Monday News, July 27, 2020

Meals for Students: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7 PM

Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for partnering with the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals in EIGHT city recreation centers.

No Registration is required.

New normal? As universities nationwide struggle with reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, Duke University will only allow first- and second-year students to use campus housing for the fall 2020 semester, according to an email sent to faculty members. Upperclassmen and graduate students will take classes online for the fall semester.

https://journalnow.com/news/state/duke-will-only-allow-freshmen-and-sophomores-in-campus-housing-for-the-fall-semester/

‘Stop, Drop, and Roll’: Students at UNC-G are facing a new normal just loading into their dorms for the Fall semester, while helping to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Norm life will be implemented in TWO phases.

In Stage 1, students will move all of their belongings into their rooms (now til August 5) but will not stay on campus. In Stage 2, students will return to campus before the start of the fall semester and will live in their dorms.

BTW: Only 75% of students will stay on campus at UNCG to ensure social distancing.

https://myfox8.com/news/uncg-students-move-in-to-dorms-under-new-guidelines-to-prevent-spread-of-covid-19/

A coronavirus relief bill from Senate Republicans will be released later today.

The GOP plan is a $1 trillion relief package that includes another round of $1,200 dollar stimulus checks, additional funding for elementary and secondary schools as well as a limited extension of the current unemployment benefits.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/07/27/covid-19-relief-package-john-lewis-meteor-shower-5-things-know-monday/5470250002/

NEW: Winston-Salem Parks and Rec has closed ALL until further notice after learning that a Bolton Pool employee who tested positive for COVID-19 had interactions outside of work with staff members from other pools. Select splash pads remain open.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-recreation-and-parks-closing-all-its-pools-after-employee-tests-positive-for-covid/

McDonald’s Will Require Face Masks At all US Restaurants beginning August 1st. ttps://www.kawc.org/post/mcdonalds-will-require-face-masks-its-more-14000-us-restaurants

The Lexington Barbecue Festival has been cancelled for the first time in 36 years. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/lexington-barbecue-festival-canceled-over-coronavirus-concerns/83-c34a433a-f883-4c15-876b-4eb1fee32bdd

The late Rep. John Lewis, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol today. Lewis, a longtime member of Congress, died on July 17 at the age of 80 after a long battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/07/27/covid-19-relief-package-john-lewis-meteor-shower-5-things-know-monday/5470250002/

For the star gazers: The annual Delta Aquariid (aqua-rids) meteor shower will be providing a ‘light show’ this week, weather permitting.

Look to the southern sky, you may see up to 25 meteors per hour.

NOTE: To best view a meteor shower, “find an open sky away from artificial lights, lie down on a reclining lawn chair and look up,” recommends EarthSky.org.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/07/24/meteor-showers-delta-aquariids-and-alpha-capricornids-coming-soon/5503805002/

Notable Passings

-Regis Phillbin passed away Friday night of naural causes. Regis was 88. Philbin holds the world record for most hours on US television (+16,700 hours), according to Guinness World Records. CNN

– Olivia de Havilland, who starred in dozens of movies through the 1930s and ’40s, passed away of natural causes at her home in Paris. She was 104. De Havilland is likely best remembered for her role as ‘Melanie’ in Gone With the Wind. “https://www.npr.org/

-Locally, Gerald Robertson, who raced at Bowman Gray Stadium for 50 years, passed away Sunday morning after a two-year battle with throat cancer.

Robertson was 80 years old. Gerald Robertson first started racing at Bowman Gray in 1960 and didn’t retire until 2010, the year he won a Stadium Stock Division race at the age of 70. https://journalnow.com/sports/gerald-robertson-who-raced-at-bowman-gray-stadium-for-50-years-dies

Winston-Salem police have investigated 16 homicides so far this year. According to Assistant Police Chief Natoshia Miles, “We believe many are gang-related shooting incidents, including retaliations. We know there is a small percentage of individuals committing this and other crimes.” https://journalnow.com/news/local/recent-gun-violence-in-winston-salem-follows-a-national-trend-amid-the-coronavirus-pandemic/article_c8d02f72-cc64-54ec-9280-c2f98065f109.html

The Police Officers Association of Michigan has endorsed President Trump for re-election. The association stated that “Trump supports the police while the previous administration preferred to insult them or to find them guilty without due process. The President Trump never fails to recognize our homeland’s security personnel at home and abroad while openly opposes defunding of the police.” https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/donald-trump-gets-endorsement-police-officers-association-michigan/