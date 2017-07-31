Monday News, July 31, 2017       

Final day of July?!?!

National Night Out: Archdale

Come experience Archdale’s 1st National Night Out

Tuesday evening (Aug 1) from 5-8pm

Location: 101 Bonnie Place in Archdale! Community outreach partnering with local Law Enforcement and First Responders. Enjoy live music, bounce houses, food, carnival games, local non-profit organizations, fire trucks and police cars.

Please join WBFJ for a FREE night of fun, food and fellowship. https://goo.gl/Evk9JNr

Update on that power outage on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

It could take crews up to two weeks to restore power to the lower portion of the North Carolina ‘Outer Banks’. Residents have been in the dark since last Thursday, when a crew working on the new Bonner Bridge at Oregon Inlet, accidentally drove a steel casing into an underground transmission line, causing blackouts on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

The small bit of good news: only two of the three underground cables were damaged. Crews are working around the clock to correct the massive power outage. Source: CNN

(MON) The Cheesecake Factory is offering ‘half price’ cheesecake TODAY.

Technically, National Cheesecake Day was Sunday, but the party continues.

The only local location is at Friendly Center. The deal is good for any type of cheesecake. *You must dine in. Only one slice per guest. https://goo.gl/XLvu3B

Spending a lot of time behind the wheel reduces your intelligence?

The results of a study, published by The Australian, found that regularly spending more than two hours a day behind the wheel steadily reduces your IQ.

Earlier research shows that regularly driving for over two to three hours a day is bad for your heart. This research suggests it is bad for your brain, too, perhaps because your mind is less active in those hours. A similar result was found for those watching TV for over three hours a day. https://goo.gl/e7frEJ

Box Office: The WWII drama “Dunkirk” holding off the competition to finish its second weekend at #1. Opening weekend for The Emoji Movie” at #2.

http://www.boxofficemojo.com/

Safety first: A proposed new law would require auto-makers to build ‘alarms’ for back seats in hope to prevent kids from dying in hot cars.

The latest deaths came in Arizona over the weekend when two babies were left in vehicles during triple-digit degree days. More than two dozen child and road safety groups are backing the U.S. Senate bill introduced last week aimed at preventing those kinds of deaths. Vehicles with required technology would alert drivers if a child is left in the back seat once the vehicle is turned off. https://goo.gl/13oJzK

Traffic Alert / Winston-Salem: Road construction through Thursday

Hwy 52 between Akron Drive and Hanes Mill Road / various lane closures.

Traffic Alert: Expect long term delays in Winston-Salem

A repair project lasting almost a year at the 40 / 52 interchange in Winston-Salem will cause lane, ramp and loop closures when it starts this Tuesday (AUG 01).

*Starting Tuesday, the work on the I-40 interchange with Hwy 52 will go on from 7pm to 5am weekdays and weekends from 7pm Fridays through 5am Mondays.

State highway officials said that during the first week of construction, the 193-A exit loop from I-40 west to U.S. 52 south will close nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, starting on Tuesday and running through Friday. Motorists will detour on Silas Creek Parkway, I-40 east and U.S. 52 south.

From Wednesday through Friday, work crews will close exit ramp 107-B from U.S. 52 south to I-40 west as well as the right lane of U.S. 52 south at mile marker 107. The ramp and lane will reopen each morning by 5 a.m.

On Friday, Aug. 4 the ramp and lane will be closed from 7 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Detours will follow East Clemmonsville Road, U.S. 52 north and I-40 west.

The entire project at the interchange doesn’t finish until June 2018.

Work is being done now at the interchange before the start of a rehabilitation of Business 40 that gets underway downtown in 2018, keeping Business 40 closed for almost two years. https://goo.gl/gSXNpN

Traffic + Weather together…

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Sunny skies…High 85

Tonight: Mostly clear…Low 63

Tuesday: Mostly sunny…High 88

Looking Ahead…

Wednesday – Thursday: Mostly sunny…High 88

Friday: Best chance of rain (40% chance of showers)

