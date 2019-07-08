Monday News, July 08, 2019  

RECALL: If you use eye drops, this might be a good time to check your medicine cabinet. Several eye drops and ointments exclusively sold at Walmart and Walgreen stores have been recalled because they may not be sterile.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued voluntary recalls for various Equate and Support Harmony products, including eye drops and gel drops — all manufactured and labeled for Walmart. The company also recalled several Perrigo prescription ointments listed on the FDA website. https://myfox8.com/2019/07/08/several-eye-drops-and-ointment-sold-at-walgreens-and-walmart

A new survey funded by Groupon shows parents get stressed out trying to keep their kids entertained and occupied. On average, the study found parents would like to send their kids back to school after just 13 days of summer vacation. Additionally, three out of five parents say they’re worried that their summer plans won’t live up to their kids’ expectations. To read more about the survey, click here.

https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2019/07/08/survey-on-average-parents-would-like-to-send-kids-back-to-school-after-13-days-of-summer-vacation

Tragic News: Three teenagers have been arrested in the death of a 5-year-old boy who was shot in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday evening. Police said the 5-year-old boy died after a bullet traveled into his apartment and struck him. The gunshot was fired from a moving vehicle that was driving on Cole Road outside the family’s home at Cole Village Apartments.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/teenagers-arrested-in-winston-salem-drive-by-shooting-that-killed/

The dog park at Washington Park in Winston-Salem is temporality closing for ‘environmental improvements’.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/dog-park-greenway-to-close-in-winston-salem-s-washington/

Prayers please: Due to safety concerns, two movie theaters in Canada have canceled the screening of the pro-life movie, ‘Unplanned’.

Reason: Precautions had to be taken after theater owners received death threats.

‘Unplanned’ chronicles Abby Johnson’s eight-year career as a director at Planned Parenthood and her conversion to the pro-life movement after watching a doctor perform an abortion via ultrasound. The film has overcome multiple obstacles, including an R-rating by the Motion Picture Association of America and having its ads banned on major television channels.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/july/theaters-in-canada-cancel-showing-of-unplanned-due-to-death-threats

The US winning its record fourth Women’s World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday. The team has been invited to New York City for a ticker-tape parade up the Canyon on Heroes in Manhattan on Wednesday.

*And an invitation to visit the White House is also on the table…

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-wins-4th-world-cup-title-2nd-in-a-row-beats-dutch-2-0_2992810.html

Long holiday weekend at the Box Office: “Spider-Man: Far from Home” delivered the largest six-day opening ever for a Tuesday release last week. Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 moves to second place in its third weekend. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/news/?id=4526&p=.htm

Update: A celebration of life service for Greg “CATMAN” Good is scheduled for next Sunday (July 14 @ 3pm) at Christ Kingdom Building Worship Center in Winston-Salem, with visitation at 2 p.m. at the church.

The Panther’s #1 Superfan passed away last Friday in hospice care in Winston-Salem after a long illness. Catman was only 62.

BIO: Greg Good, who grew up on 25th Street in Winston-Salem. attended Winston-Salem State University from 1977 to 1982. Good worked as a youth behavioral counselor in Forsyth County. Good LOVED his Panthers. He attended every home game from the inaugural 1995 season at Clemson University to 2017, his son said.

(Story) ‘Catman’ reserved a seat at one Panthers home game each year for one of the many troubled students he counseled. Instructors selected the students based on improved behavior. So many students improved because they wanted to attend a Panthers game that it became increasingly difficult for the instructors to select just one.

Through such actions, Greg Good Jr. said, his father “taught me how to be humble and to give back.” NOTE: Gifts and flowers in Good’s memory may be sent to 4401 Eagles Nest Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.

*BTW: Good’s nickname was coined in 1998 by a Panthers’ fan who couldn’t see the action on the field because Good stood throughout each game, Greg Good Jr. told the Charlotte Observer. “Hey, Catman, you make a better door than you do a window,” the fan blurted, prompting his dad to sit during a game for the first time. https://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/carolina-panthers/article232359972.html

(Del City, Oklahoma) A day after a Blue Bell truck was stolen from the Walmart in Del City, it was found abandoned – and the ice cream untouched.

Just before dawn last Wednesday, the ice cream truck driver pulled into the loading dock for delivery. Unfortunately, he had left the keys in the truck when he went inside to take care of his duties. Oklahoma City police found the truck abandoned the next day. Inside, the ice cream was untouched.

BTW: A spokesperson for Blue Bell said even though the ice cream was intact, they’re going to throw it away because it was out of the company’s possession. Whew…J

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/07/stolen-blue-bell-truck-recovered-in-oklahoma-with-ice-cream-untouched/

For the second year, Target will offer teachers a weeklong 15% discount on select items starting July 13.

www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/26/target-teacher-discount-teacher-prep-event-returns-july-13

Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 15 (and 16th)

This is the first time Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours with a chance to access deals on more than 1 million items. This is the fifth year of the big sale

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/25/amazon-doubling-up-amazon-prime-day-two-days-mid-july