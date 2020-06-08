Monday News, JUNE 08, 2020

Update: Greensboro and High Point have suspended overnight curfews…

Update: Novant Health plans to begin easing COVID-19 visitor restrictions today.

Update: Wake Forest Baptist Health will be implementing a more family-friendly visitation policy, effective Tuesday (June 9). NOTE: All visitors will be required to properly wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin while in any Wake Forest Baptist facility.

Breaking: The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) will allow ‘summer’ sports to resume next Monday (June 15) with certain restrictions. The move to reopen shows the governing body is looking ahead to possible ‘full participation” for fall sports. A full list of guidelines can be found on the NCHSAA’s website.

Theme parks re-opening…

*Ark Encounter + the Creation Museum both located in northern Kentucky plan to re-open TODAY (June 8). (Answers in Genesis)

*SeaWorld Orlando plans to re-open this Thursday (June 11).

*Walt Disney World plans to re-open in July, in phases.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM)

Opening up conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering FREE virtual education programs throughout the month of JUNE. Topics include: COVID-19 & caregivers, the latest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, and healthy living for your Brain + Body.

24-Hour Helpline 800-272-3900

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Triad Goodwill: ‘Virtual Job Fair’ this Wednesday (JUNE 10) from 10-1pm.

*Meet ‘face-to-face’ with employers VIA Zoom video conferences

You can pre-register at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair/

*If you need assistance with resume or interview preparation,

give us a call at 336-544-5305 or email careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.

Prayers please: Pastor Tim Keller revealed Sunday afternoon that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Keller will begin receiving chemotherapy treatments next week. “Less than 3 weeks ago I didn’t know I had cancer,” Keller wrote in a Facebook post. The founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Manhattan reflects that ‘I Have the Great Physician Himself Caring for Me’!

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Re-opening the Big Apple. New York City – once considered the epicenter for coronavirus spread in the US – is officially ‘re-opening’ today – as the state gradually loosens restrictions put in place during the coronavirus crisis. On Sunday, New York City lifted the nightly curfew imposed after looting broke out early last week amid George Floyd protests. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/06/08/george-floyd-tropical-storm-cristobal-derek-chauvin-5-things-you-need-know-monday/5306370002/

COVID-Free? New Zealand appears to have stopped the spread of the coronavirus – at least for now – after health officials confirm the last known infected person with COVID 19 had recovered. It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported. Today marks the first time since late February there have been no active cases. The Prime Minister of New Zealand said for now, the border remains shut to all but citizens and residents. Everybody who does enter has to go into quarantine.

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick cruised to victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

A memorial service for George Floyd will be held later today in Houston, Texas.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday.

Empty seats: Social distancing likely during college football season.

Athletics departments across the state are preparing for what the ‘college football experience’ will look like this Fall. A variety of scenarios are being discussed in determining how many ‘fans’ will see football games in stadiums – while adhering to social distancing guidelines. AND, what about concessions and merchandise sales?

Some suggestions: The possibility of having pre-packaged meals available at games or allowing fans to bring food and drinks into the stadium.

Pop up business boom: As coronavirus restrictions relax, tent suppliers across the country are being flooded with calls from restaurants and retailers – that hope moving business outside will lure customers, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

In the month of April, customers at 40 retailers spent 47% more on party tents and event canopies as compared to a year earlier.

