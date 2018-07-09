Monday News, July 09, 2018

Mark your calendar: Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day this Tuesday (July 10). Dress as a cow and get FREE food at participating

Chick-Fil-A locations… www.chick-fil-a.com/Cow-Appreciation-Day

Tropical Storm Chris is expected to strengthen to a hurricane later today off the North Carolina coast, but is unlikely to cause problems on land. Still, life-threatening surf and rip currents at local beaches are a definitely possibility. www.journalnow.com/news/state

Rescue efforts continue for a second day in northern Thailand…

UPDATE: Four more boys are now safe (as of 10am). Boys 5, 6, 7, 8 as they are known are now at a hospital after emerging from that cave complex in northern Thailand.

Four boys and their soccer coach remain inside the cave. A total of 12 boys, all part of a youth soccer team known as the Wild Boars, first went missing with their coach more than two weeks ago. A total of 8 buys so far have been successfully removed by a team of international and Thai Navy Seal dive experts.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2018/july/thailand-rescuers-racing-the-rain-4-more-boys-saved-as-monsoon-threatens

After weeks of speculation, President Trump will announce his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy during prime time tonight (9pm).

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/july/trumps-four-winners-dems-and-reps-brace-for-supreme-court-battle-royale

$81.6 billion: That’s the net worth of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to Bloomberg News. That makes him the third richest person alive, behind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ($141B) and Microsoft founder Bill Gates ($94.2B)

Out with the old? The days are numbered for two buildings associated with First Baptist Church on Fifth in downtown Winston-Salem. In about four weeks, a methodical demolition of the non-sanctuary buildings (Building B and Building C) will begin. First Baptist Church on Fifth traces its roots back 147 years. About 25% of the annual church budget was being spent on operating the two buildings. The church will save between $150,000 and $200,000 in annual maintenance costs by reducing to the existing sanctuary building. www.journalnow.com

*Please pray for the congregation and leadership through this transition…

Prayer: Volunteer groups from several U.S. states are stranded in Haiti after violent protests over fuel prices canceled flights and made roads unsafe over the weekend. Church groups in South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Alabama are among those that haven’t been able to leave, according to newspaper and television reports. The U.S. State Department issued an alert Sunday urging its citizens on the island to shelter in place and not to go to an airport unless travelers had confirmed their departing flight was taking off. https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/nc-doctor-stranded-amidst-haiti-unrest/article_50208a8f-a056-5861-a291-aed5419c63d5.html

At the Box Office…

Ant-Man and the Wasp (Disney) becomes the tenth Marvel comic offering to top the weekend box office. Incredibles 2 (Disney) became the first animated title to ever top $500 million at the domestic box office. http://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/chart

Traffic Alert in Davidson County

Highway 109 is closed in both directions near Old Greensboro Road.

Reason: Overturned tractor-trailer. Expect delays thru lunchtime.

DETOUR: Drivers are advised to use Old Greensboro Road to Friendship Ledford Road to John Green Road to Jesse Green Road

Fact: Blood donation goes down during the summer months,

but the need for blood remains the same.

In a press release on Monday, The American Red Cross is now facing an emergency blood shortage following a slower donation week over the Fourth holiday. Right now, blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. If you are eligible, please give the gift of life.

You can “Give the Gift of Life”

Join WBFJ and the American Red Cross at Calvary Baptist in Winston-Salem (corner of Country Club and Peace Haven roads) this Tuesday (July 10)

Donation Times: 9am – 8pm

