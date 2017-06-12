Search
Home Blog Monday News, June 12, 2017

Monday News, June 12, 2017

Verne HillJun 12, 2017Comments Off on Monday News, June 12, 2017

Like

Hot…Hazy…Humid:  Above normal temperatures this week.   BTW: Summer officially starts next Wednesday (June 21)

 

Last day of classes for students in Guilford County.

Post-Graduation info: Nearly 3,800 High School students in the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County system graduated over the weekend. 80% are planning on attending college in the Fall.  www.journalnow.com

 

Car Care Tip: Synthetic oil outperformed conventional oil by an average of nearly 50%, according to a recent report by AAA.  Research finding that synthetic oil offers vehicles significantly better engine protection for only $5 dollars more a month – when the driver follows a factory-recommended oil change schedule.  Read more:  https://goo.gl/G556qw

 

TV’s Batman passes. Adam West, the actor who played the ‘campy’ 1960’s Batman on TV, passed away after a “short but brave battle with leukemia.” West was 88.  The TV series ran from 1966 to 1968 NPR: https://goo.gl/LTmRrO

 

MOVIES: “Wonder Woman” is still #1 at the box office, with a strong showing in its second week in theaters.  *Tom Cruise and “The Mummy” were a distant 2nd for their opening weekend, being plagued with bad reviews.

Check out the latest review of “Wonder Woman” and other movies at the Focus on the Family (Plugged In) at wbfj.fm   http://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/wonder-woman-2017

 

*(Winston-Salem) The new Lidl (LEE – dul) grocery store off Hwy 150 in Winston-Salem will open this Thursday (June 15).  https://goo.gl/ZLLQlD

 

Kids Summer Movies Schedule 2017

Check out a listing of participating Winston-Salem cinemas with prices,

show times and movies playing with ratings on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

AMC Classic 10 (640 Reynolda Road)

The Grand 18 (5601 University Parkway)

Marketplace Cinema (2095 Peters Creek Parkway)    Source: My Winston-Salem   https://goo.gl/qURse1

 

College Baseball Super Regionals: UPDATE

Wake Forest Men’s baseball team vs Florida Gators

The rain-delayed Game 2 will resume Monday afternoon at 1pm (ESPN2)

*The Florida Gators are up 1-0 in the best-of-3 Super Regional in Gainesville.

*If the Deacs win Game 2 this afternoon, Game 3 will be played immediately following…  https://goo.gl/JsYigr

 

NBA Finals:  *Game 5 is TONIGHT in Cali…

The Golden State Warriors have a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers

 

NHL Finals: The Pittsburgh Penguins are your 2017 Stanley Cup Champions.

Hot…Hazy…Humid:  Above normal temperatures this week

BTW: Summer officially starts next Wednesday (June 21)

 

Beat the Heat – On the Cheap

Around the house, use ceiling fans or oscillating fans to circulate air in rooms. Turn fans off when you leave a room.

Close drapes, curtains and blinds on hot, sunny days.

Turn off any lights that aren’t necessary, especially the older types that emit more heat.

Seal air leaks with caulking and weather stripping.

Minimize door traffic to keep cool air inside.

In your attic, repair leaky duct work and add insulation to prevent cool air inside your home from escaping.

 

Some energy-saving tips from Duke Energy:

A new high efficiency air conditioner can use about half the energy of older models. If your AC is less than 10 years old, maintain it well; if it is more than 10 years old, you may want to look into replacing it with a new high-efficiency model.

 

During summer months, set the thermostat to the highest comfortable setting. Adjusting it even a few degrees up can lead to significant savings on electric bills. Energy Star recommends a minimum set point of 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

 

Clean or replace HVAC filters at least monthly, and keep coils on an exterior AC unit free of dirt, grass clippings and leaves. HVAC systems should be checked regularly by a qualified contractor.

 

Humidity can make an AC unit have to work harder. “While it’s tempting to give your AC unit a rest on cooler nights and open the windows instead, it might be better to keep the windows closed to keep drier, cooler air indoors, “ according to Duke Energy. “Also, if hot weather is forecast for the next day, keep the AC on — and doors and windows closed through the night — to keep humidity out.”

 

    Winston-Salem Journal:  https://goo.gl/JAe8vS

Verne Hill

Previous PostRECALL: Southern Grove branded cashews sold at Aldi stores
