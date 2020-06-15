Monday News, JUNE 15, 2020

Official start of Summer is this Saturday (June 20) 😊

Father’s Day is this Sunday (June 21)

Reminder: Make sure your Headlights are ON…if your windshield wipers are ON.

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA, for a limited time. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. *Your COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days. Plus, you get a $5 Amazon.com gift card if you donate in the month of June. Make your appointments thru the free Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

RECALL: Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns

A New Jersey company is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef products that have been shipped to retail locations nationwide. The recalled products were produced on June 1 with “EST. 46841” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. https://myfox8.com/news/over-40000-pounds-of-ground-beef-recalled-over-e-coli-concerns/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2020/06/14/walmart-ground-beef-recall-marketside-butcher-thomas-farms/3187070001/

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro re-opens TODAY with new guidelines.

Walk-up entry to the Zoo is not available at this time; everyone must pre-arrange their visit, including zoo members. Full list of guidelines: www.nczoo.org/timed-ticketing.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/north-carolina-zoo-announces-reopening-date/

NASCAR Cup race: Denny Hamlin winning Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Over 20 states including North Carolina are reporting ‘spikes’ in COVID-19 infections. Increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients are showing up at hospitals.

In some states, more testing has uncovered more cases. But experts explain that some spikes are due to lifting stay-at-home restrictions and relaxing other social distancing measures. The increases aren’t coming in new cases only: At least nine states have seen spikes in hospitalizations since Memorial Day.

The NC Coronavirus Task Force has a 2pm update set for this afternoon.

https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2020-06-12/new-analysis-shows-21-states-with-spikes-in-covid-19-infections

The US Surgeon General – Dr. Jerome Adams – on Sunday urged people to wear face coverings, saying that masks are important to slow the spread of coronavirus – while giving us more ‘freedom’ to get back out in our communities. The CDC, in April, recommended face coverings for the general public in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain, like grocery stores. The World Health Organization this month also updated its advice to recommend the wearing of fabric masks.

https://myfox8.com/news/us-surgeon-general-coronavirus-face-masks-promote-freedom/

Covering up the bad – with good?

A Kentucky tattoo shop is offering to cover up hate and gang symbols for FREE.

“Having anything ‘hate related’ is completely unacceptable. A lot of people when they were younger just didn’t know any better and were left with mistakes on their bodies.

We just want to make sure everybody has a chance to change,” explains the owner of the shop. The tattoo artists said they will cover up anyone’s tattoos, even if they are from out of state, and offer numerous designs to choose from.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/14/us/tattoo-shop-hate-gang-symbol-cover-up-kentucky-trnd/index.html?

“ALL we need is prayers”

Katherine Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country music legend Hank Williams Jr., was killed in a car crash Saturday night in Tennessee. Katherine was 27 years old.

Katherine was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe southbound on a highway while towing a boat. The SUV crossed the dividing median of the highway and “to rollover”.

Katherine died at the scene. Her 29 year old husband, Tyler Dunning, airlifted to an area hospital. The pair were married in October 2015 and have 2 children together, son Beau, 5, and daughter Audrey, 2.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hank-williams-jr-daughter-katherine-williams-dunning-killed-in-car-accident-tennessee/

Family: How to create the ultimate summer bucket list

They say, “You only have 18 summers with your kids.”

Wow. Time flies when you are making memories with the family.

Is there a way to do it without breaking the bank? Absolutely.

This summer, maybe more than any in history, is a time that makes the most sense to stay close to home and create simple, meaningful ‘memories’ together.

Enter the summer bucket list. Just 3 easy steps…

Consult the kids (or grandkids) plus add in your own ideas, too

Think back on your childhood: what are some of the memories that stand out?

Is it riding bikes around your neighborhood? A picnic at the park or lake?

Bring these ideas to your summer bucket list meeting to get the conversation flowing. Depending on how many kids you have, you may have them come up with 3, 5 or 10 ideas each. Have the older ones help by having them share favorite memories of summers past.

Set some boundaries while planning the fun

Depending on your time and budget, set limits.

Maybe because of social distancing, everything needs to be done in your backyard. If you can (and want) to venture out, set limits to 30 minutes, an hour or so away. Set a monetary limit per activity – say, no more than $20 – or one budget for a summer’s worth of bucket-list items to allow for a variety of activities ranging from free to a fee.

Be Creative

Why not make the bucket list a centerpiece of your home this summer!

Once you write down all of your ideas on a piece of paper, get creative.

There are hundreds of cute ideas online. One idea: write all of your ‘summer fun ideas’ on clothespins and attaching them to an actual bucket. Once you’ve completed an activity, take off the corresponding clothespin and toss it in your bucket.

Hopefully you’ll have a bucket full of clothespins and a summer full of memories when Fall rolls around. (Then you can brainstorm for new ideas for your family memories).

https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/family/story/create-ultimate-summer-bucket-list-easy-steps-71119453