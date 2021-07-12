Search
Monday News, July 12, 2021

Monday News, July 12, 2021

Verne Hill Jul 12, 2021

Last month was the HOTTEST June on record for the U.S.

That’s over 127 years of record-keeping.

https://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/us-just-experienced-hottest-june-record-rcna1378

 

If you have Netflix, check out ‘Voices of Fire’.

One pastor – Bishop Ezekiel Williams of Faith World Ministries – has a dream (a vision) of assembling an unconventional Gospel choir from ‘local’ talent in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area. And his nephew (multi-Grammy and Oscar winner Pharrell Williams) is funding the project.  From thousands of applicants, 300 singers were invited to Hampton Roads to try out for 75 choir places.

‘Voices of Fire’…something wholesome to binge watch.   https://www.netflix.com/title/81005127

 

INFO: This Thursday (July 15), if you have children, you will likely get your first advance monthly ‘child tax credit payment’ for up to $250 or $300 per kid if your family qualifies.  There are several IRS child tax credit resources to help you prepare.

Check out the News Blog for more info!

www.cnet.com/personal-finance/taxes/child-tax-credit-faq-everything-to-know-before-your-payment-in-4-days/

 

Where are the newest COVID ‘hot spots’? States with low vaccination rates.

*18 states have greater numbers of new Covid infections now compared with four weeks ago, including Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma, where new daily cases have doubled.  Hospitalizations are up as well in these states.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/07/09/1014512213/covid-is-surging-in-new-hotspots-driven-by-low-vaccination-rates

*Pfizer is now saying that a third ‘booster’ will be needed by this winter. https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/vaccine/pfizer-to-discuss-vaccine-booster-with-us-officials-monday/

 

Priceless?  An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.5 million dollars. Super Mario 64 (which debuted in 1996) was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southwest/unopened-super-mario-64-game-from-1996-sells-for-1-56m/?

 

Do you have old mobile phones lying around the house?

They could be worth thousands!

Antiques website LoveAntiques.com has put together a list of the most valuable old-school mobile phones, At the top of the list is a rare pre-production prototype model of the very first iPhone – which hit stores back in 2007.

If you’re lucky enough to have one, it’s apparently worth a whopping $13,800 dollars (or 10,000 pounds).

Check out the Top 10 on the News Blog…

Pre-production Prototype iPhone 1

Motorola 8000x

Nokia 7700

Mobira Senator NMT

IBM Simon Personal Communicator

Nokia Sapphire 8800

Technophone PC105T

Orbitel Citiphone

Ericsson R290 Satellite Phone

Rainbow StarTAC

https://www.ladbible.com/news/technology-got-an-old-mobile-phone-lying-around-it-could-be-worth-thousands-20210709

 

 

Reminder: Tyson Foods is recalling MORE of its chicken products over concerns of listeria contamination.  See the full RECALL list on the News Blog.

 

59% – The number of Americans who say they are thriving, according to a new Gallup poll. That’s a 10-year high for American optimism.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/11/politics/american-optimism-analysis/index.html

 

Engagement ring sales are soaring.  With weddings on the rebound, fine jewelers have experienced a spike in ‘demand and sales’ in April and May 2021.

Also, couples are ‘spending more’ on engagement rings.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/10/business/engagement-ring-sales/index.html

 

NBA Finals: Game 3

Milwaukee Bucks winning Sunday night (at home) over the Phoenix Suns

 

The Winston-Salem Dash edged the Hickory Crawdads 7-5 on Sunday.

The Dash hit the road in a 6-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The Dash return back home on July 20.   www.wsdash,com

 

Sad update: Former Casting Crowns drummer Andy Williams passed away (last Friday) of injuries he sustained after a motorcycle accident on June 27.  

Andy was 49.  Please continue to pray for Andy’s wife and three children.

Their church (Grace Chapel in Tennessee) started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/july/former-casting-crowns-drummer-dies-of-injuries-from-motorcycle-accident

 

 

There is a ‘severe shortage’ of blood this summer!

Giving the ‘gift of life’ is (well) simple.

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

*Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

Can you give blood after you receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes. The COVID vaccine is like any other vaccine (flu, measles, etc…).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

