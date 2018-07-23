Monday News, July 23, 2018

It’s the 30th anniversary of ‘Shark Week’ on Discovery Channel…

Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday night. Heavy rainfall is expected.

The makers of Ritz Crackers are voluntarily recalling 16 varieties of its Ritz Crackers products. The Reason: The products contain whey powder, so a separate supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Questions: Call 1-844-366-1171. Check the News Blog for specific Ritz products…

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ritz-cracker-ritz-bits-mondelez-global-salmonella-recall-2018-07-22/

At the Movies: The Equalizer-2 edged out Mamma Mia! 2: Here We Go Again in a battle of the movie sequels over the weekend. Note: A different kind of record was set over the weekend. This was the first weekend ever where eight of the top ten films at the weekend box office were sequels. http://www.boxofficemojo.com/

Tim Tebow’s major league debut will likely be put on hold after his latest setback.

The Mets minor-leaguer and former Heisman Trophy winner broke the hamate bone in his right hand that will require surgery (likely on Tuesday). Tebow is likely out for the season — preventing him from becoming a possible September call-up.

Sad news: Tebow, an outfielder, was enjoying the finest month of his minor league career.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/mlb/mets/2018/07/23/tim-tebow-mets-broken-hand-baseball-binghamton/820002002/

An 11-year-old boy graduated from college on Saturday – and he’s not done.

William Maillis walked across the stage at St. Petersburg College in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he earned his associate’s degree. The 11 year old plans to transfer to the University of South Florida for his bachelor’s degree.

After William receives his bachelor’s degree, he said he’ll go to somewhere like the University of Florida to get a master’s and doctorate degrees in astrophysics.

“I want to be an astrophysicist to prove God is real using science,” said William.

*Ohio State psychologist Joanne Ruthsatz declared William a genius at age 5.

He graduated from high school in Pittsburgh at age 9.

*William’s fast track timeline to college…

He learned addition and subtraction at 1½.

He knew the alphabet in three languages at 3.

He learned algebra by 4.

William started elementary school at 4.

William said going to college with people that were mostly twice his age was different, but he got used to it. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/07/23/11-year-old-graduates-college/818815002/

THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB…

*Congratulations to Mike Bailey from Mocksville, winning $50 dollars

in FREE Groceries courtesy of Welcome Home Realty

Today’s marketing slogan (JULY 23, 2018)

“The make-up of make-up artists” by Max Factor

Max Factor was founded in 1909 as Max Factor & Company, a line of cosmetics from Coty, Inc. In its early days, Max Factor specialized in movie make-up…