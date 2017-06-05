Search
Home Blog Monday News, June 05, 2017

Monday News, June 05, 2017

Verne HillJun 05, 2017Comments Off on Monday News, June 05, 2017

Locally heavy rain is expected throughout the day into this evening.  Expect minor flooding in urban areas…

 

Crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are in London, assessing how to provide emotional and spiritual care to those affected by the latest attacks. Additional chaplains from the US and Canada and are on standby to the UK.   BTW: This is the 8th time in 2 years that the Billy Graham Chaplains have been deployed to Europe after ‘terrorism’.

CBN News   https://goo.gl/d2bCnM

 

Road trip for kids of all ages?  The ‘Amazing World of Dr. Seuss’ Museum opened this weekend in Springfield, Massachusetts, creatively highlighting the work of Theodor ‘Seuss’ Geisel.    Dr. Seuss wrote and illustrated dozens of rhyming children’s books including “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham”.  The museum features interactive exhibits; artwork never before displayed publicly and explains how his childhood experiences in the city about 90 miles west of Boston shaped his work. https://goo.gl/tqO25I

  • Did you know: Dr. Seuss is the ninth-best-selling fiction author of all time (estimated 500 million copies of work sold).
  • Dr Seuss Quote :You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose”

 

*YMCA Camp Hanes Volunteer Clean-up day Tuesday (June 6) from 10-3pm

YMCA Camp Hanes is working hard to get ready for the start to summer camp which is coming up this weekend (June 10).  Currently, the focus is on clean up from tornado storm damage. *Details on our social media sites

 

At the Box Office:  #1 “Wonder Woman” exceeded all expectations this weekend, delivering an impressive $100 million dollar opening, the largest opening for a female-directed feature. https://goo.gl/5Swi

Check out the latest review of “Wonder Woman” and other movies at the Focus on the Family (Plugged In) at wbfj.fm   http://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/wonder-woman-2017

 

Congrats: Lady Black Knights  “Yeah baby”  North Davidson Softball team winning their second state championship for Coach Mike Lambros (“Lamb – Brose”) sweeping the series with Fayetteville cape Fear at UNC-G softball field on Saturday.  **This was an emotional win for the team and Coach Lambros – who has been battling pancreatic cancer since August.    www.journalnow.com

 

What do you think about vehicles that ‘drive’ themselves?

Find out more Tuesday morning!

DRIVERLESS CARS is the focus during this week’s

TECH SPEAKER SERIES – Hosted by Forsyth Tech (June 6 from 8:30 to 10am)

Location: Oak Grove Center, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway.

Kevin Lacy, state traffic engineer, reveals the future of driverless technology in North Carolina. Free, but registration required.  Sign up here: https://goo.gl/IixV0D

 

 

NBA Finals:

Golden State Warriors take a 2 game lead in the series over

the Cleveland Cavaliers last night in game 2 (132 – 113).

Golden State improved to 14-0 this postseason and is trying to become the first group to go unbeaten all the way to a title.

Game 3 moves to Cleveland.

