Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, July 08, 2019  

Monday News, July 08, 2019  

Verne HillJul 08, 2019Comments Off on Monday News, July 08, 2019  

Like

RECALL: If you use eye drops, this might be a good time to check your medicine cabinet. Several eye drops and ointments exclusively sold at Walmart and Walgreen stores have been recalled because they may not be sterile.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued voluntary recalls for various Equate and Support Harmony products, including eye drops and gel drops — all manufactured and labeled for Walmart. The company also recalled several Perrigo prescription ointments listed on the FDA website. https://myfox8.com/2019/07/08/several-eye-drops-and-ointment-sold-at-walgreens-and-walmart

 

A new survey funded by Groupon shows parents get stressed out trying to keep their kids entertained and occupied. On average, the study found parents would like to send their kids back to school after just 13 days of summer vacation.  Additionally, three out of five parents say they’re worried that their summer plans won’t live up to their kids’ expectations. To read more about the survey, click here.

https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2019/07/08/survey-on-average-parents-would-like-to-send-kids-back-to-school-after-13-days-of-summer-vacation

 

Tragic News: Three teenagers have been arrested in the death of a 5-year-old boy who was shot in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday evening.  Police said the 5-year-old boy died after a bullet traveled into his apartment and struck him.  The gunshot was fired from a moving vehicle that was driving on Cole Road outside the family’s home at Cole Village Apartments.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/teenagers-arrested-in-winston-salem-drive-by-shooting-that-killed/

 

The dog park at Washington Park in Winston-Salem is temporality closing for ‘environmental improvements’.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/dog-park-greenway-to-close-in-winston-salem-s-washington/

 

Prayers please: Due to safety concerns, two movie theaters in Canada have canceled the screening of the pro-life movie, ‘Unplanned’.

Reason: Precautions had to be taken after theater owners received death threats.

‘Unplanned’ chronicles Abby Johnson’s eight-year career as a director at Planned Parenthood and her conversion to the pro-life movement after watching a doctor perform an abortion via ultrasound.  The film has overcome multiple obstacles, including an R-rating by the Motion Picture Association of America and having its ads banned on major television channels.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/july/theaters-in-canada-cancel-showing-of-unplanned-due-to-death-threats

 

The US winning its record fourth Women’s World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday. The team has been invited to New York City for a ticker-tape parade up the Canyon on Heroes in Manhattan on Wednesday.

*And an invitation to visit the White House is also on the table…

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-wins-4th-world-cup-title-2nd-in-a-row-beats-dutch-2-0_2992810.html

 

Long holiday weekend at the Box Office:  Spider-Man: Far from Home” delivered the largest six-day opening ever for a Tuesday release last week.  Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 moves to second place in its third weekend.  https://www.boxofficemojo.com/news/?id=4526&p=.htm

 

 

 

 

Update: A celebration of life service for Greg “CATMAN” Good is scheduled for next Sunday (July 14 @ 3pm) at Christ Kingdom Building Worship Center in Winston-Salem, with visitation at 2 p.m. at the church. 

The Panther’s #1 Superfan passed away last Friday in hospice care in Winston-Salem after a long illness.  Catman was only 62.

BIO: Greg Good, who grew up on 25th Street in Winston-Salem. attended Winston-Salem State University from 1977 to 1982. Good worked as a youth behavioral counselor in Forsyth County. Good LOVED his Panthers. He attended every home game from the inaugural 1995 season at Clemson University to 2017, his son said.

(Story) ‘Catman’ reserved a seat at one Panthers home game each year for one of the many troubled students he counseled. Instructors selected the students based on improved behavior. So many students improved because they wanted to attend a Panthers game that it became increasingly difficult for the instructors to select just one.

Through such actions, Greg Good Jr. said, his father “taught me how to be humble and to give back.”  NOTE: Gifts and flowers in Good’s memory may be sent to 4401 Eagles Nest Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.

*BTW: Good’s nickname was coined in 1998 by a Panthers’ fan who couldn’t see the action on the field because Good stood throughout each game, Greg Good Jr. told the Charlotte Observer.   “Hey, Catman, you make a better door than you do a window,” the fan blurted, prompting his dad to sit during a game for the first time.     https://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/carolina-panthers/article232359972.html

 

 

(Del City, Oklahoma)  A day after a Blue Bell truck was stolen from the Walmart in Del City, it was found abandoned – and the ice cream untouched.

Just before dawn last Wednesday, the ice cream truck driver pulled into the loading dock for delivery. Unfortunately, he had left the keys in the truck when he went inside to take care of his duties. Oklahoma City police found the truck abandoned the next day. Inside, the ice cream was untouched.

BTW: A spokesperson for Blue Bell said even though the ice cream was intact, they’re going to throw it away because it was out of the company’s possession. Whew…J

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/07/stolen-blue-bell-truck-recovered-in-oklahoma-with-ice-cream-untouched/

 

 

For the second year, Target will offer teachers a weeklong 15% discount on select items starting July 13.

www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/26/target-teacher-discount-teacher-prep-event-returns-july-13

 

Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 15 (and 16th)

This is the first time Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours with a chance to access deals on more than 1 million items.  This is the fifth year of the big sale

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/25/amazon-doubling-up-amazon-prime-day-two-days-mid-july

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostArrangements for Greg 'Catman' Good, Carolina Panther’s #1 Superfan
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

“Give the Gift of Life”

Verne HillJul 09, 2019

Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A

Verne HillJul 09, 2019

Traffic: Lane closures along Business 40

Verne HillJul 09, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
10
Mon
all-day Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Jun 10 – Aug 19 all-day
Sheets Memorial Christian School invite you to join them for the 2019-2020 School Year! Visit this Summer, Monday-Thursday (8:30-12:30) to pick up an information packet or call 336-249-4224 to schedule a school tour.
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 10 – Aug 2 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
11
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jun 11 @ 6:30 pm – Aug 6 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 Discounted price of $109 at https://www.fpu.com/109081 336.247.6463
Jun
12
Wed
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 12 – Aug 19 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes