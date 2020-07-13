Monday News, July 13, 2020

National French Fry Day. Check out the ‘fry’ deals today on the news blog.

You must have the specific restaurant app for most of these deals.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2020/07/13/mcdonalds-free-fries-fry-day-not-canceled-deals-kfc-checkers/5421825002/

Update: The city of Winston-Salem has HAULTED bulky-item collection for the rest of the year. City officials suspended the service back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BTW: City homeowners can apply for a ‘free landfill permit’ to take bulky items to the Hanes Mill Road Landfill at no charge. The permit will allow homeowners two trips within a 12-month period. You apply for the free permit online at www.cityofws.org, search for “landfill permit.”

www.journalnow.com/news/local/city-of-winston-salem-suspends-bulky-item-collections-through-the-remainder-of-2020/

WINSTON-SALEM DASH: FREE HOT DOG MONDAYS

The promotion is limited to 500 vehicles each Monday.

Each vehicle will receive four hot dogs and condiment packets.

Tickets are free and must be reserved online prior to attending. www.wsdash.com

Meals for Students: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7 PM

Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for partnering with the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals in EIGHT city recreation centers.

No Registration is required.

Healthcare in the express lane? A Walmart spokesperson has confirmed that the retail giant will unveil a new line of health insurance policies including Medicare Advantage policies. https://www.moneytalksnews.com/walmarts-new-health-insurance-to-offer-medicare-plans/

Open Enrollment for healthcare runs November 1 thru Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Sad News: Actress Kelly Preston has lost her battle with breast cancer.

Her husband, John Travolta, confirmed the news Sunday night. Kelly Preston was 57.

Preston starred in numerous movies including the 90’s classic “Jerry McGuire.”

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/13/entertainment/kelly-preston-dead/index.html

Florida has recorded more than 15,000 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday – the highest number of new cases in a single day by any state. CNN

*Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park re-opened Saturday (July 11).

*EPCOT and Hollywood Studios re-open this Wednesday (July 15).

FACT: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Sunscreen use protects you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.

Here are some helpful tips when it comes to sunscreen…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Check the expiration date! (3 years over is the limit).

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

Give the Gift of Life

Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

Deadline looming: July 15 is the ‘new’ April 15 for 2020…

You must file and pay your income taxes by THIS Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Taxpayers who need more time can request an extension on the IRS website.

That will give them until Oct. 15 to file. More info on the news blog…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/no-more-delays-what-to-know-about-the-july-15-tax-deadline/33217680

First it was toilet paper. Then Lysol wipes and cleaning supplies.

Now, there’s an aluminum can shortage? Finding your favorite sodas might be a challenge. During the pandemic, many of us have been turning to canned beverages in aluminum cans because they’re easier to store and stack than glass

or 2-liter bottles. https://www.delish.com/food-news/a33277599/aluminum-can-shortage-soda/

Check the kids toy box?

An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 dollars at auction. A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo’s NES console during an auction conducted by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

https://myfox8.com/news/vintage-super-mario-bros-video-game-sells-for-114000/

‘Name change’ imminent? According to multiple reports, the Washington Redskins will get a ‘new name’. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises. Corporate sponsors have forced the owner’s hand in the decision. https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/reports-washington-to-shed-redskins-name-monday/

Quote of the Day

‘So, you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one (former) president. And you make a positive comment [about the current President], all of a sudden, that’s not acceptable?’

-Goya Foods, CEO Robert Unanue (oo-NA-new-way), facing a social media backlash even a boycott of his company after he praised President Trump at a White House event for Hispanic leaders last week. BTW: Goya is donating 2 million pounds of food to local food banks around the nation in the coming weeks.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask