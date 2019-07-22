Search
Monday News, July 22, 2019  

Verne Hill  

Showers likely tonight into Tuesday along with ‘cooler’ temperatures!

 

Free Food Monday at the WS Dash. First pitch at 7pm…

Free hot dogs and fries (and corndogs) while supplies (until 8:30pm).

More info: Call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com

 

Over ‘half way’ complete and ahead of schedule!  Business 40 seems to be ‘on-track’ to reopen as soon as the spring of 2020, officials say. It all depends on the weather. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-on-track-to-reopen-in-spring-of-here-s/article_a49b8a67-7801-5cf5-933d-5b894e3da3ce.html

 

Breaking this morning:  Americans will now get compensation for losses tied to one of the biggest data security failures ever. Credit-reporting company Equifax will pick up the tab in a deal with the Federal Trade Commission to settle allegations that it did not implement sufficient security measures to protect its network. Equifax is accused of failing to adequately patch a security flaw that enabled hackers to swipe about 147 million names and dates of birth, 145.5 million Social Security numbers and 209,000 payment card numbers and expiration dates in 2017.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/07/22/ftc-equifax-settlement/1793029001/

 

The ‘Big Apple’ goes dark again Sunday? Thousands of people in New York City were without power around 9pm last night due to high usage in the extreme heat. The city had directed office buildings to set thermostats no lower than 78 degrees to reduce additional strain on its electrical grid.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/07/21/new-york-city-power-outages-brooklyn-queens-blackouts/1792187001/

 

More protests planned in Puerto Rico.  Thousands are expected in San Juan following a week of protests targeting Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who is embroiled in a scandal over hundreds of pages of leaked text messages.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/07/22/weather-lion-king-puerto-rico-5-things-you-need-know-monday/1789836001/

 

Disney’s remake of ‘The Lion King’ tops the box office

According to studio estimates, the film grossed a stunning $185 million across +4,000 North American theaters. Also, Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” has crept past “Avatar” to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/07/22/weather-lion-king-puerto-rico-5-things-you-need-know-monday/1789836001/

 

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the Dingle family…

Lee Dingle passed away after a ‘freak accident’ at Oak Island last Friday (June 19). WRAL-TV reported that Dingle was only 37 years old.

Shannon Dingle (Lee’s wife) wrote on Twitter. “Lee was playing on the beach with three of our kids, and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand, breaking his neck.” Lee leaves behind his wife Shannon and their six children.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/07/21/north-carolina-father-6-dies-after-freak-accident-beach/1791004001/

If you would like to help… https://www.gofundme.com/f/love-for-the-dingle-family

 

Headline of the Day:  “Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday,” police in Braintree, Mass said on Facebook over the weekend!

