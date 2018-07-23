Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, July 23, 2018

Monday News, July 23, 2018

Verne HillJul 23, 2018Comments Off on Monday News, July 23, 2018

Like

It’s the 30th anniversary of ‘Shark Week’ on Discovery Channel… 

 

Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday night.  Heavy rainfall is expected.

 

The makers of Ritz Crackers are voluntarily recalling 16 varieties of its Ritz Crackers products.   The Reason: The products contain whey powder, so a separate supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Questions: Call 1-844-366-1171. Check the News Blog for specific Ritz products…

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ritz-cracker-ritz-bits-mondelez-global-salmonella-recall-2018-07-22/

 

At the Movies:  The Equalizer-2 edged out Mamma Mia! 2: Here We Go Again in a battle of the movie sequels over the weekend.    Note: A different kind of record was set over the weekend.  This was the first weekend ever where eight of the top ten films at the weekend box office were sequels.   http://www.boxofficemojo.com/

 

Tim Tebow’s major league debut will likely be put on hold after his latest setback.

The Mets minor-leaguer and former Heisman Trophy winner broke the hamate bone in his right hand that will require surgery (likely on Tuesday). Tebow is likely out for the season — preventing him from becoming a possible September call-up.

Sad news:  Tebow, an outfielder, was enjoying the finest month of his minor league career.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/mlb/mets/2018/07/23/tim-tebow-mets-broken-hand-baseball-binghamton/820002002/

 

An 11-year-old boy graduated from college on Saturday – and he’s not done.

William Maillis walked across the stage at St. Petersburg College in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he earned his associate’s degree. The 11 year old plans to transfer to the University of South  Florida for his bachelor’s degree.

After William receives his bachelor’s degree, he said he’ll go to somewhere like the University of Florida to get a master’s and doctorate degrees in astrophysics.

“I want to be an astrophysicist to prove God is real using science,” said William.

*Ohio State psychologist Joanne Ruthsatz declared William a genius at age 5.

He graduated from high school in Pittsburgh at age 9.

*William’s fast track timeline to college…

  • He learned addition and subtraction at 1½.
  • He knew the alphabet in three languages at 3.
  • He learned algebra by 4.
  • William started elementary school at 4.

William said going to college with people that were mostly twice his age was different, but he got used to it.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/07/23/11-year-old-graduates-college/818815002/

 

THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB…

*Congratulations to Mike Bailey from Mocksville, winning $50 dollars

in FREE Groceries courtesy of Welcome Home Realty

Today’s marketing slogan (JULY 23, 2018)

“The make-up of make-up artists” by Max Factor

Max Factor was founded in 1909 as Max Factor & Company, a line of cosmetics from Coty, Inc.   In its early days, Max Factor specialized in movie make-up…

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostIconic Brady Bunch house for sale?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

“Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive

Verne HillJul 23, 2018

RECALL: Ritz Crackers

Verne HillJul 23, 2018

Iconic Brady Bunch house for sale?

Verne HillJul 23, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
25
Mon
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 25 – Aug 10 all-day
Boys Camp June 25-29 & July 9-13 Cost: $315 (per person) For ages 9-17 Children’s Camp July 2-6, July 16-20, July 23-27, July 30-Aug 3 & Aug 6-10 Cost: $315 (per person) For 1st -6th[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jun 25 – Jul 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers in all areas, front desk receptionist, food pantry, pharmacy, and especially interviewers. Two shifts to volunteer: 9am – 12noon & 1pm – 4pm, both are Monday –[...]
Jul
15
Sun
all-day Camp Jubilee Needs Volunteers!!
Camp Jubilee Needs Volunteers!!
Jul 15 – Jul 31 all-day
Camp Jubilee is in need of male volunteers; both Junior Counselors (16 or older) and Senior Counselors (18 or older). Camp Jubilee is a Christ-centered camp and will be held August 4-9 at Betsy-Jeff Penn[...]
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Jul 15 – Aug 14 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 22 For more info: (336) 841-6511 http://www.oakview.net/upward    [...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes