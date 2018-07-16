Monday News, July 16, 2018

Best chance of showers this week will be Tuesday into Tuesday evening

At the Movies: An animated Dracula got the last laugh at the weekend box office, biting Dwayne Johnson’s action pic Skyscraper in a major upset. Sony Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation raked in $40 million dollars over the three-day weekend. *Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family…

“Downtown Abbey”…the movie? If you’ve been missing The Crawley family, the wait is over. Via Twitter, filming for a full length “Downton Abbey” movie begins this summer. The original PBS show cast is returning. The screenplay is being written by the show’s creator, Julian Fellowes, but the film’s plot has not yet been revealed.

The Downton Abbey finale on PBS was in 2016.

The World’s Largest ‘Chest Of Drawers’ in High Point is up for sale…

The iconic furniture building on Hamilton Street (and the lot it sits on) will be sold with two other lots in one auction. The online auction opens Tuesday, July 17. The auction closes on July 24th. click here.

Summertime Tip: Tick removal

-Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as you can and pull straight up with steady, even pressure. If you twist or jerk the tick, its mouth parts could break off and stay in the skin.

DISINFECT: Clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. SAVE IT: Attach the tick to an index card, fully covered with clear tape, and write the date on it. This way, there’s a record if you become ill.

More helpful information on TICKS from the Winston-Salem Journal on the News Blog

