Monday News, June 03, 2019  

RECALL: Perdue Foods is recalling over 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may contain pieces of “bone material.” The fully cooked chicken items were produced on March 21 and shipped to stores nationwide. All recalled products have the number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label. https://myfox8.com/2019/06/03/perdue-recalls-31000-pounds-of-chicken/

One area church getting hit by lightning- twice – on Saturday night.

Surry County EMS confirms that lightning struck the steeple of Friendly Chapel Church in Pilot Mountain Saturday night. The Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department responded and several other departments in Surry County assisted with the fire.

Authorities in Virginia Beach are still investigating why a longtime Virginia Beach public works employee put in his two-week’s notice Friday morning, and then returned to his workplace killing 12 people and wounding four. The Virginia Beach Schools encouraged its students and staff to wear ‘blue’ out of respect for “community members.”

Top officials from U.S. and Mexico to begin talks over tariffs and the Southern border. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/06/03/



Sunglasses, on a cloudy day? YES. It’s important to wear sunglasses even on cloudy days, oph-thal-mol-o-gists suggest. NOTE: Cataracts, other growths and some cancers are directly related to UV exposure even when it’s overcast. http://www.journalnow.com/news/

Apparent shark attack? A 17-year-old was ‘bitten’ likely by a shark on Sunday while swimming at Fort Macon State Park. Officials in Atlantic Beach say that the teen had severe injuries to her leg, pelvis and hands.

BTW: Over the past 14 years, there has been an average of just 2 to 3 ‘shark attacks’ a year along our NC Beaches. In comparison: Lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents in the U.S. every year. It’s estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually. *If caught in a rip current, don’t fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle. https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/ripcurrent.html

Beach Safety: Check out these lifesaving tips to decrease your already small chance of becoming the victim of a shark bite, observe the following rules…

Always swim in a group. …

Don’t wander too far from shore. …

Avoid the water at night, dawn, or dusk. …

Don’t enter the water if bleeding. …

Don’t wear shiny jewelry. …

NBA Finals: The Warriors rally to beat the Raptors 109-104 last night to even the NBA Finals at one game each.

Quote: “At the end of the day, happiness is a choice. And it takes discipline…”

Happiness turns out to be a worthwhile pursuit.

Happier people are physically healthier, have stronger immune systems, are more creative and productive at work, have more friends, make more money and are more likely to get married, a review of more than 200 studies found.

‘Happy’ people even live longer than their ‘half empty’ peers.

Interesting facts…

*50% of our happiness is genetic.

*Surprisingly, a tiny 10% of happiness depends on life circumstances, such as income, education, health or marital status.

*So, what about the other 40%? We can manipulate 40% of our happiness level by consciously adopting the behaviors of happy people.

The Top scientifically proven ways to increase well-being:

-Once a week, write down five things you are grateful for, in all aspects of your life.

-Practice optimistic thinking: Notice what’s right instead of what’s wrong…

-Nurture relationships. Proactively schedule time with family and friends.

-Commit to meaningful goals that are personally rewarding (instead of focusing on gaining the approval of others).

-Develop coping strategies to navigate setbacks.

-Learn to forgive.

-Spend time on “flow” experiences—those activities in which you are so absorbed that time seems to disappear, whether it’s sports, music, reading, writing, etc.

-Learn to meditate.

-Participate in a religious service at least once a week.

(PASADENA, Texas) A high school graduate was ready to celebrate her big day with cake — until she realized that only the icing was edible!

Her graduation cake was a block of stryofoam?

First, on the morning of the ceremony, Marsy Flores (the mom) was at Walmart to pick up a two-tier cake when they told her they lost her order. To make it up to her, the store agreed to give her another cake for free. She selected a smaller cake. The bakery put a picture onto the cake and added a few extra embellishments on the frosting before handing off the dish to Flores.

It wasn’t until the knife hit the cake, however, that the family realized it wasn’t a cake at all. Underneath the frosting was just a rectangle of Styrofoam.

*Walmart gave them a $60 gift certificate to help ease the mix-up.

Marsy Flores said she wanted to give her daughter a ‘memorable’ graduation day. Years from now, the Flores family will laugh over the mix up…right?

NASCAR: Kyle Busch celebrated his 4th victory this season with a Cup win at Pocono on Sunday.

Major League Baseball draft begins tonight (7pm)…

The Baltimore Orioles hold the #1 overall pick. It’s a big day for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have four selections in the top 34 picks.