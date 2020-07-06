Monday News, July 06, 2020

Breaking: Music legend Charlie Daniels passed away early Monday morning from a stoke at a hospital near his home in Tennessee. He was 83. Funeral arrangements are pending. The Charlie Daniels Band has long populated radio with memorable hits and his signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” “I’m not ashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ…” During an interview with CBN three years ago, Daniels told Scott Ross that even with all of his accomplishments, there’s one thing that remained constant — his faith. Check out Charlie Daniel’s performing “He’s Alive” with the World Outreach Church Worship Team on our Facebook page and the news blog. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/july/country-music-hall-of-fame-member-charlie-daniels-passes-away-at-83

Confederate generals, Christopher Columbus, even Ulysses S. Grant and Abraham Lincoln. Who’s next? A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester, News York on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, delivered in that city in 1852. Police said the statue of Douglass was taken on Sunday from Maplewood Park, a site along the Underground Railroad where Douglass and Harriet Tubman helped shuttle slaves to freedom. The statue was found about 50 feet from its pedestal, police said, with minimal damage.

“History is not there for you to like or dislike. It’s here for you to learn from.”

Comments from Retired Army lieutenant colonel Allen West who sees a problem in the removal of statues and re-naming military bases. It’s a lost opportunity for Americans to learn from our nation’s history. Why do a ‘few’ in this current rush by some to destroy or cleanse parts of US history from the public square. Read more on the news blog.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Hanesbrands has completed production and distribution of more than 450 million all-cotton cloth face coverings ordered by the U.S. government for use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Winston-Salem basic apparel manufacturer also said last week it has made more than 20 million medical gowns for the federal government. https://www.journalnow.com/business/hanesbrands-completes-federal-government-contracts-for-face-mask-medical-gowns/

With COVID-19 restrictions, the Carolina Thunderbirds are hosting their National Anthem Contest throughout the month of July – online. Those who are interested – like singers or musical performers – will need to submit a video. A panel of judges will narrow it down to 15 finalists. Please submit a video to Kaitlyn at klusk@carolinathunderbirds.com.

Duke Energy and Dominion Energy halting the long-delayed multi-state natural gas project on Sunday, citing uncertainties about costs, permitting and litigation.

The 600-mile, $8 billion-dollar Atlantic Coast Pipeline project was designed to cross West Virginia and Virginia into North Carolina. Governor Cooper saying that “This decision and the changing energy landscape should lead to cleaner and more reliable energy generation in North Carolina.

Sad News: Broadway actor Nick Cordero passed away on Sunday after a 95 day battle with COVID-19, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots. He was just 41 years old.

Wife Amanda had been regularly updating social media accounts with news of her husband’s ups and downs as he battled the virus and complications, including having his leg amputated. Cordero is survived by his wife and 1-year old son.

Kevin Harvick winning at the Brickyard in Indy

The California driver has four straight top-10 finishes.

UPDATE: A tire changer for NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney was taken to a hospital after being injured on pit road Sunday early in the Brickyard 400. Zachary Price was pinned between Blaney’s No. 12 car and another car, the result of a six-car pileup near the entrance of pit road 16 laps into the race. Fox Sports

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donated items to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as the Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

If you haven’t flown since the coronavirus pandemic,

here are some changes that you should expect when traveling.

RDU is requiring travelers, visitors and employees to wear face masks.

-Place your carry-on food items into a clear plastic bag. Separating the food from carry-on bags “lessens the likelihood” that an agent will need to open the food and check it.

SOURCE: Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Update: Joey Chestnut eclipsed his own world record Saturday, winning his 13th title in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Chestnut downed 75 frankfurters to beat his 2018 mark of 74. Pass the tums? CNN

Less than 4 months?

General Election day in North Carolina is set for Tuesday, November 03, 2020

Gone Fishin’. The City of Greensboro is holding a children’s fishing tournament through July 14, kids can catch bass, crappie or catfish at one of three city lakes — Higgins, Brandt or Townsend — for a chance to win YOUR age division!

Cost to register is $10. Register online to participate.

