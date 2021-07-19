Monday News, July 19, 2021

Reminder: If your windshield wipers are ON, your headlights must be ON. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in ‘poor drainage areas’

If your student is enrolled in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools. Today (July 19) is the last day for requesting a new bus stop or for making changes to a current bus stop for the upcoming school year. Parents should call you child’s school to make any changes. BTW: First day of school for students is Monday, August 23. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/1204

Praying for fire crews out West. Crews are battling blazes in portions of 12 states including Oregon and California. Firefighters say that they are facing conditions more typical of late summer or fall, not July!

Fires are being set to churches in Canada. CBN News reporting that attacks against at least 45 Christian Churches mainly Roman Catholic churches serving indigenous congregations are on the rise. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/july/number-of-canadian-christian-churches-vandalized-set-on-fire-rises-as-terror-campaign-continues

Beginning Tuesday, Forsyth County residents (adults) become eligible for a $25 gift card for getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The gift cards are available only through the Forsyth County health department.

Have questions about getting your Covid-19 vaccination?

Olympics update…

Breaking this morning: An alternate on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. officials confirmed Monday. The female was not named but is the first known American athlete to test positive for COVID-19 while in Japan.

*On Sunday, tennis player Coco Gauff announcing that she has tested positive for Covid before traveling to Tokyo and would miss the Games.

*The Summer Olympics in Tokyo begin this Friday (July 23) and run until August 8.

Move over New York and Chicago…

The honor of ‘best pizza city’ in the US goes to Portland, Oregon?

That's the ruling according to the authors of the upcoming "Modernist Pizza" encyclopedia scheduled to be released in October. The authors managed to wrap up their pizza tours, which included visiting 250 pizzerias, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down.

The North Carolina Zoo needs to hire more staff. There are dozens of open positions currently at the zoo in Asheboro. https://www.nczoo.org/careers

At the Box Office: “Space Jam: A new Legacy topping ‘Black Widow” in theaters over the weekend. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/article/

Eat this food for a stronger immune system.

Citrus. Something green? Well, vitamin C does help boost your immune system, yet it’s not the only nutrient out there that can give you a stronger immune system once consumed. Consume brazil nuts!

Brazil nuts are one of the richest sources of selenium.

According to the journal Molecular Nutrition Food Research, selenium is a mineral that can help with improving immune function within the body. Another Cambridge University study also shows that selenium is effective in reducing the risk of developing chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disease. In fact, simply eating one brazil nut will give you 175% of your selenium intake for the day. American Journal of Nutrition suggests eating 2 Brazil nuts daily!

Wells Fargo announcing more branch closings nationwide. Locally, the Wells Fargo ‘branch’ at 720 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem will close on Sept. 9.

Wells Fargo announcing more branch closings nationwide. Locally, the Wells Fargo 'branch' at 720 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem will close on Sept. 9.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners are expected to vote July 29 on a plan to move forward on a major expansion at Tanglewood Park – a big event center! The 50,000-square-foot building would be larger than both the Annex and Education buildings at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

You have less than a month to sign-up or change your plan thru the ACA.

Deadline for getting coverage or making changes is August 15

5 facts about signing up for coverage at HealthCare.gov on the News Blog…

Deadline for getting coverage or making changes is August 15

5 facts about signing up for coverage at HealthCare.gov on the News Blog…

Can You Refreeze Melted Ice Cream?

While you can technically refreeze melted ice cream, you really shouldn’t.

Ice cream is one of the few foods that is made from dairy and sometimes egg, the risk of contracting listeria and other bacteria is too high! Not only is it a food safety concern, but the ice cream will just not have the same taste and texture once thawed and refrozen.

*Check out the 3 Reasons Why You Should Not Refreeze Melted Ice Cream on the News Blog.

Help for caregivers. The ‘Powerful Tools for Caregivers’ series – hosted by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem – begins this Tuesday evening

(July 20) thru August 24 from 6 to 8pm.

The 6-week course is free; however, donations are accepted.

Location: Tab Williams Adult Day Center (231 Melrose St) in Winston-Salem.

Participants will also receive a copy of “The Caregiver Help Book”

Contact Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217 or by email at charris@shepherdscenter.org.