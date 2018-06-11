Search
Monday News, June 11, 2018

Verne HillJun 11, 2018Comments Off on Monday News, June 11, 2018

Historic face -to –face meeting.  President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet face-to-face, literally one-on-one session, plus translators on Tuesday. (9am eastern). The meeting will be the first ever between a sitting US President and a North Korean leader.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics

RECALL: Check your fridge! Pre-cut watermelon, cantaloupe and fruit medleys produced by Caito Foods are being recalled due to a salmonella outbreak in 8 states including North Carolina. The recalled melon was shipped to Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods. If you have these products at home, return them to the store for a refund.  https://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2018/06/cut-fruit_recall_melon_recalle.html

 

Breaking News / IHOP: The mystery of IHOb is solved?

Officials with the International House of Pancakes revealing this morning the ‘temporarily’ re-branding of its iconic IHOP to IHOB …with the ‘B’ ‘standing for burgers. IHOP (or IHOB) is well known for breakfast (especially known for pancakes) also wants to be known as a place to get lunch and dinner. It’s adding several burgers to its menu. FYI: This is ONLY a marketing campaign. IHOP isn’t really changing its name.    http://money.cnn.com/2018/06/11/investing/ihob-ihop-burgers-name-change/index.html

 

 

New research from AAA reveals that driving on relatively worn tires at highway speeds in wet conditions can be deadly. For instance: Your average stopping distances with worn tires can be extended by a staggering 43%, or an additional 87 feet — more than the length of a Big Rig and its trailer — when compared to new tires. Nearly 800,000 crashes occurring on wet roads each year in the US. Also, higher tire price is not necessarily an indicator of quality.  https://newsroom.aaa.com/2018/06/tread-lightly-worn-tires-drivers-risk/

 

Praising the Lord: At the age of 52, Mike Smith, a devout Christian, became the oldest jockey to win the Triple Crown after guiding ‘Justify’ in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes win.

The very first thing Mike told NBC Sports while being interviewed on horseback following the race, “First of all, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”  Justify led all the way in New York’s Belmont Stakes winning by 1 3/4 lengths to gain immortality as horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner.   https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/june/justify-wins-belmont-stakes-to-become-13th-triple-crown-winner-and-second-in-four-years

 

At the Tony Awards: The Middle Eastern musical “The Band’s Visit” winning 10 awards at the 72nd Tony Awards (Broadway’s equivalent of the Oscars).

The Tony Awards on CBS were hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban.

*Note: The LIVE broadcast was semi-political but managed to NOT mention the name of the current US president until the final 20 minutes of the show…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/10/theater/tony-awards-review.html

*Broadway saw theater grosses hit another record high last season with a record attendance was 13.79 million, an increase of over 3% over last season.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/2018-tony-awards-the-bands-visit-and-harry-potter-triumph-2018-06-11

 

Survey: Nearly three out of 10 online shoppers have taken the plunge to buy an item that costs $1,000 or more. Men are twice as likely as women to press click and buy a big ticket item, according to a new NPR/Marist poll.

https://www.npr.org/2018/06/11/618039318/online-big-spenders-tend-to-be-men-npr-marist-polls-shows

 

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 1-800-273-8255 https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

 

The Outer Banks town of Nags Head has adopted an ordinance banning closely-packed canopies stating that tents and canopies must be at least 10 feet apart.

Nags Head officials say people have been staking claims to large swaths of beach all day by planting two or more canopies together, leaving their claim in place while they leave.  Sound familiar?  http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/

 

 

 

THE WBFJ ‘MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB’

Winner: Mr Chris Meadors taking home $50 dollars in FREE Groceries courtesy of Welcome Home Realty

Monday, June 11, 2018

Today’s Slogan:  “Good to the Last Drop”

Maxwell House coffee patented the slogan back in 1926. The coffee company was originally called the Nashville Coffee and Manufacturing Company

Little known fact: Coca-Cola used “Good to the Last Drop” first in 1908.

General Foods introduced Maxwell House instant coffee just after World War II.

http://culinarylore.com/drinks:maxwell-house-coffee-and-teddy-roosevelt/

 

 

 

 

 

 

Traffic Alert near the Davidson County and Rowan County

One fatality and another hurt after a crash on Hwy. 150 at Haden Grove Church Road in Davidson County earlier this morning.

 

*A red Chevrolet Cobalt headed north on Hwy. 150 went left of center and hit a Ford F-350 towing a utility building traveling south. The driver of the Cobalt died and the driver of the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

 

*Crews will remain on the scene until noon and are rerouting traffic.

http://myfox8.com/2018/06/11/1-dead-2-hurt-after-crash-on-hwy-150-in-davidson-county/

