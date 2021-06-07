Monday News, JUNE 07, 2021

High School Graduations continue. Two more days of graduations (today and Tuesday) for students in Guilford County at the Greensboro Coliseum!

Happy Grad: Katherine Esponda, recent graduate from Asheboro High School, has been accepted to 8 different colleges and received a full-ride to 3 different Ivy League Schools including Harvard University. She chose Harvard. Katherine wants to become a doctor (an internal medicine physician).

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/heartwarming/asheboro-high-school-graduate-receives-full-ride-to-harvard-dreams-of-becoming-a-doctor/83-7ec7f3ec-cb12-438f-95c1-f56e01017f5f

The founder of Ronni’s Restaurant in Clemmons – which introduced Buffalo chicken wings to the Triad—passed away on May 29 after a 20-year fight with cancer. Gill Rainville (age 79), who founded Ronni’s in 1982, passed away just 16 days after the death of his wife (Veronica) of 59 years.

A memorial service was held earlier today for Rainville at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice. https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/ronnis-restaurant-founder-dies-at-79-gilles-rainville-made-buffalo-wings-a-forsyth-county-staple/

Work-search requirements re-start today

All unemployed North Carolinians will have to fulfill the requirements to continue to receive regular state and two extended federal unemployment benefits.

Some of the requirements: Contacting at least three employers weekly and keeping a record of the attempts. One contact can be met by attending an approved re-employment event offered by a NCWorks Career Center or a partnership agency.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/work-search-requirements-restart-monday-for-all-unemployed-north-carolinians/article

RECALL: Fisher-Price has recalled models of its baby gliders and soothers after the deaths of four infants who were reportedly left on their backs unrestrained and later found on their stomachs. The recalled items include: the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission suggests…

“the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs.”

https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/05/us/fisher-price-rock-glide-soothers-baby-deaths/index.html

Drowning at High Rock Lake. Witnesses telling deputies that a 21-year-old man was on a float in the swimming area at the Buddle Creek boat access of High Rock Lake in Davidson County, when he fell into the water and never came back up around suppertime on Sunday. The man died at the scene.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/man-dead-after-drowning-at-high-rock-lake-in-davidson-county/

The 24-year-old Simone Biles claimed her record 7th U.S. title in gymnastics Sunday night. https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games