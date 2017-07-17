Search
Home Blog Monday News, July 17, 2017

Monday News, July 17, 2017

Verne HillJul 17, 2017Comments Off on Monday News, July 17, 2017

Today is ‘World Emoji Day’ – celebrate with a symbol

-There are currently 2,666 emojis on the official Unicode Standard list.

The Unicode consortium lays out the framework for emojis and decides what should be depicted, but companies such as Apple and Google are free to create their own designs

-According to the digital keyboard firm Swiftkey, the most used emoji of 2016 was the emoji of a face crying with laughter, second was a face blowing a kiss, with a red heart third most popular.  J

-Why July 17?  That’s the date famously displayed on the original iOS (Apple) ‘Calendar’ Emoji…       https://goo.gl/7eDuu7

 

(Washington, DC) The GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare in the Senate has been postponed until Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., returns to DC.

McCain is recovering from surgery on his eye. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) also delayed its analysis of the bill.  https://goo.gl/G7ygfY
Made in America:   Salisbury-based Cheerwine is one of several companies highlighted at the White House today. The President is encouraging other companies to manufacture their products in the US. Cheerwine marks its 100th anniversary this year.   https://goo.gl/TYFxPT

 

RECALL:  Tween store “Justice” has pulled one of its products off its website. Just Shine Shimmer Powder (sold at Justice) contains trace amounts of asbestos. A recent investigation by WTVD in Durham with research from Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, revealing that “Just Shine Shimmer Powder” tested positive for dangerous asbestos. https://goo.gl/H3km81

 

Riding a roller coaster can help pass a kidney stone?

So says a groundbreaking new study from David Wartinger, a urologist in Michigan. Something to do with centripetal force and the stones must be ‘small’.

An initial test suggests that if your stone is smaller than five millimeters, riding rollercoasters will likely help it pass. Whatever works, right?!!

BTW: $3.8 billion dollars is spent each year on kidney stone treatment in US.

Source: The Atlantic   https://goo.gl/wKd26j

 

Former President Jimmy Carter (age 92) was back at his church Sunday morning in Plains, Georgia, just two days after being hospitalized for dehydration in Canada.  Carter told the congregation this has been one of his busiest months ever.  In the past week, he was at an auction at the Carter Center; went fly fishing in Alaska; and then left for Canada to build houses for Habitat for Humanity. BTW: Carter is in Atlanta (today) to teach at Emory University, something he’s been doing for 35 years now. At the end of next week, he’ll be going home and said he hopes for a few days of rest.       https://goo.gl/JhrY4w

Former President Jimmy Carter is a longtime Sunday school teacher but what does he believe?  https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/15/opinion/sunday/president-carter-am-i-a-christian.html

 

 

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 10-5 decision, upheld a lower court’s ruling that found the Rowan County Board of Commissioners’ Christian ‘prayer practice’ to be “unconstitutionally coercive.”

The question in the Rowan County case was whether it makes a difference that the prayers were given by the county commissioners themselves and whether their invitation for the audience to join them in prayer was coercive.

The Supreme Court already has ruled that it’s appropriate for local clergy to deliver predominantly Christian prayers at town meetings in New York state.

This closely watched case could end up in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Read more:  https://goo.gl/qbTt66

