Monday News, July 20, 2020

Today is National Lollipop Day

Remember when you could pick up a ‘Dum Dum’ after a haircut??

Heat Advisory today: Heat index values over 100 degrees

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check on relatives and neighbors

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

FACT: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Sunscreen helps protect you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.

Here are some helpful tips when it comes to sunscreen…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Check the expiration date! (3 years over is the limit).

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

Making room for the new. The Wiley Magnet Middle School gym has been demolished as part of a $350 million-dollar bond project that voters approved in 2016.

The old gym was built in 1960. A new building will house the gym and four classrooms, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. There will also be renovations in the main building located on Northwest Blvd that will result in two additional classrooms. Students will use the gym at Reynolds High School while the new gym is being built. It is scheduled to be ready in January 2022.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/60-year-old-gym-at-wiley-magnet-middle-school-is-torn-down/

Move over Soy, Almond and Oat. Avocado Milk is about to hit U.S. shelves.

The non-dairy, vegan milk alternative is primarily made out of avocados and oats.

“It is a dairy free, preservative free, artificial colors and flavors free, cholesterol free, lactose free, vegetarian milk, that contains a minimum of 20% of the goodness of an avocado in every bottle,” according to Avocadomilk – on the brand’s website. https://people.com/food/vegan-avocado-milk-us-stores/

Good News: Chris Tomlin announced on Instagram today that he and wife Lauren, are expecting their third child! Congrats to Chris and his whole family!

https://cmbonline.org/industry-news/chris-tomlin-announces-baby-3/

No mask, no service

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kohl’s, CVS, Walgreens and Lowe’s Home Improvement stores nationwide are now requiring customers to wear face coverings.

The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings -especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/07/20/strike-black-lives-florida-masks-walmart-5-things-know-monday/5409792002/

WINSTON-SALEM DASH: FREE HOT DOG MONDAYS (FINAL day)

The promotion is limited to 500 vehicles each Monday.

Each vehicle will receive four hot dogs and condiment packets.

Tickets are free and must be reserved online prior to attending.

https://events.time.ly/k3be9ve?event=39467720&instance=20200713163000#:~:text

Feeding students: Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC for partnering with the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals for kids in 8 city recreation centers. No Registration is required.

*’Meals for Students’ happens Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7pm.

Ever changing? Private schools that are members of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association also cannot hold sports practices at this time.

But they are expected to vote this week on a proposal to set dates for the start of official workouts and competition.

-Guilford County Schools has pushed back the start of workouts for fall sports at its high schools once again, this time to “at least” August 3rd.

-WS/FCS indefinitely postponed limited workouts for high school sports (as of July 16th). https://journalnow.com/news/local/guilford-county-schools-pushes-back-fall-sports-workouts-to-at-least-aug-3/

NASCAR: 1-2 finish for RCR at Texas Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon stayed in front after a restart with two laps to go and beat rookie teammate Tyler Reddick to the checkered flag at Texas, giving Richard Childress Racing its first 1-2 NASCAR Cup finish in nine years. https://journalnow.com/news/local/austin-dillon-wins-cup-race-in-texas/

Airline passengers are required to wear face masks.

Starting today, anyone booking a Delta flight who requests an exemption from the mask requirement must undergo a medical evaluation at the airport before boarding. False claims of a disability or health condition to obtain an exemption for the mask requirement could result in the suspension of travel privileges.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/07/20/strike-black-lives-florida-masks-walmart-5-things-know-monday/5409792002/

Wake Forest Law / Pro Bono project helps provide FREE legal guidance to the residents of North Carolina economically affected by the pandemic.

The Pro-Bono project may help answer questions about – going back to work, options for self-employed or independent contractors, and how long benefits might last for those on furlough. www.wfu.law/ask Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

http://news.law.wfu.edu/2020/06/wake-forest-law-offers-pro-bono-assistance-with-unemployment-insurance/

Thousands to ‘walk off their job’ TODAY to protest ‘racial inequality’.

The ‘Strike for Black Lives’ will take place in more than 25 cities, from Los Angeles to Boston. The plan is to walk off the job and stage other protests to call for better wages and an end to systemic racism – both in the workplace and their communities. The union is joining with more than a dozen other groups including the United Farm Workers, the Fight for $15 as well as the Poor People’s Campaign.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/07/20/strike-black-lives-florida-masks-walmart-5-things-know-monday/5409792002/