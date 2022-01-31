Monday News, January 31, 2022

Final day of January 2022

January is Sanctity of Human Life month. Check out a LIST of (local) Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Pew Poll: A growing number of Americans are losing their religion?

Recent numbers show daily prayer, church attendance, and the number of self-proclaimed Christians are all on the decline. Part of this trend includes the growing number of people with no religious affiliation – called religious “nones.”

In 2021, the Pew Research Center found self-identified Christians make up 63% of the U.S. population, a drop from 75% just 10-years ago. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/january/the-nones-are-on-the-rise-thats-why-this-church-movement-is-lighting-1-000-little-lights-in-the-darkness

Dog food giveaway in Greensboro.

TODAY (January 31), Gate City Pet Project is giving away FREE dog food!

Anyone in the community who is struggling to afford dog food is invited to their warehouse on Huffine Mill Road in Greensboro (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

*Get two months’ worth of dog food for free.

The non-profit received a huge pet food donation from online pet retailer Chewy before the holidays. https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services

BTW: After running a $17-dollar pet adoption special last week – in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday – pet adoptions at Guilford County Animal Services were up 25%!

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? It depends…

Wearing the same mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work. “The amount of time a mask is worn is more important than how frequently it’s worn, says Richard Flagan, with the California Institute of Technology.

In general, I recommend limiting the use of an N95 mask to about two or three days.”

*CDC: Health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/how-many-times-can-i-reuse-my-n95-mask/article

Sad news: Howard Hesseman, (aka Johnny Fever on “WKRP in Cincinnati”) passed away on Saturday. Hesseman was 81. Hesseman earned two Emmy nominations for his role on “WKRP,” and also appeared on “Head of the Class” and “One Day at a Time.” https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/howard-hesseman-dead-wkrp-cincinnati-1235084085/

Hesseman quote…

“Every time I meet people working in radio, I’m a little embarrassed. Time and time again, when I talk to jocks, they say how jealous they are of the freedom we have on WKRP. I sometimes have to explain to them that (WKRP) is not a real radio station.” 😊

Headline of the Morning

‘Cold weather in South Florida, ‘falling iguanas’ in forecast’

It was SO cold in West Palm Beach (Florida) early Sunday morning (36 degrees) that reptiles were lulled into hibernation? But don’t worry! They may look lifeless for now, but reptiles usually rejuvenate when it gets warm again.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/29/us/falling-iguana-warning-south-florida/index.html

Traffic Alert: A portion of Loop Road at Forsyth Medical Center is closing this Tuesday until late 20-24. That section of Loop Road serves as an entry point to the emergency department from both South Hawthorne Road and Silas Creek Parkway. New signage will be added around campus to help with the new traffic pattern.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-medical-center-service-road-section-closing-until-late-2024/article

College Hoops: Winners

TONIGHT: Duke at Notre Dame

Wake hosting PITT at the Joel this Wed (Feb 2 ) at 7pm… www.godeacs.com

Super Bowl 56 is set…

Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals in LA. Sunday, February 13.

Tennis: Rafael Nadal winning his 21st grand slam men’s singles title at the Australian Open on Sunday.

Spotify is adding a ‘content advisory’ to any podcast episode that includes discussion about Covid-19. This comes after the streaming service received a flurry of criticism from a number of prominent artists over comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast. Spotify’s new advisory will direct listeners to a Covid-19 hub that will include links to (quote) ‘trusted sources’. www.cnn.com/2022/01/30/business/spotify-rules-joe-rogan-reliable-sources/index.html

Free Tax Filing: Davidson-Davie Community College is a VITA tax site.

If you meet the income criteria, you can file your taxes for free!

The process is confidential and is done right on campus! Details on the News Blog.

Schedule an appointment at http://ow.ly/g2fN50HCq6I or call 336.224.4569.

Why are CVS receipts so long? Blame CVS’ ExtraCare loyalty program.

When an ExtraCare card member checks out in a store, personalized rewards, coupons, new product suggestions and other benefits show up at the bottom of the receipt.

No two customers get exactly the same savings and offers, a CVS spokesperson said, as they are tailored based on customers’ past purchases or other inputs — for example, a coupon for allergy products if pollen count is high in that customer’s area.

This receipt strategy is a way to communicate the value of being an ExtraCare member to customers, said Deidre Popovich, an assistant professor of marketing at Texas Tech University, who studies consumer psychology.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/29/business/cvs-receipts-long-extracare-rewards/index.html

Sad News: Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst (CHEZ-lee CRIST) passed away early Sunday morning, her family and police said. She was 30.

Kryst (a native of North Carolina) was an attorney who was licensed to practice in two states, earned her law degree and MBA from Wake Forest University.

Note: The former Miss USA winner posted an Instagram photo before her death. “May this day bring you rest and peace,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/30/us/miss-usa-cheslie-kryst-death/index.html

If you need help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line.

For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.