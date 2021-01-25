Monday News, January 25, 2021

11 months til CHRISTMAS Day !?

REMINDER: Please make sure your headlights are ON.

When using your windshield wipers, lights MUST be ON.

It’s a state law! And it helps others to see YOU!

Nearly half of US bracing for a wintry mix? From California to Kansas to New York.

Two storm systems will continue their paths across the nation through the week, according to the National Weather Service. *Snow was accumulating in California’s mountain ranges on Sunday, even bringing a dusting to Malibu and sleet to Long Beach.

SOURCE: CNN NOTE: The Triad could get a wintry mix early Thursday morning.

Electric cars sales rose to record 54% of market share in Norway in 2020.

Actually, Norway is on track to becoming the first nation to end the sale of gasoline and diesel cars by 2025.

https://www.reuters.com/article/autos-electric-norway/electric-cars-rise-to-record-54-market-share-in-norway-in-2020-idINKBN29A0ZL

Former White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has put her ‘hat in the political ring’ and will be running for Arkansas governor.

Sarah is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/sarah-sanders-running-for-arkansas-governor-sources-say/

Sad news…

Interview icon Larry King passed away over the weekend. King was 87.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/entertainers-lawmakers-praise-and-mourn-larry-king

More than 340 million Christians live in places (around the globe)

where they experience high levels of persecution – just for following Jesus.

That’s 1 in 8 believers, worldwide. https://www.opendoorsusa.org/2021-world-watch-list-report/

Watchdog organization, Open Doors USA, releasing their latest ‘World Watch List’, the annual ranking of the top 50 countries where Christians face the most danger.

*North Korea still at #1. Interesting: 7 out of Top 10 countries on the list have Islam as their country’s main Religion. The List: https://www.opendoorsusa.org/christian-persecution/world-watch-list/

‘Eating Well’ has compiled a list of all Girl Scout cookies and the nutrition information of each offering. The healthiest and least healthy cookie?

The Healthiest Choice: Trefoils (like TRAY-foils)

One of the least healthy: The S’mores

Whether you are vegan or gluten-free, there are Girl Scout cookies that can fit into your diet. Just remember, one sleeve or one box is NOT a serving size!

Portion control is key!! https://www.eatingwell.com/article/57766/the-best-worst-girl-scout-cookies

Men’s College Hoops: Wake Forest getting their first ACC win on Saturday.

NFL / Super Bowl 55 is set: Tampa Bay Buccaneers VS Kansas City Chiefs

*Super Bowl 55 will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida

For a list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our community go to the News Blog!

There is forgiveness. There is hope. There is freedom in Christ.

https://www.wbfj.fm/list-pregnancy-care-centers-supporting-life-community-2/

Update: The US House of Representatives will send the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate later this afternoon, officially beginning the ‘trial process’. The US House swiftly impeached Trump for ‘inciting an insurrection’ at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6th. The second impeachment trial will begin the week of Feb. 8.

NOTE: The trial is unprecedented in nearly every way possible. No president had been impeached twice and no president has been tried by the Senate after he left office — an issue dividing constitutional scholars over what is legally permissible.

When it comes to trial, senators will vote to decide whether to convict or acquit Trump.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/01/25/trump-impeachment-biden-executive-orders-5-things-know-monday/6685450002/

President Biden is expected to reinstate travel restrictions to help combat the spread COVID-19 infections. The restrictions (that were in place for most of 2020) apply to non-U.S. citizens who have been in Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and much of Europe. Last week, Biden issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require ALL international air travelers (age 2 and up) to have a negative COVID-19 test within three days of traveling and to quarantine upon U.S. arrival. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/01/25/trump-impeachment-biden-executive-orders-5-things-know-monday/6685450002/

North Carolina’s “modified stay at home” curfew from 10pm to 5am

expires this Friday, January 29…

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask