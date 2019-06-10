Monday News, June 10, 2019  

Flash Flood Watch through this evening for the northern mountains and Foothill communities, including Surry Wilkes Watauga counties. Remember: TURN AROUND, DON`T DROWN!

Career Expo: The city of Winston-Salem will hold a public works career expo this Wednesday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building. (Enter through Gate 5 off Deacon Boulevard).The city plans to fill more than 80 vacancies for maintenance workers, vehicle operators, and equipment operators. Bring an ID and resume so you can complete an application on-site. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/the-city-of-winston-salem-seeks-to-fill-over-80-vacancies-at-upcoming-career-expo

(JOBS) Earth Fare is looking to fill 100 positions in High Point. Earth Fare, which focuses on specialty and organic foods, is set to open a new store in High Point this summer. Both full-time and part-time positions are needed. An extended job fair is set for June 12 through June 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at Courtyard by Marriott located at 4400 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. Interested applicants should apply online prior to the hiring event.

Be prepared to talk about your qualifications and share scheduling availability at the job fair. The new High Point store will be located in the Palladium Shopping Center.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/100-new-jobs-coming-to-high-point-with-earth-fare-opening/

Another Beach Alert: The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is warning beachgoers that Portuguese man-of-war have recently washed onto beaches from Florida to North Carolina. You should steer clear of these highly venomous relatives of jellyfish both in the water and ashore. A man-of-war has a sting strong enough to sometimes require medical attention. Fortunately, the bright blue ‘float’ of a man-of-war makes them easy to recognize and avoid. ” https://myfox8.com/2019/06/09/highly-venomous-man-of-wars-washing-up-on-sc-beaches/

When she sings, she has “no limitations.”

Paralyzed from the chest down due to a car crash when she was 2, Ali Stroker made history in 2015 as the first Broadway actor to ‘star’ while being confined to a wheelchair on stage. Last night, Ali became the first ‘wheelchair bound’ actor to win a Tony award in the best featured actress in a musical category for her role of Ado Annie in the revisionist revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic “Oklahoma!”. “This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena…”

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/actress-ali-stroker-becomes-first-person-in-a-wheelchair-to-win-a-tony-award/

Microsoft Issues New Windows 10 Update Warning

https://www.forbes.com/sites/gordonkelly/2019/06/08/microsoft-windows-10-upgrade-update-security-problem-warning-cost-windows-10-home/#25c1a2fc6dd4

NASCAR: Persistent rain on Sunday has pushed the Michigan race to 5pm this afternoon…

NBA Finals: Game 5 TONIGHT (9pm) in Toranto…

Praise: A Texas man missing on a hiking trip for almost a week in Arkansas has been found safe, his family says. Searchers located Joshua McClatchy, 38, of Fort Worth, after a National Guard helicopter saw his flashlight.

“He is recovering from dehydration.” McClatchy’s sister said a team of “heroic” search and rescue workers took turns carrying him out of the remote area.

McClatchy was hiking on the Buckeye Trail in the Caney Creek Wilderness Area of southwest Arkansas on June 1 when he texted his family that he was lost.

https://myfox8.com/2019/06/09/missing-texas-hiker-is-found-alive-after-almost-a-week/

NOTE: What should you do if you realize that you’re lost in the woods?

If you aren’t sure where you are – stop moving!

Any additional traveling you do might just put you deeper into the woods and farther from any chance of rescue. Taking a moment to take stock can save you from wasting a lot of energy you’ll need to use in order to survive. Ask yourself these questions:

Where do I think I am?

What do I have with me?

What’s available around me?

What’s the weather like?

How long will it be until they realize I’m lost?

What kind of condition am I in?

Bottom Line: The answers to those questions will help you formulate a plan to survive.

SOURCE: Off The Grid News www.offthegridnews.com/extreme-survival/lost-in-the-woods-heres-what-to-do/

BREAKING: Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has been hospitalized following surgery overnight for a gunshot wound after being ambushed by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/david-ortiz-shot-in-back-recovering-after-surgery/

A passenger on a UK to Pakistan flight at Manchester Airport recently caused quite a stir after opening the emergency exit door while the plane was still on the ground… all in an attempt to find the bathroom.

Forty passengers were offloaded and a 7-hour grounding followed the incident.

https://myfox8.com/2019/06/10/passenger-opens-plane-emergency-exit-mistaking-it-for-the-toilet/

Ode to Joy?? A lock of Beethoven’s hair will be up for auction this week.

Ludwig van Beethoven is widely regarded for his musical compositions, but he’s also known for his signature gray waves. Now, you could be the proud owner of a lock of the legendary German composer’s hair. The collectible is going up for auction Tuesday, with its worth estimated at between about $15,000 and $19,000. The hair is part of Sotheby’s Important Manuscripts, Continental Books and Music sale.

BTW: Snipping off a few strands of hair to give to someone was not an unusual practice during the 18th and 19th centuries.

https://myfox8.com/2019/06/09/a-lock-of-beethovens-hair-will-soon-be-up-for-auction/