Home Blog Monday News, July 29, 2019  

Verne Hill Jul 29, 2019  

‘Heavenly’ light show: Dueling meteor showers will streak across the sky tonight! According to the American Meteor Society, the residents in the Piedmont could see a potential 21 meteors per hour.   https://myfox8.com

 

Another man was severely injured by crashing waves at Oak Island beach.  A retired police officer (John Diggs) is home recovering from a freak accident on July 12.  Diggs was swimming in the ocean at Oak Island when a wave crashed on him and slammed his head into the sand.  Diggs fractured two vertebrae in his neck and underwent two surgeries in a Wilmington hospital.

“I got a second chance,” Diggs told WCNC.

BTW: You may remember another man, Lee Dingle of Raleigh that was playing in the ocean with his children at Oak Island when he was hit by a powerful wave that ‘crashed him to the sand and broke his neck’. Dingle died from the accident.

https://www.wect.com/2019/07/27/former-nc-police-officer-breaks-neck-swimming-oak-island/

 

Prayers: Police in Northern California are still investigating what motivated a gunman to storm a festival in Gilroy that claimed the lives of 3 people and injured at least 10 others on Sunday.        https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/07/29

 

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is stepping down.  Coats will leave office on August 15. The president saying that he will replace Coats with Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/07/28/dan-coats-trumps-top-intelligence-aide-departs/806816002/

 

In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Erick is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches Hawaii later this week.  –The Weather Channel

 

Want To Feel Happier? Try Talking To A Stranger…

Something as simple as a friendly chat in the elevator (or that smile to a stranger) can boost your mood. Several research studies suggesting that a happy life is made up of a high frequency of positive events. Even small positive experiences can make a difference. Bottom line: Happiness is the sum of many positive moments throughout the day.  www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2019/07/26/744267015/want-to-feel-happier-today-try-talking-to-a-stranger

 

“Baby Shark” for breakfast? Kellogg’s is releasing a limited edition “Baby Shark” cereal will include berry-flavored circles with marshmallows,

“Baby Shark” cereal will be available in Sam’s Club on August 17 and at Walmart in late September. Now that song is STUCK in my head… J

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/29/a-baby-shark-cereal-is-swimming-into-store-soon/?fbclid=IwAR2Jgg8wMbrOskBA0FoHoaeDL2eSDPsDhlrSmucgbStHYa6LmeeYWjkB_5k

 

SPORTS

Winston-Salem native, Craig Engels, a former track star at Ole Miss and Reagan High School, won the 1,500 meters at the USA Track and Field Outdoor National Championships in Iowa on Sunday. Engles will next compete at the World Championships in Qatar.    www.journalnow.com/sports/craig-engels-a-winston-salem-native-wins-meters-in-usatf/

 

Traffic Alert: National Black Theatre Festival runs thru August 3…

                in and around downtown Winston-Salem

Verne Hill

Previous PostLocal: Providence Culinary Training
