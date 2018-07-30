Monday News, July 30, 2018

Today is National Cheesecake Day

The Cheesecake Factory is offering a half-price slice of cheesecake (limit one discounted slice per guest).

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/07/30/california-fires-shutdown-threats-capital-gazette-blood-donation-amazon-cheesecake/848389002/

Another reminder of fall: High school football practice begins in earnest TODAY across North Carolina. Also, Fall sports including boys soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, field hockey, girls golf and volleyball all start practice today (July 30).

The American Red Cross is searching for donors of all blood types due to a sever mid-summer blood shortage. And Amazon is sweetening the deal to donate blood.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets from now (July 30) through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially.

Visit www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together for more details.

The Red Cross strives to have a five-day supply of blood on hand to be prepared for emergencies. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/07/27/blood-donation-amazon-gift-card-american-red-cross/849582002/

Want to find out more about the proposed “widening” of Hickory Tree Road in Midway? The NC-DOT is hosting a ‘Drop-in-style” meeting this afternoon (MON) from 4 to 6pm at Midway United Methodist Church. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information on the project and to gather comments following a short presentation. Feel free to attend this drop in style https://www.midway-nc.gov/node/490

Wake Forest University will institute a “clear bag policy” for ALL events starting in September. The policy will be in place for all ‘athletic contests and concerts as well as special events’ at BB&T Field and the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

*Fans will be permitted to enter with a clear bag that does not exceed 12” in height by 6” in depth by 12” in width. A simple one gallon clear plastic bag, such as a Ziploc bag or similar, is acceptable. Fans will be allowed to carry in a small clutch bag, approximately the size of a hand or 4.5” by 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap. An exception will be made for medical needs.

BTW: Each Wake Forest football and basketball season ticket holder will receive a complimentary clear bag with their season ticket.

https://www.wralsportsfan.com/wake-forest-to-introduce-clear-bag-policy-at-football-basketball-games/17726807/

The first “clear bag policy” event will be Wake Forest’s home opening game against Towson on September 8. http://www.wakeforestsports.com/gameday/gameday-policies.html

“Christmas in July”

Center of Christmas?? The town of Kernersville is adding an outdoor ice skating rink to its Christmas festivities. The rectangular skating rink will open on Nov. 24 at the Kernersville Museum on W. Mountain St.

FYI: A tobacco barn behind the museum (which is being restored) will be incorporated into downtown Kernersville’s Christmas celebration as a Santa meet and greet. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/kernersville-introducing-ice-skating-rink-to-christmas-festivities/article_82e0e77f-20dc-545a-af1a-b905970bcfbc.html

Senior Services of Forsyth County needs our help, supporting senior citizens in our community. You can drop off donated items from their “Christmas in July” Wish List at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch office in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive through July 31st. The Wish List includes: non-perishable food items as well as toiletries. Even iTunes gift cards!

Details: http://www.seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-in-july-2018-2/

Traffic Alert: Greensboro / Waterline repairs

Some streets in the College Hill neighborhood will be affected…

*Spring Garden Street between S. Tate and Mendenhall streets will be closed from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

*Joyner Street between Spring Garden Street and Oakland Avenue will be closed all day through Wednesday. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/

Prayers please: A teenager was injured Sunday after he fell around 20 feet down from the Upper Cascade waterfall at Hanging Rock State Park.

Officials say that the teen “was climbing the waterfall, and he lost his footing.” Brundege said. “It was pretty slick with algae where he was climbing.”

The victim is recovering from injuries to his head and shoulder.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/teen-suffers-injuries-after-he-fell-at-hanging-rock-state/article_bc62eddc-66e1-5f28-a110-f268a8788f9e.html

Good News: Winston-Salem’s Kathleen Baker set a world record in the 100-meter backstroke at U.S. nationals over the weekend. You may remember:

Kathleen Baker, at the 2016 Summer Olympics, won a gold medal in the 4×100-meter medley relay and a silver medal in the individual 100-meter backstroke.

https://www.teamusa.org/News/2018/July/29/Kathleen-Baker-Destroys-World-Record-In-100-Meter-Backstroke

The Hanesbrands Sample Sale is coming up

Dates: August 15 – 18, 2018

Times each day: 10am – 7pm

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd

*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

http://wsfairgrounds.com/event/hanesbrands-sample-sale-2018/