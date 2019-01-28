Monday News, January 28, 2019 

A mention of ‘snow’ in the forecast for Tuesday evening…?

(NOON) Assisting the homeless community through ‘City With Dwellings’

Info meeting TODAY at noon. Learn how you can make a difference in the lives of individuals in our community struggling with the crisis of homelessness. Sign up online: https://goo.gl/forms/8UPToPbjTV5K5Y382

The Federal Government is temporarily back open (for 3 weeks) after a month-long shutdown, an agreement between the President and Democrats that won’t include new funding for a border wall. CNN

Tax Filing Season officially begins today. The IRS will start accepting individual tax returns today through April 15th. Fox News

Stamp prices went up on Sunday. It will now cost you 55 cents to mail a letter (First Class) at the Post Office. Postcard rates remain at 35 cents.

https://blog.stamps.com/2018/10/19/usps-announces-postage-rate-increase-starts-january-27-2019/

Sears at Hanes Mall is now closed. The closest Sears still open is in Greensboro

Check out vintage Sears photos locally on the News Blog

https://www.journalnow.com/gallery/news/photos-sears-through-the-years-in-winston-salem/collection_6107d67e-55f8-5075-9206-4acb1e608570.html#1

At the Box Office: ‘Aquaman’, ‘The Kid who Would be King’ and ‘Spiderman: Into the Spider Verse’ filling out the Top 5 this weekend. “Mary Poppins Returns” falls to 11. https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/

Christian films coming to theaters in 2019

‘The Least of These’ (Release date: this Friday Feb. 1, 2019)

The true story of missionary Graham Staines who was martyred in India in 1999…

https://www.christianpost.com/news/5-christian-films-coming-to-theaters-in-2019.html?page=1

Follow the ‘yellow brick road’. You can watch “The Wizard of Oz” on the Big Screen at select theaters in select cities this week on Tuesday (Jan 29) and Wednesday (Jan 30). This classic, first released in 1939, is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

*Check out locations and times (by zip code) thru Fathom Events on the News Blog…

https://www.fathomevents.com/events/tcm2019-the-wizard-of-oz-80th-anniversary-1939?date=2019-01-27%2000:00:00.000 *What classic movie would you like to see on the Big Screen?

‘Early Bird Registration’ for the annual NCHE Homeschool convention in Winston-Salem continues through Feb 28. Conference dates: May 30-June 1, 2019

Conference Features include: Inspiring, Bible based speakers, Huge Vendor Hall, College Fair and more! https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

EnergyUnited is once again offering two $5,000 dollar pre-college scholarships to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school.

NOTE: To be eligible for the scholarship program, students must live in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited OR attend a school that is serviced by EnergyUnited. Applicants should be planning to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school. Application deadline: No later than March 29, 2019. www.energyunited.com

FREE Bacon? McDonald’s will offer a FREE side of bacon with ANY purchase this Tuesday (Jan 29) between 4 and 5pm. BTW: Cheesy Bacon Fries, the Big Mac Bacon burger and the Quarter Pounder Bacon burger join the McDonald’s lineup for a limited time starting Jan 30th. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/23/mcdonalds-free-bacon-giveaway/2618756002/

On This Date…

On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded just 73 seconds after blasting off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, claiming the lives of all seven astronauts on board — including New Hampshire educator Christa McAuliffe, a civilian who had been selected to fly via NASA’s “Teacher in Space” program and astronaut Ron McNair (graduate of Carver High School and NC A&T).

The Challenger was lost because a rubber “O-ring” seal on the shuttle’s right-hand solid rocket booster failed. The O-ring failed in part because unusually cold temperatures on launch day caused the part to harden, investigators later determined. The temperature at liftoff time was 36 degrees colder than any previous shuttle launch. https://www.space.com/31760-space-shuttle-challenger-disaster-30-years.html

BTW: Ron McNair was an accomplished saxophonist.

Before his last fateful space mission he had worked with the composer Jean-Michel Jarre on a piece of music for Jarre’s then-upcoming album Rendez-Vous. It was intended that he would record his saxophone solo on board the Challenger, which would have made McNair’s solo the first original piece of music to have been recorded in space. However, the recording was never made as the flight ended in disaster and the deaths of its entire crew. The last of the Rendez-Vous pieces, “Last Rendez-Vous”, had the additional name “Ron’s Piece”. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_McNair