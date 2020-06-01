Monday News, JUNE 01, 2020

Today is the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season Experts predict a ‘busy’ storm season…

Give the Gift of Life: Blood donors are urgently needed.

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume elective procedures, increasing the demand for blood products.

The Red Cross ensures the safety of donors and staff at blood drives.

June 1-30: Those who donate blood will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.

Making their voices heard. Hundreds of protesters marched from Bailey Park through downtown Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon in a peaceful protest against police brutality. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/hundreds-of-protesters-march-through-downtown-winston-salem/

Two waves of protests in downtown Greensboro over the weekend

What started out as a peaceful protest during the day on Saturday and Sunday –

ended with rock-throwing, vandalism and looting along South Elm Street late Saturday night and Sunday night. *Business owners continue to clean up from the damage. Many having just open up from the COVID-shutdown. *About 5,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in 15 states including North Carolina – and Washington, DC.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/watch-now-peaceful-protest-morphs-into-violence-and-looting-after-people-outside-the-community-join/

*Overnight curfews were imposed in more than a dozen major cities nationwide, including Atlanta, Denver, Seattle, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/june/unrest-overshadows-peaceful-us-protests-for-another-night

PTI airport in Greensboro may soon be down to four airlines and one low-cost carrier if the US Transportation Department approves Spirit Airlines’ COVID-19 restructuring proposal. USA Today reporting that Spirit has requested permission to suspend flights from five destinations, including PTI and Asheville, through at least Sept. 30. Spirit has served the Orlando, Fla., market out of PTI since June 2018.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/spirit-seeks-u-s-transportation-department-permission-to-suspend-pti-flights/

IRS ALERT: Pay attention if you get a plain envelope in the mail that’s marked “Money Network Cardholder Services.” Don’t throw it away. It’s not a scam.

The envelope contains a prepaid debit card that is loaded with your stimulus payment. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/05/27/stimulus-money-visa-debit-cards-mail/5269315002/

Deadline: The Republican National Committee wants a response from Governor Cooper by Wednesday on whether the state can fully accommodate the RNC’s national convention scheduled to begin Aug. 24 in Charlotte. The President and the RNC want NO coronavirus-related restrictions on attendance – or hotel and restaurant capacity.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/rnc-sets-wednesday-deadline-for-response-on-n-c-convention/

Costco: Free samples are coming back! Costco plans to start bringing back its legendary free samples mid-June – with some changes. The retailer suspended its popular samples in its wholesale clubs in early March over safety concerns with the spread of the coronavirus.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/05/29/coronavirus-live-update-boston-marathon-house-ppp-bill/5281663002/

NASCAR: Brad Keselowski winning his second Cup Series race of the season on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway

Breaking: The city of Greensboro will be under a curfew tonight.

Hours of the Greensboro curfew: 8pm tonight til 6am Tuesday morning in response to violence across the city over the weekend.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-city-curfew

Breaking: Raleigh under another curfew between 8pm tonight til 5am Tuesday morning in response to violence across the city over the weekend. http://www.wral.com/12706857/…

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Free Pizza: Pizza Hut is offering a FREE medium one-topping pizza to 2020 graduates. Just sign up on the Pizza Hut website through June 4.

www.pizzahut.com/index.php?hutrewards=&co=grad&sf122873263=1#/hutrewards

The next Triad Goodwill ‘Virtual Job Fair’ happening JUNE 10 from 10-1pm

You can pre-register at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair/

If you need assistance with resume or interview preparation,

give us a call at 336-544-5305 or email careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.

*Meet ‘face-to-face’ with employers VIA Zoom video conferences

Associates in Christian Counseling is offering ‘therapy sessions’ to frontline workers that have continued working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance.

YOU can help by donating to the program. Gifts of any size are welcome.

Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm

Essential workers who want to sign up for the program should call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org to start the intake process.