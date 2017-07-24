Monday News, July 24, 2017

Today is ‘National Drive-Thru’ Day

The Drive-Thru started with ‘banks’ back in the 1930s.

–Based on surveys: Wendy’s has quickest service, Chick-fil-A is most accurate.

-Panera studied drive-thrus for 10 years before opening one.

-Chipotle is a drive-thru holdout, and may never give in.

*Mid-afternoon is when drive-thru(s) are fastest and friendliest.

Fact: McDonald’s opened its first drive-thru in Arizona (in 1975) to serve soldiers not permitted to leave their cars while wearing army fatigues outside their military base in Arizona. https://goo.gl/e15a9J

Summer Safety Tips: Keep Hydrated… Take lots of breaks if you must work outside. Check on your neighbors (with NO AC)… Check on those outdoor pets

RECALL: Three specific flavors of 28-ounce cans of Bush’s baked Beans being recalled because of potentially defective side seams on cans.

Flavors include: Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. “Best by” date of June 2019 on the recalled cans.

INFO at 1-800-590-3797 or www.bushbeans.com https://goo.gl/ejtiKk

Hops Burger Bar of Greensboro is opening a third restaurant.

The new location – on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill – will be about the same size as the two Greensboro restaurants according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Crystal Pepsi is making (one more) comeback after 20 years?

Crystal Pepsi will return on August 14 “for one final time” – then ‘retirement’.

BTW: Crystal Pepsi launched in 1992, when Coca-Cola came out with its own clear cola, Tab Clear. The drinks were touted as healthier for their clear color and lack of caffeine. Taste? Not so much… https://goo.gl/3AZdq5

Do you talk with your hands? It could help in your next job interview.

All the gesturing helps emphasize important points and shows you’re relaxed. Experts say that ‘hand talkers’ are more likely to get hired!

JOB FAIR: German Grocery retailer Lidl (LEE-dul) is needing workers at its planned (Fairlawn Drive and Silas Creek Parkway) location #2 in Winston-Salem

Job Fair Location: Goodwill Career Center on University Parkway

When: This Wednesday (July 26) from 1 to 3 p.m.

Bring a resume, dress professionally and be prepared for an interview. INFO: 336-724-3625 or email to sbutner@goodwillnwnc.org. https://goo.gl/R4nDos

At the MOVIES: The WWII thriller DUNKIRK” #1 at the Box Office

Update this morning: “Time has run out” little Charlie Gard.

The parents of terminally-ill British baby Charlie Gard have ended their legal challenge to take him to the US for experimental treatment.

A lawyer representing the parents (told the British High Court) “Due to the delay in treatment that window of opportunity has been lost.”

*Charlie will be offered palliative care and kept comfortable until his rare genetic disease ends his life.

“Charlie will not reach his first birthday on August 4th. To let our beautiful little Charlie go is the hardest thing we’ll ever have to do…”

-The parents of Charlie Guard (Chris Gard and Connie Yates)

-Charlie’s parents (Chris Gard and Connie Yates) are moving forward to start a foundation in Charlie’s honor “to stand (with) other parents, children.”

The 11-month-old (Charlie) has a rare genetic condition, and his parents wanted him to receive an experimental treatment. The case won international attention after Charlie’s parents received support from Pope Francis, U.S. President Donald Trump and some members of the U.S. Congress. https://goo.gl/viiwej

Deadly case of Human Trafficking in San Antonio, Texas.

At least nine people are dead after a tip to police – the discovery of dozens of people suffering from severe heat in the back of a tractor-trailer early Sunday.

The refrigeration in the trailer was not working

The high temperature in San Antonio on Saturday was 100 degrees.

The driver of the Big Rig is facing charges. CBN News

Is human trafficking happening in your community?

Recognizing potential red flags and knowing the indicators of human trafficking is a key step in identifying more victims and helping them find the assistance they need. Contact: the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. Or text HELP to: BeFree (233733). https://goo.gl/DUl4ei

FACT: On average, parents will spend $501 per student on B-T-S items

Final Week to help us “Stuff the Bus”

WBFJ is encouraging you to collecting school supplies to help kids in our community through the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs (WS).

Drop-off locations this week: 5-Below stores.

For a list of needed items go to wbfj.fm

Good News: Hwy 52 back open thru the construction zone

Hwy 52 both directions between the two 40’s BACK OPEN…

Crews removed the Rams Drive / Stadium Drive Bridge over Hwy 52