Home Blog Monday News, July 10, 2017

Monday News, July 10, 2017

Verne Hill Jul 10, 2017

Summer Safety Tips…
Slow down when the heat goes UP:
Re-schedule strenuous outdoor activities until the coolest time of the day.
Keep Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.
Your body needs water to keep cool. Limit caffeinated beverages.
Dress for summer: Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Welcome to the Dog Days of Summer
*Toddler Tip: Make sure your child’s safety seat and safety belt buckles aren’t too hot before securing your child or grandchild, especially when your car has been parked in the sun. Source: National Weather Service

UPDATE: The fight to assist 11-month-old British baby Charlie Gard has gained international attention with the Pope and our President offering support. https://goo.gl/Cuc54d Baby Charlie is being kept on life support as a UK court decides his fate. Charlie was born with MDDS, a genetic disorder that can weaken muscles and cause brain damage. British and European Courts have backed up doctors who want to turn off life support despite his parents’ wishes to take him to America for experimental treatment. https://goo.gl/Lf58Jp

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center is offering a ‘sibling prep’ class this Tuesday evening (July 11) with another class scheduled for Oct.10.
Registration online or by calling (336) 476-2514.
http://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20170706/thomasville-medical-center-to-hold-sibling-preparation-classes

Pringles new flavor for summer: Top Ramen Chicken flavor Pringles.
The flavor (along with memories of being a 20-something with little to no money) will be available for a limited time. https://goo.gl/xuJ8y1

At the Movies: “Spider-Man: Homecoming” swings into #1 during its first weekend in theaters bringing in over $100 million domestically.
**Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family
(Plugged In) at the News Blog www.wbfj.fm

Things to celebrate on Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A
Dress up like a cow and get a FREE CFA entrée, opening til 7pm https://www.chick-fil-a.com/Cow-Appreciation-Day

It’s 7-11 Day: 7-Eleven is celebrating 90 years of grab-and-go!
Get your free small Slurpee between the hours of 11am-7pm on Tuesday
http://www.refinery29.com/2017/07/162396/7-eleven-free-slurpee-day-2017

Amazon Prime Day 2017
What You Need to Know on the News Blog https://www.pcmag.com/news/354423/prime-day

Traffic Update: Salem Creek Corridor Project
Highway 52 through the construction zone in Winston-Salem
Good News: the new ‘Research Parkway’ interchange at Exit 108-B (replacing the Ram’s Drive interchange) will OPEN this Wednesday (July 12).
*The parkway and interchange will allow for safer traffic flow offering direct access to downtown including Winston-Salem State University, School of the Arts, Bowman Gray Stadiuma and Old Salem.
BTW: A portion of Rams Drive will be shut-down for approximately four months so that that bridge can be torn down and rebuilt. https://goo.gl/aQ9PSd

Verne Hill

Traffic Alert: 'Research Parkway' interchange along Hwy 52 to open July 12th
