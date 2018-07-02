Monday News, July 02, 2018

THE WBFJ ‘MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB’ (Monday, July 02, 2018) Today’s Slogan: “Betcha Can’t Eat Just One”

The makers of Lay’s Potato Chips introduced this marketing slogan around 1980.

The act of eating for pleasure, without hunger and often to excess,

Businesses across the nation (and Triad) are showing veterans and active-duty military personnel a little love for Independence Day. Discounts and deals from Outback restaurant, Sam’s Club, Rack Room shoes, Home Depot, Lowes, Tractor Supply, Verizon and T-Mobile. Check out the complete list on the News blog…

Sequels rule: Universal’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Disney’s Incredibles 2 remain the weekend’s top two films, generating over $100 million combined…

Seattle becomes first major US city to ban straws…that aren’t compostable

Compostable paper and newer plastic straws are allowed under the ban.

People who have a medical need to use a straw are exempt.

Prayer concern: A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior returned the next day and stabbed nine people, including six children, at a toddler’s birthday party. Refugees from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia that were housed in the apartment complex were among the injured.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board of Education approved contracts with three local law enforcement agencies to provide school resource officers in the upcoming school year. The number of officers will remain the same but instead of having two assigned officers between the Career Center and Kennedy High School, one will work out of that campus, the other will serve as a roaming officer. www.journalnow.com

Border Patrol arrests at the US / Mexican border fell sharply in June to the lowest level since February, according to a U.S. official, ending a streak of four straight monthly increases. Several factors are likely: seasonal trends in the weather AND the President’s “zero-tolerance” policy to criminally prosecute illegals entering the US.

Fake News? The toddler on Time magazine’s July 2 cover featuring President Trump looking down on a crying girl was actually NOT a child separated from her parent at the southern border. Time stuck still stuck with its cover pic, whose text simply states: “Welcome to America.” -USA Today

The Middle East's first natural history museum opens this week in Tel Aviv, Israel. The $40 million ultra-modern facility is designed like Noah's Ark. The 100,000-square-foot Steinhardt Museum of Natural History is funded by American billionaire philanthropist Michael Steinhardt, a frequent donor to Israeli initiatives.