Monday News, January 27, 2020

Today is National Bubble Wrap Day 😊

Bubble Wrap was launched back in 1960!

Tax filing season begins today.

The Internal Revenue Service will start accepting your 2019 tax information.

*If this year resembles last, most taxpayers who receive refunds will get back about $2,800 dollars on average. Average return of your refund = 2 weeks?

*Filing deadline this year will be April 15, with automatic extensions to Oct. 15 available.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/19/2020-tax-file-season-starts-jan-27-whats-new/4517817002/

Currently, the state of California requires insurance plans to cover the cost of abortions. But now, the Trump administration is threatening to cut off federal funds if the requirement isn’t stopped. Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) argued last week that the California insurance requirement forces people to pay for others’ abortions, violating federal law.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/january/trump-admin-issues-warning-to-california-as-state-requires-insurance-plans-to-fund-abortions

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing will be evacuating US citizens “at greatest risk from the coronavirus” on Tuesday. The U.S. has (4) confirmed cases of the virus with new cases in Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea and Thailand. There have been 80 fatalities, 2,700 known cases worldwide, from the new Coronavirus which originated in China. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/january/41-dead-1-200-infected-as-coronavirus-impact-escalates-china-city-on-lockdown

Update: The NTSB is investigating whether the WEATHER was a major factor in the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the life of former NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant and one of his daughters (13-year-old daughter Gianna) on Sunday – about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. All nine people on board were killed

*The group was flying to Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday for a basketball game, where Gianna was expected to play and Bryant was expected to coach.

https://cbs4indy.com/2020/01/27/young-athletes-baseball-coach-mothers-what-we-know-about-the-others-involved-in-the-helicopter-crash-that-killed-kobe-bryant/

Just 40% of Americans are able to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, such as an emergency room visit or car repair, with their savings, according to a survey from Bankrate. Instead, many put the expense on their credit card or take a personal loan.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/23/most-americans-dont-have-the-savings-to-cover-a-1000-emergency.html

(New) The US Postal Service has raised rates on its specialty mailings including

Priority Mail, Express rates and Flat Rate products.

First-Class ‘Forever’ stamps will remain at 55 cents.

BTW: FedEx raised rates 4.9% back early January.

https://www.fp-usa.com/the-usps-proposes-rate-change-for-january-26-2020/

CCM winners at last night’s Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles

for KING & COUNTRY winning for…

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“BURN THE SHIPS”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance or Song

“GOD ONLY KNOWS” – for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton

Kirk Franklin winning for…

Best Gospel Performance/Song: ‘LOVE THEORY’ -Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Gospel Album: ‘LONG LIVE LOVE’

Also…This Disco singer just won a Grammy for her first Gospel Album.

Gloria Gaynor (yes THAT Gloria Gaynor who sang the 1978 hit song “I Will Survive”) released her first gospel project last summer titled Testimony.

The Grammy Award-winning vocalist’s new album is a soulful collection of inspirational tunes featuring artists such as, Yolanda Adams, Jason Crabb and Bart Millard of MercyMe. Gaynor co-wrote most of the album with Dove Award-winning producer-songwriter Chris Stevens.

Gaynor said that “We entitled the album Testimony because it truly is my testimony of what God has done for me in my life: “the mercy, the grace and the love of God is available to them just as it has been to me.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/gloria-gaynors-first-ever-gospel-album-testifies-to-how-she-survives-lifes-setbacks.html

Best Roots Gospel Album: ‘TESTIMONY’ by Gloria Gaynor

For albums in country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

(beating out DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS by Steven Curtis Chapman)

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2020-01-26/2020-grammy-awards-winners-list