off-of-car-and-smashes-greensboro-womans-windshield/

Women’s World Cup Soccer – U.S. women’s national soccer team dominated Chile 3-0 on Sunday. The US team now advances to the ‘Round of 16’. The USWNT next takes on Sweden this Thursday afternoon (3pm Fox 8).

Notable Deaths…

Breaking this morning: Gloria Vanderbilt was an artist, heiress, designer and philanthropist who, for many Americans, will be best remembered for her designer blue jeans. Gloria Vanderbilt has died at 95.

Vanderbilt – the daughter of one of the richest men in America – eventually developed her own creative drive and earned her own income. “If you have to really work for it, when you do achieve it, even though it really takes longer, it means more.”

https://www.npr.org/2019/06/17/462139755/artist-heiress-and-designer-gloria-vanderbilt-dies-at-95

Pedro Silva, longtime artistic and managing director of the N.C. Shakespeare Festival, passed away last Friday night after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was 71. The festival, a nonprofit organization that was known as NC-Shakes for short, operated in High Point for 37 years.

https://www.greensboro.com/blogs/gotriad_extra/longtime-n-c-shakespeare-festival-artistic-director-dies

Reynolda House: Time for a new roof?

The tile roof on the Reynolda House Museum of American Art is just over 100 years old. About $1.7 million is needed to replace the 77.3 tons of mint-green tiles that have been on the roof since World War I. The county will contribute $50,000 to the project.

BTW: The weight of the tile roof: about the same as 13 full-grown elephants or 42 mid-sized cars. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/reynolda-house-to-replace-roof-next-summer-in-million-project/article_4c4a70ea-2621-5270-827f-457dcb5b6650.html

How long have you stood in line? Fans of the latest Harry Potter attraction waited up to 10 hours in a long, slow moving line at Universal Orlando. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened to public for the first time last Thursday morning. https://www.orlandosentinel.com/travel/attractions/universal-orlando/os-et-universal-hagrids-roller-coaster-harry-potter-open-20190613-lem527u3dfd4dldmgb24dlujzq-story.html

Sold: It’s been more than a century since Babe Ruth started his baseball career, but ‘the Bambino’ is still breaking records. A Babe Ruth New York Yankees jersey from 1928-1930 fetched over $5 million dollars at auction Saturday, making it the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold.

https://myfox8.com/2019/06/15/babe-ruths-jersey-sold-at-auction-for-a-record-breaking-5-6-million/

Reynolds Wrap is looking for its next Chief Grilling Officer.

As CGO, you won’t need a comfy corner office because for two weeks in August, you’ll be busy tasting and savoring BBQ ribs from some of the top BBQ rib cities in the country. Along the way, you’ll share tips, grilling techniques and photos on the Reynolds Kitchens® website and social channels.

NOTE: You’ll also receive a $10,000 stipend along with pre-paid travel and lodging for you and a guest!

If the job sounds like a fit for you, submit a photo of yourself grilling your favorite recipe along with 100 words on why you’re the best person for the job by emailing careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com.

Applications will close on Wednesday, June 19 at 12 noon CT.

Source: https://www.reynoldskitchens.com/2019-chief-grilling-officer/