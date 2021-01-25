Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, January 25, 2021

Monday News, January 25, 2021

Verne HillJan 25, 2021Comments Off on Monday News, January 25, 2021

Like

11 months til CHRISTMAS Day !?

 

REMINDER: Please make sure your headlights are ON.

When using your windshield wipers, lights MUST be ON.

It’s a state law! And it helps others to see YOU!

 

Nearly half of US bracing for a wintry mix? From California to Kansas to New York.

Two storm systems will continue their paths across the nation through the week, according to the National Weather Service.   *Snow was accumulating in California’s mountain ranges on Sunday, even bringing a dusting to Malibu and sleet to Long Beach.

SOURCE: CNN      NOTE: The Triad could get a wintry mix early Thursday morning.

 

Electric cars sales rose to record 54% of market share in Norway in 2020.

Actually, Norway is on track to becoming the first nation to end the sale of gasoline and diesel cars by 2025.

https://www.reuters.com/article/autos-electric-norway/electric-cars-rise-to-record-54-market-share-in-norway-in-2020-idINKBN29A0ZL

 

Former White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has put her ‘hat in the political ring’ and will be running for Arkansas governor.

Sarah is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/sarah-sanders-running-for-arkansas-governor-sources-say/

 

Sad news…

Interview icon Larry King passed away over the weekend. King was 87.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/entertainers-lawmakers-praise-and-mourn-larry-king

 

More than 340 million Christians live in places (around the globe)

where they experience high levels of persecution – just for following Jesus. 

That’s 1 in 8 believers, worldwide. https://www.opendoorsusa.org/2021-world-watch-list-report/

Watchdog organization, Open Doors USA, releasing their latest ‘World Watch List’, the annual ranking of the top 50 countries where Christians face the most danger.

*North Korea still at #1.  Interesting: 7 out of Top 10 countries on the list have Islam as their country’s main Religion.   The List: https://www.opendoorsusa.org/christian-persecution/world-watch-list/

 

‘Eating Well’ has compiled a list of all Girl Scout cookies and the nutrition information of each offering.  The healthiest and least healthy cookie?

The Healthiest Choice: Trefoils (like TRAY-foils)

One of the least healthy: The S’mores

Whether you are vegan or gluten-free, there are Girl Scout cookies that can fit into your diet. Just remember, one sleeve or one box is NOT a serving size!

Portion control is key!!  https://www.eatingwell.com/article/57766/the-best-worst-girl-scout-cookies

 

Men’s College Hoops: Wake Forest getting their first ACC win on Saturday.

 

NFL / Super Bowl 55 is set:  Tampa Bay Buccaneers VS Kansas City Chiefs

*Super Bowl 55 will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida

 

For a list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our community go to the News Blog!

There is forgiveness. There is hope. There is freedom in Christ.

https://www.wbfj.fm/list-pregnancy-care-centers-supporting-life-community-2/

 

 

Update: The US House of Representatives will send the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate later this afternoon, officially beginning the ‘trial process’. The US House swiftly impeached Trump for ‘inciting an insurrection’ at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6th. The second impeachment trial will begin the week of Feb. 8.

NOTE: The trial is unprecedented in nearly every way possible. No president had been impeached twice and no president has been tried by the Senate after he left office — an issue dividing constitutional scholars over what is legally permissible. 

When it comes to trial, senators will vote to decide whether to convict or acquit Trump. 

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/01/25/trump-impeachment-biden-executive-orders-5-things-know-monday/6685450002/

 

President Biden is expected to reinstate travel restrictions to help combat the spread COVID-19 infections. The restrictions (that were in place for most of 2020) apply to non-U.S. citizens who have been in Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and much of Europe. Last week, Biden issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require ALL international air travelers (age 2 and up) to have a negative COVID-19 test within three days of traveling and to quarantine upon U.S. arrival.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/01/25/trump-impeachment-biden-executive-orders-5-things-know-monday/6685450002/

 

 

North Carolina’s “modified stay at home” curfew from 10pm to 5am

expires this Friday, January 29…

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostOPINION: Bipartisan censure vs impeachment trial
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Reducing your energy usage will help lower your utility bills. 

Verne HillJan 26, 2021

Ways to help fight human trafficking

Verne HillJan 26, 2021

Find My Vaccine Group

Verne HillJan 26, 2021

Community Events

Jan
1
Fri
all-day “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
“Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Donations of cat and dog food are needed; monetary donations are also accepted. “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry is available to help those in need of pet food. Disbursements are meant to supplement other pet[...]
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday & Wednesday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, large-size diapers (size 5 & 6) 336.760.3680
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes